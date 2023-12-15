Midway Kitchen 25915 Pacific Highway South
Midway Market Menu
Coopers Chicken
- Cooper's Chicken Wings (3pc) Combo$5.99
Freshly Hand Breaded! Served with 3 Jo-Jos
- Cooper's Chicken Fingers (2pc) Combo$4.99
Freshly Hand Breaded! Served with 3 Jo-Jos
- Cooper's Chicken Fingers (3pc) Combo$5.99
Freshly Hand Breaded! Served with 3 Jo-Jos
- Cooper's Chicken Poppers (6pc) Combo$5.99
Freshly Hand Breaded! Served with 3 Jo-Jos
- Cooper's Fried Chicken (2pc) Combo$4.99
Freshly Hand Breaded! Served with 3 Jo-Jos
- Fried Chicken Best Value Max Pack$6.99+
Freshly Hand Breaded! Share the love with our Fried Chicken Best Value Max Pack. Crispy and juicy, perfect for dipping and satisfying everyone's hunger.
- Chicken Fingers Best Value Max Pack$7.99+
Freshly Hand Breaded! Tender, juicy chicken tenders - perfect for sharing with the family. Enjoy our delicious family meal today
Skippers Fish
- Skippers Original Fish Basket$8.99+
Our fish and chips meal features crispy battered fish, thick-cut chips, and your choice of sauce. Satisfy your cravings with this classic PNW comfort food. Served with Fries & Coleslaw
- Skippers Original Shrimp Baskets$9.99
Indulge in our classic seafood basket, perfectly fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with Fries & Coleslaw.
- Skippers Original Clam Strip Basket$10.99
- Skippers Clam Chowder$4.59+
A classic PNW dish, creamy and savory clam chowder boasts succulent clams, tender potatoes, and aromatic herbs.
- Skippers Crispy Filet Sandwich$4.99
- Skippers Crab Mac & Cheese (6oz)$7.99
- Skippers Captain's Platter
Our seafood platter has it all - 1 piece of crispy fish, succulent shrimp, lightly battered fried clam strips, golden fries, and fresh coleslaw. Served with your choice of sauce for an irresistible seafood feast.
- Skippers 1pc Fish Fillet$2.49
Enjoy 1 piece of our crispy, golden-brown fish, with a juicy, tender texture and a delicate, savory flavor in every bite.
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Deluxe Burger$5.99
1/3 lb beef patty, red onions, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo and pickles, on a buttery brioche bun.
- Cheese Burger$4.99
Choice of 1/3lb beef or chicken patty with cheese on a buttery brioche bun.
- Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$6.99
Your choice of chicken or beef with red and green bell peppers, onions, cheddar cheese and provolone cheese served on a french roll.
- Gyro Sandwich$6.99
Choice of lamb/beef or chicken, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce wrapped in warm pita bread.
Burritos & Quesadillas
Finger Foods
A La Carte
- Chicken Fingers$1.79
Freshly Hand Breaded! Crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside, chicken tenders are an irresistible delight.
- Chicken Poppers
Freshly Hand Breaded!
- Chicken Gizzards$2.99
Freshly Hand Breaded!
- Biscuit$0.99
- Jo-Jo Wedges
Freshly Hand Breaded!
- French Fries$2.99
Freshly Hand Breaded!
- Fried Chicken
Freshly Hand Breaded!
- Chicken Wings
Freshly Hand Breaded!
