Midwest Sad 770 North Jefferson Street
Savory
- Potato Salad
Spicy and crunchy potato salad with a touch a jalapeno spice.$7.00
- Midwest Salad
Crunchy broccoli and riced cauliflower salad tossed in a sweet vinaigrette.$8.00
- Monkey Bread
Mini bundt pan of freshly baked pesto and parmesan monkey bread.$7.00
- Egg Salad Hoagie
Umami forward egg salad with fresh herbs, served on a soft hoagie roll, side of house made chili oil shallots.$10.00
- Mozzarella and Tomato Bun
Rich and zesty tomato sauce, mozzarella pearls, and garlic confit.$9.00
Sweets
- Macarons
Traditional french style with a variety of seasonally rotating flavors. Please specify in your order which flavor you would like!$3.00
- Blondie Bar
Butterscotch and toasted white chocolate bar.$6.00
- Brownie Bar
Rich and fudgy triple chocolate brownie.$6.00
- Lemon Lime Bar
Tangy and bright lemon/lime curd with a shortbread cookie crust.$6.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
Our bestseller! Classic brown butter base with mini semi-sweet chocolate chips.$5.00
- Fluffernutter Cookie
Peanut butter base, with extra marshmallows. Candied crunch, chewy middle.$5.00
- Chippy Cookie
Salty and sweet cookie with pieces of potato chips, pretzels, and chocolate chips.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Almond Matcha (Gluten Friendly)
Chewy and soft almond forward cookie with a balanced matcha essence.$5.00
- Chocolate Cake
Rich chocolate cake, espresso Italian meringue buttercream, chocolate sprinkles.$9.00
- Champagne Cake
Champagne sponge cake, vanilla bean buttercream, topped with fresh strawberries.$9.00
- Morning Bun
Milk bread base, fresh blueberry compote, topped with cream cheese frosting and fresh lemon zest.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Raspberry Milk Bun
Milk bread bun with swirls of raspberry jam, topped with buttercream.$9.00
- Cinnamon Roll
Classic cinnamon roll but larger, topped with cinnamon simple syrup and cream cheese frosting.$6.00
- Succulent Pot
Classic dirt cup complete with Oreo dirt, vanilla pastry cream, gummy worms, vanilla buttercream flowers.$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Banana Pudding
Crunchy nilla wafers, layers of vanilla whipped cream, banana pudding, and fresh bananas.$6.00
- Vegan Carrot Cake
Moist and spiced vegan carrot cake, topped with cinnamon cream cheese frosting!$9.00
- Mac 6 Pack
Bulk order macarons, remember to pick your desired flavor!$12.00
- Vanilla Meringues$7.00