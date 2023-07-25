Mijares Mexican Restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Tableside Guacamole
Fresh Guacamole made Tableside
Small Guacamole
Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato, Flower Chalupa with Sour Cream
Large Guacamole
Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato, Flower Chalupa with Sour Cream
Small Nachos Especiales (Serves 2)
Chips, Beans, Red Sauce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onion, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Large Nachos Especiales (Serves 3-4)
Chips, Beans, Red Sauce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onion, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Nachos con Salsa Roja (V)
Served wtih Red Sauce & Cheese
Jesucita's Appetizer Platter
Serves 2 with Sour Cream & Guacamole
Mexican Pizza
Tostada, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Tomato & Olive
Chicken Wings
Chicken* Flautitas (6)
Rolled Flour Tortilla filled with Chicken served with Sour Cream & Guacamole
Chimichanguitas (6)
Fried Flour Tortilla filled with Beans & Chorizo, Served with Sour Cream & Guacamole
Tom's Shrimp Appetizer
Taquitos con Guacamole (3)
Machaca or Chicken
Quesadillas
Classic Cheese Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Side of Guac
Chicken* Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla Chicken, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Side of Guac
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Ground Beef, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Side of Guac
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Steak, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Side of Guac
Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Veggies, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Side of Guac
Vegan Cheese Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Veggies, Plant Based Cheese & Side of Guac
Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Shrimp, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Side of Guac
Salads
Huntington's Mixed Green Salad
Mixed Greens, Cheese, Tomato & Olive
R-lene's Taco Salad
Mixed Greens, Ground Beef, Avocado, Tomato, Cheese & Chips
Mary's Caesar Salad
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Tomato, Cheese, Avocado, Tortilla Strips
Campos' Ensalada de Camaron
Mixed Greens, Grilled Shrimp, Tomato, Cheese, Avocado
Pasadena Crab Salad
Mixed Greens, Real Crab, Tomato, Cheese, Avocado
Mijares Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Tomato, Cheese, Avocado
A la Carta Tacos
Chicken* Taco
Hardshell, Marinated Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese
Ground Beef Taco
Hardshell, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese
Guacamole Taco
Hardshell, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese
Machaca Taco
Hardshell, Machaca, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese
Carne Asada Taco
Soft Taco, Steak, Pico de Gallo & Cheese
Carnitas Taco
Soft Taco, Carnitas, Pico de Gallo & Cheese
Grilled Chicken Taco
Soft Taco, Grilled Chicken, Pico de Gallo & Cheese
Chicken* & Guacamole Taco
Hardshell, Marinated Chicken, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
Ground Beef & Guacamole Taco
Hardshell, Ground Beef, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
Grilled Fish Taco
Soft Taco, Grilled Fish, Pico de Gallo & Cheese
Shrimp Taco
Soft Taco, Shrimp, Pico de Gallo & Cheese
Potato Pan Fried Taco
Pan Fried Potato Taco, Queso Fresco & Red Onion
A la Carta Enchiladas
Cheese Enchilada
Corn Tortilla, Red Sauce, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Onion
Chicken Enchilada with Sour Cream
Corn Tortilla, Chicken on top, Red Sauce,Sour Cream & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Ground Beef Enchilada
Corn Tortilla, Ground Beef on top, Red Sauce,Sour Cream & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Machaca Enchilada
Corn Tortilla, Shredded Beef on top, Red Sauce & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Enchilada Ranchera with Sour Cream
Corn Tortilla, Chunky Beef on top, Ranchero Sauce, Sour Cream & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Mijares Enchilada with Sour Cream
Corn Tortilla, Ground Beef inside, Spanish Sauce, Sour Cream & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Carnitas Enchilada
Corn Tortilla, Carnitas on top, Red Sauce & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Crab Enchilada
Real Crab, Guisado Sauce, Avocado, Sour Cream & Cheese
A la Carta Burritos