- Dipping Sauce$0.59
Drinks
Water
Sports Drink
- Gatorlyte Mixed Berry (20 oz)$3.49
- Gatorlyte Watermelon (20 oz)$3.49
- Gatorlyte Lime Cucumber (20 oz)$3.49
- Gatorade Orange (28 oz)$3.19
- Gatorade Lemon Lime (28 oz)$3.19
- Gatorade Cool Blue (28 oz)$3.19
- Gatorade Strawberry Lemonade (28 oz)$3.19
- Gatorade Lime Cucumber (28 oz)$3.19
- Gatorade Fierce Blue Cherry (28 oz$3.19
- Gatorade Fierce Green Apple (28 oz)$3.19
- Gatorade Fierce Grape (28 oz)$3.19
- Gatorade Fierce Strawberry (28 oz)$3.19
Soda
- Pepsi (20 oz)$2.59
- Pepsi Cherry (20 oz)$2.59
- Diet Pepsi (20 oz)$2.59
- Pepsi Zero (20 oz)$2.59
- Diet Dr. Pepper (20 oz)$2.59
- Dr. Pepper (20 oz)$2.59
- Dr. Pepper Strawberries & Cream (20 oz)$2.59
- Mtn Dew (20 oz)$2.59
- Mtn Dew Spark Raspberry Lemonade (20 oz)$2.59
- Mtn Dew Voo Dew (20 oz)$2.59
- Mtn Dew Voltage (20 oz)$2.59
- Mtn Dew Code Red (20 oz)$2.59
- Mug Rootbeer (20 oz)$2.59
- Crush Grape (20 oz)$2.59
- Crush Orange (20 oz)$2.59
- Crush Grapefruit (20 oz)$2.59
- Coca-Cola (20 oz)$2.69
- Coke Zero (20 oz)$2.69
- Vanilla Coke (20 oz)$2.69
- Cherry Coke (20 oz)$2.69
- Sprite (20 oz)$2.69
- Diet Coke (20 oz)$2.69
- Starry (20 oz)$2.69
- Fanta Orange (20 oz)$2.69
- Fanta Strawberry (20 oz)$2.69
- Fanta Pineapple (20 oz)$2.69
- Fanta Zero Sugar (20 oz)$2.69
- Sunkist Orange (20 oz)$2.49
- Sunkist Berry Lemonade (20 oz)$2.49
- Sunkist Pineapple (20 oz)$2.49
- Sunkist Strawberry Lemonade (20 oz)$2.49
- Sunkist Watermelon Lemonade (20 oz)$2.49
- A & W Rootbeer (20 oz)$2.49
- 7-up (20 oz)$2.49
- Canada Dry Ginger Ale (20 oz)$2.49
- Squirt (20 oz)$2.49
Energy Drink
- Monster Energy (16 oz)$2.99
- Monster Zero Sugar (16 oz)$2.99
- Monster Reserve Kiwi Strawberry (16 oz)$2.99
- Monster Reserve Orange Dreamsicle (16 oz)$2.99
- Monster Energy Nitro (16 oz)$2.99
- Monster Energy Zero Ultra (16 oz)$2.99
- Monster Energy Zero Ultra Paradise (16 oz)$2.99
- Monster Energy Zero Ultra Fiesta Mango (16 oz)$2.99
- Monster Energy Zero Ultra Strawberry Dreams (16 oz)$2.99
- Monster Energy Zero Ultra Violet (16 oz)$2.99
- Monster Energy Zero Ultra Peachy Keen (16 oz)$2.99
- Monster Rehab Raspberry Tea (16 oz)$2.99
- Monster Rehab Tea + Lemonade (16 oz)$2.99
- Monster Rehab Watermelon (16 oz)$2.99
- Celcius Wild Berry (12 oz)$2.69
- Celcius Strawberry Guava (12 oz)$2.69
- Celcius Mango Passionfruit (12 oz)$2.69
- Celcius Strawberry Lemonade (12 oz)$2.69
- Celcius Kiwi Guava (12 oz)$2.69
- Celcius Fuji Apple Pear (12 oz)$2.69
- Celcius Peach Vibe (12 oz)$2.69
- Celcius Sparkling Cola (12 oz)$2.69
- Celcius Oasis Vibe (12 oz)$2.69
- Celcius Fantasy Vibe (12 oz)$2.69
- Celcius Tropical Vibe (12 oz)$2.69
- Celcius Artic Vibe (12 oz)$2.69
- Rockstar Energy (16 oz)$2.89
- Rockstar Sugar Free (16 oz)$2.89
- Rockstar Boom (16 oz)$2.89
- Rockstar Watermelon Kiwi (16 oz)$2.89
- Rockstar Fruit Punch (16 oz)$2.89
- Rockstar Tangerine Mango Guava Strawberry (16 oz)$2.89
- Rockstar Recovery Lemonade (16 oz)$2.89
- Rockstar Recovery Orangeade (16 oz)$2.89
- Rockstar Punched Watermelon (16 oz)$2.89
- Rockstar Punched Berry Sangria (16 oz)$2.89
- Ghost Energy Cherry Limeade (16 oz)$2.89
- Ghost Energy Sour Patch Blue Raspberry (16 oz)$2.89
- Ghost Energy Sour Pink Lemonade (16 oz)$2.89
- Ghost Energy Sour Patch Redberry (16 oz)$2.89
- Ghost Energy Warheads Sour Watermelon (16 oz)$2.89
- Ghost Energy Tropical Mango (16 oz)$2.89
- Ghost Energy Warheads Sour Green Apple (16 oz)$2.89
- Ghost Energy Orange Cream (16 oz)$2.89
- Ghost Energy Citrus (16 oz)$2.89