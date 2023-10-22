Popular Items

Garlicky Breadsticks
Garlicky Breadsticks
$5.61

The best part of our pizza is the garlicky bread stick crust.

Plain Ass Pepperoni
Plain Ass Pepperoni
$29.90

A generous layer of Pepperoni, sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese.

Build Your Own
Build Your Own
$28.65

Choose from our Options Below and Build Your Whole Pie However You Like. Get Creative. Get Weird.

Pizza

Slices

Slice Plain Ass Pepperoni
Slice Plain Ass Pepperoni
$5.90

A generous layer of Pepperoni, sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese.

Slice Spicy Ass Pepperoni
Slice Spicy Ass Pepperoni
$5.90

Pepperoni and Banana Peppers, laced with Sriracha sauce and Red Pepper flakes.

Slice Mushroom and Roasted Garlic
Slice Mushroom and Roasted Garlic
$5.65

Generous heapings of Mushrooms with a sprinkling of Roasted Garlic.

Slice: Cheese and Basil
Slice: Cheese and Basil
$5.65

Our classic cheese pizza. Subtly flavored with, you guessed it... fresh Basil Leaves.

POW
$5.90

Pizza-of-the-Week: Mikey's Favorite Tasty combination of sausage, pepperoni, and banana peppers.

Vegan Chicken
Vegan Chicken
$5.90

Vegan Buffalo Chick'N with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese

Vegan Pepperoni
Vegan Pepperoni
$5.90

Meatless Pepperoni with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese

Wholes

Plain Ass Pepperoni
Plain Ass Pepperoni
$29.90

A generous layer of Pepperoni, sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese.

Spicy Ass Pepperoni
Spicy Ass Pepperoni
$29.90

Pepperoni and Banana Peppers, laced with Sriracha sauce and Red Pepper flakes.

Mushroom with Roasted Garlic
Mushroom with Roasted Garlic
$29.90

Generous heapings of Mushrooms with a sprinkling of Roasted Garlic.

Cheese with Fresh Basil
Cheese with Fresh Basil
$29.90

Our classic cheese pizza. Subtly flavored with, you guessed it... fresh Basil Leaves.

Vegan Pepperoni
Vegan Pepperoni
$29.90

Meatless Pepperoni with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese

Vegan Buffalo Chicken
Vegan Buffalo Chicken
$29.90

Vegan Buffalo Chick'N with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese

POW
$31.84

Pizza-of-the-Week: Mikey's Favorite Tasty combination of sausage, pepperoni, and banana peppers.

Build Your Own
Build Your Own
$28.65

Choose from our Options Below and Build Your Whole Pie However You Like. Get Creative. Get Weird.

Mikey's Favorite
Mikey's Favorite
$31.84

Mikey likes Pepperoni, Mushrooms, and Banana Peppers on his pizza. That's what's up.

Thicc Ass Pepperoni
Thicc Ass Pepperoni
$31.84

Extra decadent THICK CUT "Cup & Char" Pepperoni as far as the eye can see, as opposed to the traditional style we also carry.

PMS
PMS
$31.84

Extra Strength Pepperoni, Mushroom, and Sausage.

Weggie
Weggie
$31.84

Grabs you by the Red Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Tomatoes, and pulls.

Garbage
Garbage
$31.84

A complete mess of Pepperoni, Sausage, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Extra Cheese.

Kowalski
Kowalski
$31.84

Pepperoni & Sausage. MEAT on MEAT!

Vegan Cheese with Fresh Basil
Vegan Cheese with Fresh Basil
$31.84

Our Classic Vegan Cheese Pizza. Subtly Flavored with Fresh Basil Leaves.

Vegan Mushroom with Roasted Garlic
Vegan Mushroom with Roasted Garlic
$31.84

Mushrooms with a Sprinkling of Garlic with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese.

Extras

Garlicky Breadsticks
Garlicky Breadsticks
$5.61

The best part of our pizza is the garlicky bread stick crust.

Cheezy Breadsticks
Cheezy Breadsticks
$6.71

Gooey melted cheese on our already delicious garlicky bread sticks.

Unicorn Bars
Unicorn Bars
$4.37

A Huge Colorful, Glittery, Gooey, Fruity, Krispy Treat.

Side Garlic Sauce
Side Garlic Sauce
$0.50

Late Night Slice's original bomb-ass buttery garlic sauce of delicious garlicky goodness that great for dipping.

Side Unicorn Sauce
Side Unicorn Sauce
$0.50

Unicorn Sauce, formerly known by a more infamous name, is the same delicious tangy, smokey, and now SPICY AF, too!

Side Ranch
Side Ranch
$0.50

Our magical Ranch blend of buttermilk, garlic and onion flavors mixed with mild heat of aged chiles and red peppers that adds a Bold twist to the classic ranch seasoning.

Side Spicy Unicorn Sauce
Side Spicy Unicorn Sauce
$0.50

Straight from the 'Corn's Horn, and SPICY AF! Our latest and greatest sauce bottle is everything you love about the original Unicorn Sauce, but with a serious kick!

Side Vegan Ranch
Side Vegan Ranch
$0.50

Creamy, flavorful, and tastes just like classic homemade ranch.

Side Parmesan Cheese
Side Parmesan Cheese
$0.50

Parmesan… in a cup

Side Red Pepper Flakes
Side Red Pepper Flakes
$0.50

Red Pepper Flakes… in a cup

Merchandise

Sauce Bottles

Garlic Sauce Bottle
Garlic Sauce Bottle
$7.99Out of stock

Late Night Slice's original bomb-ass buttery garlic sauce is now available by the bottle! 16oz of delicious garlicky goodness that great for dipping, as well as baking into countless types of food!

Unicorn Sauce Bottle
Unicorn Sauce Bottle
$7.99Out of stock

Unicorn Sauce, formerly known by a more infamous name, is the same delicious tangy, smokey, and now SPICY AF, too!

Spicy Unicorn Sauce Bottle
Spicy Unicorn Sauce Bottle
$3.99

Straight from the 'Corn's Horn, and SPICY AF! Our latest and greatest sauce bottle is everything you love about the original Unicorn Sauce, but with a serious kick!

Sauce Bottle Set (3)
$20.00
SPICY Bottle Set
SPICY Bottle Set
$10.00

Straight from the 'Corn's Horn, and SPICY AF! You get 3 Bottles of our Spicy Unicorn Sauce!