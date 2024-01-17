The Midway
Small Plates
- Wings$12.00
Tossed in your choice of sauce - soy garlic, asian bbq, buffalo, thai sweet chili or lemon pepper. One sauce per order.
- Tempura Green Beans$10.00
- Chicken Satay$12.00
Marinated chicken skewers served with a cucumber salad.
- Crab and Cheese Rangoons$12.00
- Fresh Roll$12.00
Your choice of either shrimp or tofu served with peanut sauce
- Chicken Lumpia$12.00
- Crispy Prawn roll$12.00
Deep fried shrimp roll
- Pork Bao Bites$12.00
Braised pork belly, pickled daikon on steamed bao buns.
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$12.00
Marinated chicken, carrots and onions with a side of lettuce wraps
- Mac and cheese bites$12.00
- Shrimp Satay$16.00
Marinated shrimp skewers with a cucumber salad
- Bulgogi Fries$12.00
- Tempura Tofu$10.00
- Balsamic Brussel Sprouts$10.00
- Not yo' cheese egg rolls$9.00
"Philly" style egg rolls
- Garlic Noodles$9.00
Entrees
- Midway Banh Mi$12.00
5 spice chicken, topped with jalepenos pickled carrots and daikon, garlic aioli
- Midway Burger$16.00
Classic burger with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Your choice of cheese
- Shaken Beef with Garlic Noodles$20.00
Marinated beef , peppers and onions served next to a bed of garlic noodles
- Vermicelli Bowl$15.00
Your choice of chicken, shrimp or tofu. Choice of rice or noodles, served on a bed of vermacelli
- Spicy Drunken Noodles$16.00
Rice Noodles, peppers, onions, and thai basil in Spicy House sauce
- Fish Sandwich$16.00
Fried Fillet on a french roll with slaw, tomato, onions and lemon aioli.
- Ghost Pepper Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup$15.00
- Sizzling Beef Skillet$20.00
Sizzling Beef, onions with 2 eggs sunny side up. Served with a french roll.
Greens
- Asian chicken Salad$12.00
5 spice chicken on a bed of shredded cabbage, with carrots, onions, pickled daikon and wontons tossed in a citrus vinegarette.
- House Caesar Salad$12.00
5 spice chicken or shrimp, parmesean and croutons tossed in an Asian style Ceaser.
- House salad$12.00
pickled onions and carrots, croutons, mixed greens tossed in Asian dressing.
Brunch
- Breakfast Burrito$18.00
Choice of bacon or chorizo, comes with eggs cheese and breakfast potatos
- Morning Burger$20.00
Breakfast burger served with cheese,bacon and an egg. Side of breakfast potatos
- Omlette Breakfast$16.00
Choice of veggie or bacon omlette served with breakfast potatos
- French Toast$19.00
4 slices of french toast topped with mixed berries and powdered sugar served with eggs and breakfast potatos
- Catfish and gritz$21.00
Catfish filet topped with house gravy served over cheesy grits