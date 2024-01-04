Mikey's Gyros 527 S Main St
Food
Pitas
- Gyro$6.50
Season beef and lamb gyro meat with cheese, housemade cucumber yogurt dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion
- Deluxe Gyro$7.00
Extra gyro meat with cheese, housemade cucumber yogurt dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion and pepperoncinis
- Chicken Pita$6.50
Chicken with cheese, housemade cucumber yogurt dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion
- Leapin' Lizard$6.50
Cream cheese with chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and a spicy/sweet sauce
- Sublamb$6.50
Cream cheese with gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion and a spicy/sweet sauce
- Avocado Pita$6.50
Cream cheese, fresh avocado, housemade cucumber yogurt dressing, lettuce, tomato, black olives and onion
- Hummus Pita$6.50
Hummus with cheese, housemade cucumber yogurt dressing, lettuce, tomato, black olives and onion
- Red Pepper Hummus Pita$6.50
Roasted red pepper hummus with cheese, housemade cucumber yogurt dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion
- Falafel Pita$6.50
Falafel with cheese, housemade cucumber yogurt dressing, lettuce, tomato, black olives and onion
- Burrito$6.50
Housemade beans with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, sour cream and salsa
Soups
Salads
- Cup Tabouli$3.00
A house-made tangy bulgur wheat salad with green onions, parsley, and lemon juice.
- Bowl Tabouli$4.00
A house-made tangy bulgur wheat salad with green onions, parsley, and lemon juice.
- Little Green Salad$4.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, feta, croutons and dressing
- Greek Gyro Salad$7.50
A scoop of tabouli with lots of fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, croutons, feta, gryo meat, and a pita on the side
- Gluten Free Greek Salad$7.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, chicken (or your choice of protein) and tortilla chips
- Mexican Salad$7.50
Housemade beans with lots of lettuce, melted cheese, tomato, onion, black olives, sour cream, salsa and chips
Appetizers and Shared
- Hummus Appetizer$5.00
Housemade hummus with 3 grilled, sliced pitas
- Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Appetizer$5.00
Housemade Red Pepper hummus with 3 grilled, sliced pitas
- Chips and Salsa$2.75
Chips and our housemade salsa
- Nachos$6.00
Tortillas chips with lots of cheese, salsa. and sour cream
- Supreme Nachos$9.00
Two layers of chips with hosuemade beans, lots of cheese, onions, black olives, tomatos, salsa and sour cream
- Sampler Platter$8.00
Spanakopita with a scoop of hummus, tabouli, and red pepper hummus with 2 grilled, sliced pitas
- Spanakopita$6.00
"Spinach pie." Filo dough baked with spinach, feta, eggs, dill, garlic and spices.
- ounce Gyro Meat$1.00
- Falafel (1)$0.75
- falafel (3)$2.00