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Chicken* Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Chicken*,Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Ground Beef Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Ground Beef, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Machaca Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Machaca, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Carne Asada Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Grilled Steak, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Carnitas Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Carnitas, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Grilled Veggie Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Veggies, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Chile Relleno Burrito
Chile Verde Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Chile Verde, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Chile Colorado Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Chile Colorado, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Guisado Beef Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Chunky Beef, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Chicken Chimichanga
Fried Tortilla, Marinated Chicken*, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Ground Beef Chimichanga
Fried Tortilla, Ground Beef, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, Eggs, Potatoes & Cheese
A la Carta Tamales
A la Carta Chile Rellenos
Specialty Burritos
Garbage Chicken Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Chicken*, Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Olives & Guac
Garbage Ground Beef Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Ground Beef, Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Olives & Guac
Garbage Vegetable Burrito
Garbage Asada Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Asada, Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Olives & Guac
Garbage Machaca Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Machaca, Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Olives & Guac
Garbage Grilled Chicken Burrito
Garbage Carnitas Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Carnitas, Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Olives & Guac
Chicken* Flauta
Fried Tortilla, Chicken* & Cheese Burrito. Side of Sour Cream
Ground Beef Flauta
Fried Tortilla, Ground Beef & Cheese Burrito. Side of Sour Cream
Deluxe Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Machaca, Beans & Cheese with Cheese, Sauce Sour Cream & Guac
Combinations
#1. Enchilada Ranchera & Chile Relleno
Chunky Beef Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Rice, Beans & Sour Cream
#2. Cheese Enchilada & Taco
Cheese Enchilada & Crunchy Taco with Rice & Beans
#3. Tamale & Chile Relleno
Pork Tamale & Chile Relleno served with Rice & Beans
#4. Tamale or Chile Relleno
Choice of Tamale or Chile Relleno
#5. Two Crunchy Tacos
Two Tacos with Rice & Beans
#6. Two Cheese Enchiladas
Two Cheese Enchiladas, Red Sauce, RIce & Beans
#7. Two Enchiladas Con Carne
Two Meat Enchiladas, Sour Cream, Rice & Beans
#8. Tamale & :Cheese Enchilada or Taco
Choice of Tamale & Cheese Enchilada or Taco
#9. Two Mijares Enchiladas
Two Ground Beef Enchiladas, Spanish Sauce, Rice, Beans & Sour Cream
#10. Taquitos con Guacamole
6 Taquitos with Rice, Beans & Guacamole
#11. Burrito Combo
Chunky Beef Burrito with Beans & Cheese
#12. Platillo Mexicano
Three Items with Rice & Beans
#13. Chile Relleno & : Enchilada or Taco
Chile Relleno with an Enchilada or Taco, Rice & Beans
#14. Enchilada or Taco
Choice of Cheese Enchilada or Taco
#15. Alicia's Street Tacos
Three Soft Tacos, Guacamole, Rice & Beans
Kids Menu
#16. Cheese Enchilada
Cheese Enchilada, Rice & Beans
#16. Chicken Enchilada
Chicken* Enchilada, Rice & Beans
#16. Ground Beef Enchilada
Ground Beef* Enchilada, Rice & Beans
#16. Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla, Rice & Beans
#16. Chicken* Quesadilla
Chicken* Quesadilla, Rice & Beans
#16. Ground Beef Quesadilla
Ground Beef Quesadilla, Rice & Beans
#16. Bean & Cheese Burrito
Bean & Cheese Burrito, Rice & Beans
#16. Chicken* Taco
Chicken Hardshell Taco, Rice & Beans
#16. Ground Beef Taco
Ground Beef Hardshell Taco, Rice & Beans
#16. Chicken Nuggets & Fries
Served with Ketchup
Kids Churro (1)
One Churro cut in half
Kids Ice Cream Sundae
Ice Cream Sundae
Mexican Breakfast
Huevos Rancheros
Two Eggs, Chunky Beef, Sauce, Rice, Beans, Tortillas & Sour Cream
Chorizo con Huevos
Mexican Sausage, Scrambled Egg, Rice, Beans, Guacamole & Tortillas
