Mikey's Late Night Slice 4th Street
Featured Items
Pizza
Slices
- Slice Plain Ass Pepperoni
A generous layer of Pepperoni, sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese.$5.90
- Slice Spicy Ass Pepperoni
Pepperoni and Banana Peppers, laced with Sriracha sauce and Red Pepper flakes.$5.90
- Slice Mushroom and Roasted Garlic
Generous heapings of Mushrooms with a sprinkling of Roasted Garlic.$5.65
- Slice: Cheese and Basil
Our classic cheese pizza. Subtly flavored with, you guessed it... fresh Basil Leaves.$5.65
- Slice Vegan Pepperoni
(Somehow) Meatless Pepperoni with Selfish Cow Vegan Cheese.$5.90
- Slice of Vegan Chicken
Vegan Buffalo Chick’n and Vegan Ranch, with Selfish Cow Vegan Cheese.$5.90
- Cheesequake$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Wholes
- Whole Plain Ass Pepperoni
A generous layer of Pepperoni, sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese.$29.90
- Spicy Ass Pepperoni
Pepperoni and Banana Peppers, laced with Sriracha sauce and Red Pepper flakes.$29.90
- Mushroom with Roasted Garlic
Generous heapings of Mushrooms with a sprinkling of Roasted Garlic.$29.90
- Cheese with Fresh Basil
Our classic cheese pizza. Subtly flavored with, you guessed it... fresh Basil Leaves.$29.90
- Vegan Pepperoni
(Somehow) Meatless Pepperoni with Selfish Cow Vegan Cheese.$29.90
- Vegan Buffalo Chicken
Vegan Buffalo Chick’n and Vegan Ranch, with Selfish Cow Vegan Cheese.$29.90
- Build Your Own
Choose from our Options Below and Build Your Whole Pie However You Like. Get Creative. Get Weird.$28.65
- Mikey's Favorite
Mikey likes Pepperoni, Mushrooms, and Banana Peppers on his pizza. That's what's up.$31.84
- THICC Ass Pepperoni
Extra decadent THICK CUT "Cup & Char" Pepperoni as far as the eye can see, as opposed to the traditional style we also carry.$31.84
- PMS
Extra Strength Pepperoni, Mushroom, and Sausage.$31.84
- Weggie
Grabs you by the Red Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Tomatoes, and pulls.$31.84
- Garbàge
A complete mess of Pepperoni, Sausage, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Extra Cheese.$31.84
- Kowalski
Pepperoni & Sausage. MEAT on MEAT!$31.84
- Vegan Cheese with Fresh Basil
Our Classic Vegan Cheese Pizza. Subtly Flavored with Fresh Basil Leaves.$31.84
- Vegan Mushroom with Roasted Garlic
Mushrooms with a Sprinkling of Garlic with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese.$31.84
- Whole POW BBQ It's Chicky
Pizza-of-the-Week: LNS BBQ IT'S CHICKY!! The classic flavors of BBQ Sauce, Smoked Chicken, Red Onions, and Cheddar Cheese… but on a pizza. Launching in honor of Memorial Day, let us do the grilling for you, any day this week!$31.84
Gluten Free
Extras
- Garlicky Breadsticks
The best part of our pizza is the garlicky bread stick crust.$5.46
- Cheezy Breadsticks
Gooey melted cheese on our already delicious garlicky bread sticks.$6.56
- Unicorn Bars
A Huge Colorful, Glittery, Gooey, Fruity, Krispy Treat.$5.00
- Catering Breadsticks$20.00
- Catering Cheezy Breadsticks$25.00
- Cheesequake$5.00OUT OF STOCK