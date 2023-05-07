Miguelito's Cocina 321 High School Road Northeast, Suite D-4
Soft Drinks
Bottled & Canned
Coca Cola Mexicana
$4.50
Coca Cola Mexicana Half Litter
$5.25
Bottled Sprite
$4.50
Fanta Mexicana
$4.50
Fanta Mexicana Half Litter
$5.25
Jarritos
$4.50
Sidral Mundet
$4.50
Sangria Senorial
$4.50
Topo Chico
$4.50
Canned Soda
$2.75
Bottled Water
$2.95
Nantucket Juice
$4.50
Bottled Ice Tea
$4.50
Plain Milk
$2.50
Chocolate Milk
$2.95
Fountain Drink
Grab and Serve
Enchiladas Tray
$99.00
20 signature enchiladas choice of filling: chicken, picadillo beef, or cheese. Choice of sauce: traditional red mole or green tomatillo suiza style
20 signature enchiladas choice of filling: chicken, picadillo beef, or cheese. Choice of sauce: traditional red mole or green tomatillo suiza style
Miguelito's Sampler
$95.00
10 individual burrito halves, 10 mini grilled ground beef chimichangas, and 16 grilled cheese quesadillas portions. Chips and salsa
10 individual burrito halves, 10 mini grilled ground beef chimichangas, and 16 grilled cheese quesadillas portions. Chips and salsa
Taquiza
$95.00
20 tacos - 5 carne asada, 5 fish tilapia, 5 pastor pork, and 5 pulled chicken. Chips and salsa
20 tacos - 5 carne asada, 5 fish tilapia, 5 pastor pork, and 5 pulled chicken. Chips and salsa
Miguelito’s Grill & Cantina Locations and Hours
(206) 201-3586
4569 Lynwood Center Rd NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Open now • Closes at 1AM
(206) 919-3003
321 High School Road Northeast, Suite D-4, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Open now • Closes at 10PM