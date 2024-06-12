Mi Familia Mexican Cousine
Featured Items
- Mega Lunch Burrito
Wrapped in a soft flour tortilla, filled with your choice of meat, our signature homemade mexican rice, fresh beans, and a sprinkle of fresh onion and cilantro.$8.00
- Mega Quesadilla
Our mega quesadilla is a feast in itself, featuring a large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and melted mozzarella cheese, comes with a side of fresh salad OR our signature homemade Mexican rice and fresh beans.$8.00
- Trojan Burrito
This powerhouse burrito is loaded with carne asada, crispy bacon, fluffy eggs, and hearty fresh beans, all melted together with American cheese. Tucked in with our handcrafted home potatoes and slices of fresh avocado. Served all day!$12.00
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
- Trojan Burrito
This powerhouse burrito is loaded with carne asada, crispy bacon, fluffy eggs, and hearty fresh beans, all melted together with American cheese. Tucked in with our handcrafted home potatoes and slices of fresh avocado. Served all day!$12.00
- Classic Breakfast Burrito
Our classic breakfast burrito is a substantial feast, packs your choice of meat and two fluffy eggs, with options of our homemade rice and beans OR our home potatoes, all snugly wrapped in a warm tortilla, making every bite a satisfying morning delight.$8.00
- Breakfast Sandwich
a toasted delight on sourdough bread, your choice of meat, two eggs, melted American cheese, and slices of ripe avocado; a symphony of wholesome flavors and textures.$8.00
- Breakfast Wraps
Your choice of savory meat with two scrambled eggs, creamy American cheese, and slices of fresh avocado, all snuggled in a soft flour tortilla$7.00
- Breakfast Plate
A comforting plate straight from abuela's kitchen, featuring your choice of meat tenderly scrambled with three eggs, nestled beside our traditional Mexican rice and fresh beans; accompanied by warm tortillas of your choice.$9.00
- Green Chilaquiles Plate
Lightly fried homemade corn tortillas cut into quarters and soaked in our flavorful artesanal green salsa made from pureed tomatillos, green chilies, cilantro, and garlic. The tortillas are simmered in the sauce until they soften slightly, creating a delightful texture that's neither too crispy nor too soggy. Topped with crumbled queso fresco, crema, diced onions, and cilantro. Your choice of scrambled or overeasy eggs. Side of Rice & Beans. Optional add a side of carne asada for $3 to complete the full experience.$9.00
- Omelette
A cherished recipe from our table, this omelette dish weaves together three whisked eggs and your selected meat. Served with a side of our homemade rice & beans OR our house potatoes$8.00
- Veggie Omelette
Featuring three eggs, tender spinach, earthy mushrooms, juicy tomatoes, crisp onions, and colorful bell peppers, all harmonizing to create a dish that is balanced and flavorful. Served with a side of our homemade rice & beans OR our house potatoes.$8.00
Lunch Menu
Lunch
- Trojan Burrito
This powerhouse burrito is loaded with carne asada, crispy bacon, fluffy eggs, and hearty fresh beans, all melted together with American cheese. Tucked in with our handcrafted home potatoes and slices of fresh avocado. Served all day!$12.00
- Street Tacos
Simple, yet delicious: Your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, and crisp onions wrapped in a warm white corn tortilla.$2.00
- Mega Quesadilla
Our mega quesadilla is a feast in itself, featuring a large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and melted mozzarella cheese, comes with a side of fresh salad OR our signature homemade Mexican rice and fresh beans.$8.00
- Torta
We start with an artisanal bolillo, freshly baked every morning by a local baker. This crusty, flavorful bread cradles your choice of meat, layered with slices of fresh tomato, onion, avocado, and lettuce, all brought together with a touch of mayo. Each bite of this torta offers a delightful exploration of textures and flavors, representing a perfect fusion of local artisanship and our signature traditional taste.$8.00
- Mega Lunch Burrito
Wrapped in a soft flour tortilla, filled with your choice of meat, our signature homemade mexican rice, fresh beans, and a sprinkle of fresh onion and cilantro.$8.00
Plates
- Taco Plate
This classic trio delivers a taste of Mexico's rich culinary heritage, featuring three delicious street tacos, each filled with your choice of tender meat, accompanied by sides of signature mexican homemade rice and beans.$9.00
- Birria Plate
Our Birria is a savory, slowly-cooked stew of tender beef meat, marinated in a rich blend of chilies, herbs, and spices; served with broth, a side of our signature Mexican homemade rice and fresh pinto beans, and white corn tortillas.$12.00
- Queso Enchilada Plate
Three enchiladas, smothered on our homemade salsa and your choice of chicken, cheese, or beef. Includes sour cream and queso fresco. Crowned with sour cream and queso fresco, blending tradition and taste exquisitely.$9.00
- Carne Asada Plate
Our asada plate, the dish everyone craves for their party, offers carne asada that is marinated and grilled the way our grandfather did, with a side of our signature Mexican homemade rice and fresh pinto beans, and your choice of tortillas$12.00
- Taco Birria Plate
Treat yourself to our Taco Birria Plate, featuring three delicious birria tacos served with a side of flavorful birria broth and zesty red salsa.$12.00
- Fajita Plate
Indulge in sizzling flavors with our Fajita plate! Choose between tender chicken or savory beef, served with a side of beans, rice, house salad, and creamy avocado.$15.00
- Queso Enchilada Plate
Three enchiladas, smothered on our homemade salsa and your choice of chicken, cheese, or beef. Includes sour cream and queso fresco. Crowned with sour cream and queso fresco, blending tradition and taste exquisitely.$9.00
Kids Menu
Kids Menu
- Kids Quesadilla Plate
A soft & fluffy flour tortilla, delicious melted mozarella cheese, accompanied by signature homemade rice and fresh pinto beans, crafting a balanced and nutritious meal for our little ones.$5.00
- Turkey Sandwich
100% whole wheat bread, one fluffy egg, turkey meat, american cheese, accompanied by a side of tater tots OR our homemade rice and fresh beans$5.00
- Kids Quesadilla
A soft flour tortilla filled with melty mozzarella cheese, simple yet delicious!$3.00
- Bean & Cheese Burrito
Packed with our homemade beans and melted mozzarella cheese, wrapped in a regular-sized flour tortilla$3.00
Kids Meals
Drink Menu
Specialty Drink
- Signature Horchata Iced Coffee
This 16-ounce specialty drink blends our homemade horchata's creamy, cinnamon-infused sweetness with robust iced coffee. A delightful fusion of traditional Mexican refreshment and your beloved coffee kick.$5.00
- Agua de Horchata
16oz Homemade Horchata. A creamy, cinnamon-infused rice drink, is a soothing, sweet treat. It's known for its digestive benefits and provides a calming, energy-boosting effect.$3.00
- Agua de Jamaica
16oz Homemade Habiscus drink. A crimson, hibiscus-infused drink with a tart, refreshing flavor. Rich in vitamin C and known for its blood pressure-lowering properties, it's both delicious and healthful.$3.00
- Agua de Tamarindo
16oz Homemade Tamarind Juice. A tangy and sweet drink, packed with antioxidants and vitamins, aiding digestion and refreshing the palate.$3.00