Machaca con Huevos
Machaca, Scrambled Egg, Guacamole, Rice, Beans & Tortillas
Chilaquiles con Huevos
Chips scrambled in Egg, Guacamole, Rice, Beans & Tortillas
Huevos a la Mexicana
Eggs, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Onion, Guacamole, Rice, Beans & Tortillas
Side Dishes
Side of Guacamole
Scoop of Guacamole
Side of Avocado
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Spicy Salsa
Side of Rice
Side of Beans
Side of Rice & Beans
Side of Black Beans
Side of De la Olla Bean
Corn Tortillas (3)
Flour Tortillas (2)
Side of Cheese
Side of Pico de Gallo
Chopped Jalapeños
Pickled Jalapeños
Roasted Jalapeños (3)
Side of Fries
Side of Vegetables
Side of Asparagus
Side of Onions
Side of Tomatoes
Side of Lettuce
Side of Eggs (2)
Side of Guisado Sauce
Side of Red Ench Sauce
Side of Spanish Sauce
Side of Tomatillo Sauce
Side of Chicken Breast
Side of Olives
Side of Limes
Side of Lemons
Side of Cilantro
Tostadas & Chalupas
Vegetarian Bean Tostada
Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Tomato
Chicken* Tostada
Beans, Chicken*, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Tomato
Grilled Chicken Tostada
Machaca Tostada
Ground Beef Tostada
Beans, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Tomato
Carne Asada Tostada
Beans, Asada, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Tomato
Carnitas Tostada
Beans, Carnitas, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Tomato
Crab Tostada
Beans, Crab, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Tomato
Chicken Chalupa
Tortilla Bowl, Beans, Chicken or Beef, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Tomato
Machaca Chalupa
Ground Beef Chalupa
Take Home Portions
1 Pound Bag of Chips
Handmade Corn Tortilla Chips
Half Pound Bag of Chips
Handmade Corn Tortilla Chips
Half Pint Frijoles de la Olla
Whole Pinto Beans
Half Pint Mexican Rice
Contains Tomato & Chicken Broth
Half Pint of Asada
Grilled Steak
Half Pint of Carnitas
Pulled Pork in Spices
Half Pint of Enchilada Sauce
Classic Red Guajillo Sauce
Half Pint of Ground Beef
Ground Beef, Onion & Spices
Half Pint of Guacamole
Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato, Flower Chalupa with Sour Cream
Half Pint of Machaca
Shredded Beef in Spices
Half Pint of Marinated Chicken
Chicken, Bell Pepper, Tomato & Onion
Half Pint of Refried Beans
Our Famous Vegetarian Beans
Half Pint of Salad Dressing
Mijares Famous Salad Dressing
Half Pint of Salsa Fresca
Mijares Famous Table Salsa
Half Pint of Sour Cream
Great for dipping
Half Pint Tomatillo Sauce
House Margarita Pint
House Margarita Quart
Pint Cadillac Margarita
Pint of Albondigas
Meatballs, Veggies & Vegetable Broth & Tortillas
Pint of Asada
Grilled Steak
Pint of Carnitas
Pulled Pork in Spices
Pint of Chicken Tortilla
Chicken, Red Broth, Avocado, Corn, Cilantro, Cheese & Tortilla Strips
Pint of Chile Beans
Ground Beef, Whole Beans, Cheese & Onion
Pint of Enchilada Sauce
Classic Red Guajillo Sauce
Pint of Frijoles de la Olla
Whole Pinto Beans
Pint of Ground Beef
Ground Beef, Onion & Spices
Pint of Guacamole
Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato, Flower Chalupa with Sour Cream
Pint of Machaca
Shredded Beef in Spices
Pint of Marinated Chicken
Chicken, Bell Pepper, Tomato & Onion
Pint of Menudo
Tripe, Red Broth & Hominy
Pint of Mexican Rice
Contains Tomato & Chicken Broth
Pint of Refried Beans
Our Famous Vegetarian Beans
Pint of Salad Dressing
Mijares Famous Salad Dressing
Pint of Salsa Fresca
Mijares Famous Table Salsa
Pint of Sour Cream
Great for dipping
Pint Tomatillo Sauce
Quart Cadillac Margarita
Quart of Albondigas
Meatballs, Veggies & Vegetable Broth & Tortillas
Quart of Asada
Grilled Steak
Quart of Carnitas
Pulled Pork in Spices
Quart of Chicken Tortilla
Chicken, Red Broth, Avocado, Corn, Cilantro, Cheese & Tortilla Strips
Quart of Chile Beans
Ground Beef, Whole Beans, Cheese & Onion
Quart of Enchilada Sauce
Classic Red Guajillo Sauce
Quart of Frijoles de la Olla
Whole Pinto Beans
Quart of Ground Beef
Ground Beef, Onion & Spices
Quart of Guacamole
Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato, Flower Chalupa with Sour Cream
Quart of Machaca
Shredded Beef in Spices
Quart of Marinated Chicken
Chicken, Bell Pepper, Tomato & Onion
Quart of Menudo
Tripe, Red Broth & Hominy
Quart of Mexican Rice
Contains Tomato & Chicken Broth
Quart of Refried Beans
Our Famous Vegetarian Beans
Quart of Salad Dressing
Mijares Famous Salad Dressing
Quart of Salsa Fresca
Mijares Famous Table Salsa
Quart of Sour Cream
Great for dipping
Quart of Tomatillo Sauce
Small Chips
Handmade Corn Tortilla Chips