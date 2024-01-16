Mike's Courtside Kitchen
Food
Breakfast
- Breakfast Quesadilla$9.50
3 egg omelet, our homemade cajun home fries, crispy bacon, and melted Cheddar 'n jack folded and grilled in a flour tortilla. Ask for SPK if you'd like
- Avocado Toast$6.25
Two slices of sourdough toast topped with fresh avocado, drizzled with olive oil & lemon juice, and seasoned with salt & pepper. (Price subject to avocado supply)
- Bagels$1.50
Plain, everything, cinnamon raisin, and whole wheat
- CYO$5.99
- Croissant$2.50
- Brioche French Toast$8.50
3 slices of thick, bakery-fresh, brioche bread dipped in our house recipe and topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon
- Buttermilk Pancakes$8.00
3 large & fluffy buttermilk pancakes. Add any for $1 each: bananas, blueberries, chocolate chips, OREO cookies
- Classic Breakfast Sandwich$7.49
2 eggs, and American cheese on a Kaiser roll with your choice of meat
- Cowboy Steak & Egg$14.99
Sliced NY strip steak medium well with two eggs any style and a side of cajun home fries
- Gluten-Free Pancakes$9.00
3 homemade gluten-free pancakes add any for $1 each: bananas, blueberries, chocolate chips, OREO cookies
- Meat Lover's$9.25
Bacon, pork roll, & sausage with Cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of tater tots
- Mike's Breakfast$8.50
2 eggs & 2 egg whites scrambled, avocado, side of wheat toast
- Scrambled Eggs$7.75
3 scrambled eggs, Cheddar jack, side of tots
- Spinach & Egg White$9.25
Egg whites, sauteed spinach & tomatoes, and feta served with a side of our home fries
- Western Omelet$8.75
Sauteed peppers & onions with ham and American cheese. Served with a side of tater tots
- Side Bacon$3.00
- Side Turkey Bacon$3.00
- Side Sausage$3.00
- Side Turkey Sausage$3.00
Breakfast - Wrap & Sandwich
- Egg & Cheese Wrap$4.75
- Breakfast Burrito$7.75
Sauteed peppers & onions, American, crispy bacon, whole wheat tortilla
- Mediterranean Breakfast$7.75
Tomatoes, kalamata olives, spinach, feta cheese, flour tortilla
- Steak & Eggs$8.49
2 over easy eggs, sauteed peppers & onions, steak, American cheese, flour tortilla
- Homefry Egg & Cheese$7.25
Cheddar jack, homemade home fries (feel free to substitute tots!), flour tortilla
Quesadillas
- Popcorn Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Popcorn chicken, buffalo sauce, tomato, cheddar jack. Side of bleu cheese or ranch
- Honey BBQ Bacon Quesadilla$10.49
Grilled chicken, homemade honey BBQ sauce, bacon, tomato, Cheddar jack. Side of sour cream
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$10.49
Cajun grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, side of buttermilk ranch
- Cajun Turkey Avocado Quesadilla$10.49
Grilled cajun turkey breast, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack, side of buttermilk ranch
- Fresh Mozz RRP Quesadilla$10.49
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella cheese. Side of balsamic
- Spinach & Chicken Quesadilla$10.49
Grilled chicken, garlic herb mayo, baby spinach, tomato, red onion, Swiss, side of balsamic
- Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla$10.49
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato Cheddar jack, chipotle ranch
- Veggie Deluxe Quesadilla$10.49
Portobello caps, sundried tomatoes, avocado, baby spinach, tomato, garlic herb mayo
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.75
Cheddar jack. Side of salsa
- Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, Cheddar jack. Side of sour cream
- Steak Quesadilla$10.49
Chopped top round steak, tomatoes, Cheddar jack. Side of sour cream
- Garden Quesadilla$8.99
Sauteed peppers, onions, & tomatoes, Cheddar jack. Side of salsa
- Tuna Quesadilla$9.99
Our homemade tuna, tomatoes, Cheddar jack. Side of salsa
- Honey Sriracha Quesadilla$9.99
Signature Recipes
- Buffalo Chicken*$9.99
Choose popcorn chicken or grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, and bleu cheese
- BBQ Bacon$9.99
Grilled chicken, home fries, bacon, Cheddar jack, honey BBQ
- Chicken Bacon Ranch*$9.99
Cajun grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, buttermilk ranch
- Cajun Turkey Avocado*$9.99
Grilled cajun turkey breast, avocado, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar jack, buttermilk ranch
- Spinach & Chicken*$9.99
Grilled chicken, garlic herb mayo, baby spinach, tomato, red onion, Swiss, balsamic
- Fresh Mozzarella RRP$9.99
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, balsamic
- Chipotle Chicken*$9.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar jack, chipotle ranch
- Veggie Deluxe*$9.99
Portobello caps, sundried tomatoes, avocado, baby spinach, tomato, garlic herb mayo
Wraps and Sandwiches
- BLT Wrap$8.25
Six strips of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and flour tortilla
- TBLT Wrap$8.99
Turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato mayo, flour tortilla
- NY Strip Steak Sandwich$14.99
Sliced NY strip steak grilled to order and served on a toasted sub roll
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, Caesar, flour tortilla
- Veggie Caesar Wrap$7.50
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar, flour tortilla
- Chicken Fajita Wrap$9.25
Grilled chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, fajita seasoning, Cheddar jack, flour tortilla, side of sour cream & salsa
- Rodeo Wrap$8.99
Cajun grilled chicken, black bean & corn salsa, pepper jack, lettuce, & cilantro lime
