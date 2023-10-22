Mikey Late Night Slice-OTR LNS OTR
Popular Items
Pizza
Slices
A generous layer of Pepperoni, sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese.
Pepperoni and Banana Peppers, laced with Sriracha sauce and Red Pepper flakes.
Generous heapings of Mushrooms with a sprinkling of Roasted Garlic.
Our classic cheese pizza. Subtly flavored with, you guessed it... fresh Basil Leaves.
Pizza-of-the-Week: Mikey's Favorite Tasty combination of sausage, pepperoni, and banana peppers.
Vegan Buffalo Chick'N with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese
Meatless Pepperoni with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese
Wholes
A generous layer of Pepperoni, sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese.
Pepperoni and Banana Peppers, laced with Sriracha sauce and Red Pepper flakes.
Generous heapings of Mushrooms with a sprinkling of Roasted Garlic.
Our classic cheese pizza. Subtly flavored with, you guessed it... fresh Basil Leaves.
Meatless Pepperoni with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese
Vegan Buffalo Chick'N with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese
Pizza-of-the-Week: Mikey's Favorite Tasty combination of sausage, pepperoni, and banana peppers.
Choose from our Options Below and Build Your Whole Pie However You Like. Get Creative. Get Weird.
Mikey likes Pepperoni, Mushrooms, and Banana Peppers on his pizza. That's what's up.
Extra decadent THICK CUT "Cup & Char" Pepperoni as far as the eye can see, as opposed to the traditional style we also carry.
Extra Strength Pepperoni, Mushroom, and Sausage.
Grabs you by the Red Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Tomatoes, and pulls.
A complete mess of Pepperoni, Sausage, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Extra Cheese.
Pepperoni & Sausage. MEAT on MEAT!
Our Classic Vegan Cheese Pizza. Subtly Flavored with Fresh Basil Leaves.
Mushrooms with a Sprinkling of Garlic with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese.
Extras
The best part of our pizza is the garlicky bread stick crust.
Gooey melted cheese on our already delicious garlicky bread sticks.
A Huge Colorful, Glittery, Gooey, Fruity, Krispy Treat.
Late Night Slice's original bomb-ass buttery garlic sauce of delicious garlicky goodness that great for dipping.
Unicorn Sauce, formerly known by a more infamous name, is the same delicious tangy, smokey, and now SPICY AF, too!
Our magical Ranch blend of buttermilk, garlic and onion flavors mixed with mild heat of aged chiles and red peppers that adds a Bold twist to the classic ranch seasoning.
Straight from the 'Corn's Horn, and SPICY AF! Our latest and greatest sauce bottle is everything you love about the original Unicorn Sauce, but with a serious kick!
Creamy, flavorful, and tastes just like classic homemade ranch.
Parmesan… in a cup
Red Pepper Flakes… in a cup
Merchandise
Sauce Bottles
Late Night Slice's original bomb-ass buttery garlic sauce is now available by the bottle! 16oz of delicious garlicky goodness that great for dipping, as well as baking into countless types of food!
Unicorn Sauce, formerly known by a more infamous name, is the same delicious tangy, smokey, and now SPICY AF, too!
Straight from the 'Corn's Horn, and SPICY AF! Our latest and greatest sauce bottle is everything you love about the original Unicorn Sauce, but with a serious kick!
Straight from the 'Corn's Horn, and SPICY AF! You get 3 Bottles of our Spicy Unicorn Sauce!