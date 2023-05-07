Miguelito's Cocina 321 High School Road Northeast, Suite D-4

Soft Drinks

Bottled & Canned

Coca Cola Mexicana

$4.50

Coca Cola Mexicana Half Litter

$5.25

Bottled Sprite

$4.50

Fanta Mexicana

$4.50

Fanta Mexicana Half Litter

$5.25

Jarritos

$4.50

Sidral Mundet

$4.50

Sangria Senorial

$4.50

Topo Chico

$4.50

Canned Soda

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.95

Nantucket Juice

$4.50

Bottled Ice Tea

$4.50

Plain Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Fountain Drink

Fountain Soda

$2.95+

Agua Fresca

$3.75+

Beer

Beer & Wine

Corona

$5.25

Corona Light

$5.25

Pacifico

$5.25

Victoria

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Bohemia

$6.00

Dos XX

$5.50

Grab and Serve

Enchiladas Tray

$99.00

20 signature enchiladas choice of filling: chicken, picadillo beef, or cheese. Choice of sauce: traditional red mole or green tomatillo suiza style

Miguelito's Sampler

$95.00

10 individual burrito halves, 10 mini grilled ground beef chimichangas, and 16 grilled cheese quesadillas portions. Chips and salsa

Taquiza

$95.00

20 tacos - 5 carne asada, 5 fish tilapia, 5 pastor pork, and 5 pulled chicken. Chips and salsa

