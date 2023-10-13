Mike Hess Brewing - Imperial Beach 805 Ocean Ln
Espresso Bar
Espresso
Americano
Apple Cider
Cappuccino
Chai Latte
Cold Brew
COTM
Espresso Con Panna
Espresso Cubano
Espresso Shot
Hess cooler
Honey Lavender
Hot Chocolate
IB Cooler
Latte
Macchiato
Matcha Latte
Mexican Mocha
Mocha
Peppermint Mocha
Raspberry White Mocha
Tea
Viennese
White Mocha
Food
Tacos
Avocado City
Tempura Avocado topped with coleslaw tomato, onion ,arugula,micro greens and creamy blue cheese vinaigrette
Burger
Carnitas
Slow cooked pulled pork carnitas topped with guacamole,onion & cilantro finished with a crunchy chicharron on a corn tortilla
Chicali
Grilled Arrachera Steak, Onions and Poblano peppers over melted asadero cheese and mashed potatoes finished wit a crema and cotija Cheese
Cripsy Shrimp Taco
shrimp bacon and cheese within a cripsy rolled corn tortilla topped with pico de gallo , cabbage and avocado drizzled with spicy jalapeno salsaand crema fresca over melted asadero cheese on a flut tortilla
Dreamy Scallops
pepper creaned flambeed scallops topped with mexican squash. green onions,bacon & cotija cheese on a flour tortilla
Hawaiian Chorizo
Grilled Pork Chorizo topped with caramelized pineapple over melted asadero Cheese on a corn Tortilla
Kids Quesitacos
Mike Hess Fish Taco
Battered Basa topped with cabbage & pico de gallo finished with chipotle and lime aioli on a flour tortilla
Ossobuco Taco
Slow Cooked beef shank with mushroom and garlic topped with onions & cilantro finished with our semi spicy green salsa over melted asadero cheese on a crispy tortilla
Pollo Asado
Grilled Chicken breast topped with guacamole,onion,tomato and cilantro on a flour tortilla
Portobello Playero
grilled baby portobello mushroom over melted asadero cheese topped with onion ,tomao,black beans,corn and cotija cheese sprinkled finished with cilantro and serrano aioli
Zucchini Portside
golden fried zucchini topped with caramelized onions,cherry tomatoes,olives,capers,black beans and corn finished with micro greens and a lime aioli drizzle over melted asadero cheese on a corn tortilla
Quesi Birria Tapatia
Homemade au jus infused crunchy flour tortilla with slow cooked tender pulled beef,melted asadero Cheese, onion,cilantro
SD Carne Asada
Thin sliced New York Steak topped with Guacamole and pico de gallo finished with a spicy Chipotle de arbol salsa over a flour Tortilla
Spicy Shrimp Taco
Grilled shrimp marinated with chili de arbol topped with pico de gallo over melted asadero cheese finished with our house lime and chipotle aioli on a flour tortilla
Surf & Turf Taco
grilled steak and shrimp over melted asadero cheese topped with cabbage,onion ,tomato,cilantro,sliced avocadoand lime aioli on a corn tortilla
Shareables
Chips & Guacamole
Fresh Guacamole topped with onion,tomato,cilantroand cotija cheese
Chips & Salsa
Holy-Viche
mahi-mahi cooked in a lime marinaded with pico de gallo ,mango yams,corn, avcado and diced cucumber cubes spiced with chichiltepin chiles , served with cripsy house tortilla chips
Macho Nachos
House Tortillas chips topped with mikehess solis IPA cheese Fondu,beans Jalapenos,crema fresca and pico de gallo
Mexy Fries
fries topped with mikehess solis ipa cheese fundu,beans,jalapenos,crema fresca and pico de gallo
Pico Fruit Salad
Quesadilla Chilangas
Two Homemade Tortillas with asadero Cheese
Seaport Tuna Tower
ahi tuna poke cubes,cucumber and avocado finished with a cilantro aioli and our spicy charred habanero salsa served with corn tortilla chips
Shrimp-Viche
diced cooked shrimp tossed with pico de gallo and cured with a lime - tomato marinade finished with fresh avocado,served with crispy house tortilla chips
Sides
Elote Asado
Traditional street corn on the cob covered in lime aioli, cotija cheese and tajin
Frijoles Charro
slow-cooked pinto beans with melted asadero cheese carnitas,chorizo,bacon,tomato,onion, cilantro,cotija cheese and a grilled onion & serrano chili
Frijoles De La Olla
slow-cooked pinto beans with melted asadero cheese, tomato,onion,cilantro,cotija cheese and grilled onion
Specialty
Cali Carne Asada Burro
grilled angus steak , mozzarella and cheddar cheese,fries ,guacamole , pico de gallo
Fiery Dog Hot Dog
Bacon wrapped louisina hot link topped with diced tomato and onions finished with mayo, mustard and ketchup crowned with jalapenos served with a side of fries
MHB Steel Beach Fish & Chips
House brewed fresh herb tempura battered white fish, over cripsy truffle fries sprinkled with cotija cheese and green onion
Breakfast
Chilaquiles Verdes
Golden fried corn tortillas topped with house green salsa, onion ,tomato ,cilantro, Crema Fresca and ranch style cheese
Quiero Benedictus
poached eggs signature Hollandaise, serrano ham,chili piquinon a buttered ciabatta bread
Quiero Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs truffled french fries, bacon ,sausage,avocado and chipotle aioli
Sunshine Taco
sunny side up egg over refried chorizo beans finished with pico de gallo and house red salsa
Quiero Toast
grilled ciabatta bread topped with avocado goat cheese,onion, tomato, parsley finished with lime olive oil drizzle
French Toast
Classic French Toast with Strawberries, blueberries and banana finished with a powdered sugar sprinkle and maple honey glaze
Extras
Beverage Menu
PURROWLER BEER
3 for $30
4:59 Little IPA 1L Growler
Assaulted by Feather Pillows 1L Growler
Cider 1L Growler
Claritas 1L Growler
Eazy Drankin' 1L Growler
Free Flow 1L Growler
Free Flow Sangria 1L Growler
Grapefuit Solis IPA 1L Growler
Grazias 1L Growler
Haze to be a winner 1L Growler
Hessfest 13 1L Growler
Hooligan Irish Stout 1L Growler
Hop Cloud Apricot 1L Growler
Hop Cloud Hazy IPA 1L Growler
Hop Cloud Raspberry 1L Growler
Into The Sunset IPA 1L Growler
Kombucha 1L Growler
Lager Del Sur 1L Growler
Mandatory Fun 1L Growler
My Other Vice 1L Growler
Oktoberhess 1L Growler
Poire Pear Ale 1L Growler
Rising Hope 1L Growler
Root Beer 1L Growler
Solis IPA 1L Growler
Steel Beach 1L Growler
Umbrix Imperial Stout 1L Growler
Vietnamese Coffee 1L Growler
Employee Purrowler
6 Packs
Elephant Hazy
