Mike's Vegan Food Truck 2501 W Gate City Blvd
Food
Burgers
- Carolina Burger$15.00
Hawaiian bun, homemade chili, American cheese, coleslaw, diced onions & special sauce
- Colombiana Burger$15.00
Hawaiian bun, sliced pineapple, crushed potato chips, pepper jack cheese, special sauce
- El Classico Burger$15.00
Hawaiian bun, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, mayo & special sauce
- Lo Maximo Burger$15.00
Hawaiian bun, black beans, diced onions, bacon bits, jalapeño, mustard, & special sauce
- Hola Amigo Burger$15.00
Hawaiian bun, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, banana peppers & nacho cheese
- Plain Burger$14.00
Handhelds & Others
- What the Cluck$15.00
Hawaiian bun, mayo, chick'n patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles & special sauce
- Buffalo Chick'n Sandwich$15.00
Chick'n patty, jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, buffalo & special sauce
- BBQ Sandwich$15.00
Hawaiian bun, BBQ & coleslaw
- Mike's Bratwurst$15.00
Bun, mayo, dijon mustard, sausage, grilled green peppers, grilled onions & sauerkraut
- Philly Cheese Steak$18.00
Mustard, American cheese, green peppers, onions & special sauce
- Chick'n Philly$18.00
Mustard, American cheese, green peppers, onions & special sauce
- Patty Melt$18.00
Texas toast, mayo, American cheese, pepper - jack cheese, onions, pickles & special sauce
- Cheeseburger Quesadilla$18.00
Tortilla, American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, French fries & special sauce
- Shrimp Loco Quesadilla$18.00
Tortilla, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, tomatoes & special sauce
Hotdogs
- Carolina Hotdog$7.00
Hotdog bun, homemade chili, American cheese, coleslaw, diced onions & special sauce
- Lo Maximo Hotdog$7.00
Hotdog bun, black beans, diced onions, bacon bits, jalapeños, mustard & special sauce
- Colombiana Hotdog$7.00
Hotdog bun, sliced pineapple, crushed potato chips, pepper jack cheese & special sauce
- Hola Amigo Hotdog$7.00
Hotdog bun, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, banana peppers & nacho cheese
- Plain Hot Dog$7.00