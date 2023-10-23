Skip to Main content
MiK restaurant 7815 South Rainbow Boulevard ste102
Drinks
Soup
RIce dish
Grill & Stir Fry
Extra Charge
Sprite
$2.00
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Sparkling Water
$3.00
White Wine
Sapporro
Spicy Silky Tofu Soup
Beef Tofu Soup
$13.00
Pork Tofu Soup
$13.00
Seafood Tofu Soup
$13.00
Mushroom Tofu Soup
$13.00
Oyster Tofu Soup
$13.00
Dumpling Tofu Soup
$13.00
Ham & Sausage Tofu Soup
$13.00
Vege Tofu Soup
$13.00
Korean Beef Bone Soup
Brisket Premium Beef Bone Soup
$15.00
Ox Tail Beef Bone Soup
$20.00
Ox Knee Beef Bone Soup
$18.00
Mix Beef Bone Soup
$21.00
Other Soup
Spicy Beef Stew
$17.00
Beef Short Rib Soup
$19.00
Ham & Sausage Stew (Korean Army Stew)
$25.00
Korean Traditional Beef Mix Soup (GukBap)
$19.50
Barbequed Beef Stew
$16.00
Korean - Chinese Rice
Black Bean Paste with Rice
$11.00
Kimchi Fried Rice
$11.00
Spicy Seafood Rice (Jjam Bbong)
$14.00
Cream Jjam Bbong Noodle
$15.00
Curry Rice
$8.00
Korean Tapas
Pork Cutlet (Ton Katsu)
$15.00
Seafood Pancake
$17.00
Boiled Soy Sauce Pork Belly
$12.00
Grill
Spicy Stir Fried Calamari
$19.00
Spicy Stir Fried Bulgogi & Squid
$19.00
Beef Bulgogi
$7.00
Spicy Stir Fried Pork
$6.00
Steamed Egg
$6.00
Extra
Extra Rice
$1.00
(702) 624-7911
7815 South Rainbow Boulevard ste102, Las Vegas, NV 89139