- Main Street Sandwich$8.25
Marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, choice of dressing, brioche bun
- Cheesesteak Sandwich$9.25
Chopped steak, sauteed peppers & onions, American cheese, sub roll
- Mike's Country Chicken Sandwich$9.25
Fried chicken, lettuce, pickle & chipotle mayo on a brioche bun
- Tuna Salad Wrap$8.99
Homemade albacore tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, garlic herb tortilla
- Chicken Salad Wrap$8.99
Homemade white meat chicken salad, tomato, whole wheat tortilla
- Cajun Shrimp Sandwich$9.75
Cajun shrimp, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a sub roll
- Shroom Sandwich$8.00
Hand Pressed Burgers
- Angus Burger$8.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles
- Angus Cheeseburger$9.75
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles
- Bacon Cheddar Burger$10.50
Crispy bacon and Cheddar jack
- Cali Burger$10.50
Pepper jack, red onion, avocado, and our homemade chipotle mayo
- Beyond Meat Vegan Burger$12.00
The vegan Beyond Meat patty with lettuce, red onion, and pickles
- BBQ Bacon Burger$10.50
Bacon, sauteed onions, Cheddar jack
- Breakfast Burger$11.45
Pork roll, fried egg, American, ketchup
- Black & Bleu$10.50
Cajun seasoned burger, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, pickles, courtside sauce
- Southwest Veggie Burger$10.50
Wings
- 6 Pieces Wings$8.50
Our jumbo wings are available fried or char-grilled. They include a side of celery sticks and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch for dipping
- 12 Pieces Wings$16.00
Our jumbo wings are available fried or char-grilled. They include a side of celery sticks and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch for dipping
- 24 Pieces Wings$29.00
Our jumbo wings are available fried or char-grilled. They include a side of celery sticks and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch for dipping
- 6 Pc Boneless Wings$8.50
- 12 pc boneless wings$16.00
Salads
- House Salad$8.75
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots & croutons. Side of homemade balsamic
- Steak Salad$16.00
Baby spinach, flank steak, crumbled bleu cheese, dried cranberries, green apple, walnuts. Side of homemade raspberry vinaigrette
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, marinated grilled chicken breast, Parmesan & croutons. Side of Caesar dressing
- Veggie Caesar Salad$8.75
Romaine, Parmesan, croutons, side of Caesar dressing
- Chicken Cobb Salad$13.75
Romaine, grilled chicken breast, avocado, crispy bacon, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg & Swiss side of homemade buttermilk ranch
- Shrimp Cobb Salad$13.75
Romaine, garlic lemon shrimp, avocado, crispy bacon, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg & crumbled bleu cheese. Side of honey mustard
- House Salad with Garlic Lemon Shrimp$12.75
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots & croutons. Side of homemade balsamic
- Mexi-Cali Salad$10.75
Romaine, black bean & corn salsa, cherry tomatoes, avocado, tortilla strips, Cheddar jack, side of homemade cilantro lime
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Romaine, fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, cucumber, celery, croutons & Cheddar jack, side of bleu cheese
- Bridge Street Wedge Salad$9.75
A fresh quarter head of iceberg with crumbled bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing, cherry tomatoes, and crispy bacon bits
- Greek Salad$10.75
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, white onions, hot peppers, croutons & feta, side of homemade balsamic
Sides
- French Fries$5.25
- Small French Fries$3.50
- Potato Wedges$5.25
Thick cut steak fries lightly seasoned
- Small Potato Wedges$3.50
- Tater Tots$5.25
Potato nuggets fried to perfection
- Small Tater Tots$3.50
- Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries$5.75
- Small Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
- Buffalo Potato Wedges$6.00
Wedges with buffalo sauce & bleu cheese
- Small Buffalo Wedges$3.75
- Buffalo Tater Tots$6.00
- Small Buffalo Tater Tots$3.75
- Fried Pickles$5.75
Our delicious pickles are breaded and fried to perfection. Side of chipotle ranch
- Veggie Sticks$5.25
Freshly chopped carrot and/or celery sticks. Side of buttermilk ranch
- Veggie Sticks - Half/Half$5.25
- Veggie Sticks - Celery$5.25
- Veggie Sticks - Carrots$5.25
- Chips & Guac$5.75
Our delicious tortilla chips with a side of our homemade guac
- 8 Oz Chickpea Salad$4.50
A healthy & delicious salad with chickpeas, avocado, tomato, cucumber and red onions
- 16 Oz Chickpea Salad$6.75
A healthy & delicious salad with chickpeas, avocado, tomato, cucumber and red onions
- Mini Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
- Chicken Fingers$5.50
Kids Menu
Dessert
- Banana Pudding$5.50Out of stock
Homemade banana pudding with Nilla wafers
- Cookies & Cream$5.50
Creamy vanilla pudding layered with crushed OREO pieces
- Strawberry Shortcake$5.50
Homemade pudding with fresh strawberries
- Rice Pudding$4.25
- Monkey Bread$4.75
Homemade biscuits with cinnamon sauce & vanilla icing
- Giant Fudge Brownie$4.75
Homemade fudge brownie with vanilla icing
- Fried OREOs$4.75
OREO Cookies dipped in batter & fried to perfection
- Smores cookie$2.75
- Reese's Pieces Cookie$2.75
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.75
Cookies-assorted sizes & flavors baked fresh every day
- Macadamia Cookie$0.75
- Sugar Cookie$0.75
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$0.75
- 3 Cookies$2.00