Milano's Pizza, Subs & Taps Miami
Food
Appetizer
- Atlantic City Submarine Loaf$1.99
Made from scratch in our bakery daily. All natural with no preservatives.
- Bone In Wings 10$14.49
Fresh wings served with your choice of sauce along with celery, blue cheese or ranch.
- Bone in Wings 5$8.29
Fresh wings served with your choice of sauce along with celery, blue cheese or ranch.
- Boneless Wings 10$11.99
All white meat boneless wings served with your choice of sauce along with celery, blue cheese or ranch.
- Boneless Wings 5$6.99
All white meat boneless wings served with your choice of sauce along with celery, blue cheese or ranch.
- Bread Plate$4.49
Our Atlantic City sub loaf cut into slices, served with ranch, cheese or pizza sauce for dipping.
- Breaded Pickle Slices$7.99
Served with ranch dressing.
- Buffalo Cauliflower$9.49
Fried and spun in mild, topped with blue cheese crumbles.
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$8.99
Housemade and served with tortilla chips.
- Chicken Tenders$9.99
Served with any wing sauce, honey mustard, ranch or blue cheese.
- Chips and Dip$3.99
Potato chips served with our housemade chip dip.
- Fish and Chips$14.99
Yuengling beer battered cod served with fries, tartar sauce, and cole slaw.
- Basket of Fries$6.29
- Basket of Cheese Fries$6.99
Fries, Cheese sauce
- Basket of Loaded Fries$8.49
Topped with aged cheddar, bacon, sour cream and chives.
- Side of Fries$2.29
- Garlic Bread$7.29
Our housemade garlic bread served with a side of marinara.
- Garlic Cheese Bread$9.29
Our housemade garlic cheese bread served with a side of marinara.
- Garlic Cheese Dippers$9.99
- Meatballs Mozz$9.99
Meatballs, Shred Cheese
- Mozz Stick$7.99
- Onion Petals$7.99
- Potatos Beer cheese$8.49
- Potatos Loaded$8.49
Potato, Cheese sauce, Bacon Bits, Chives with side sour cream
- Potatos Milanos$6.99
- Pretzel Soft$2.99
- Pretzel Sticks$8.29
- Spin Dip$8.99
- Tots Basket$6.29
- Tots Loaded$8.49
Tots, Cheese sauce, Bacon Bits, Chives with side sour cream
- Tots Side$2.49
Cheesesteaks
- 1/2 Cheesesteak$9.59
AC Bread, Mayo, Lettuce, Cheesesteak, Provolone, Grilled Onion and Pepper, Tomato, seasoning
- 1/2 Cheesesteak DBL$12.99
AC Bread, Mayo, Lettuce, DBL Cheesesteak, Provolone, Grilled Onion and Pepper, Tomato, seasoning
- 1/2 Cheesesteak Loaded$10.29
AC Bread, Mayo, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Cheesesteak, Provolone, Grilled Onion and Pepper, Tomato, seasoning
- 1/2 Cheesesteak Spcy Bcn Chd$10.99
AC Bread, Spicy Mayo, Lettuce, Cheesesteak, Bacon Slices, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onion and Pepper, Tomato, seasoning
- 1/2 Cheesesteak CHK$9.59
AC Bread, Mayo, Lettuce, Chicken, Provolone, Grilled Onion and Pepper, Tomato, seasoning
- Whole Cheesesteak$17.59
- Whole Cheesesteak DBL$24.49
- Whole Cheesesteak Loaded$19.09
- Whole Cheesesteak Spcy Bcn Chd$20.49
- Whole Cheesesteak CHK$17.59
Half Subs
- 1/2 Ac Italian$8.99
AC Loaf, Lettuce, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Cotto Salami, Provolone, Onions, Tomatoes, Seasoning
- 1/2 Club$9.29
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Bacon Slices, Provolone, Tomatos, Seasoning
- 1/2 Cold Beef$11.29
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Beef, Onions, Tomatos, Seasoning
- 1/2 CSP$8.99
AC Loaf, Oil, Lettuce, Capicola, Genoa Salami, Onions, Tomatoes, Seasoning
- 1/2 CYO 1-4 meat option.$8.99
- 1/2 Ham and Prov$8.99
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Ham, Provolone, Tomatos, Onions, Seasoning
- 1/2 Ham and Turk$8.99
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Tomatos, Onions Seasoning
- 1/2 Prov$8.99
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Provolone, Tomatos, Onions, Seasoning
- 1/2 Turkey$8.99
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Turkey, Provolone, Tomatos, Onions Seasoning
- 1/2 Baked Veggie Pesto$8.99
Soft Roll, Basil Pesto, Roasted Red Pepper, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozz, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
- 1/2 Baked Steak$8.99
Soft Roll, Pizza Sauce, Steak, Diced Onions, Banana Peppers, Crushed Red Pepper, Cheese
- 1/2 Gem City$9.99
Soft Roll, Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Banana Peppers, Diced Onions, Crushed Red Peppers, Provolone
- 1/2 Ham Grinder$8.99
Soft Roll, Mayo, Pizza Sauce, Crushed Red Pepper, Ham, Diced Onions Shredded cheddar
- 1/2 Italian Beef$11.29
Soft Roll, Beef, Shredded Mozz
- 1/2 Italian Beef Chicago$12.49
Soft Roll, Beef, Hot peppers, Shredded Mozz
- 1/2 Meatball$9.59
Soft Roll, Meatballs, Shredded Mozz
- 1/2 Tuna Melt$8.99
Soft Roll, Tuna Salad, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, seasoning
- 1/2 Tuna$8.99
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Tuna Salad, Provolone, onion, tomoatoes, seasoning
- 1/2 Turkey Grinder$8.99
Soft Roll, Mayo, Pizza Sauce, Crushed Red Pepper, Turkey, Diced Onions Shredded cheddar
Whole Subs
- Whole Ac Italian$16.49
AC Loaf, Lettuce, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Cotto Salami, Provolone, Onions, Tomatoes, Seasoning
- Whole Club$17.09
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Bacon Slices, Provolone, Tomatos, Seasoning
- Whole Cold Beef$21.09
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Beef, Onions, Tomatos, Seasoning
- Whole CSP$16.49
AC Loaf, Oil, Lettuce, Capicola, Genoa Salami, Onions, Tomatoes, Seasoning
- Whole CYO 1-4 meat option.$16.49
- Whole Ham and Prov$16.49
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Ham, Provolone, Tomatos, Onions, Seasoning
- Whole Prov$16.49
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Provolone, Tomatos, Onions, Seasoning
- Whole Ham and Turk$16.49
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Tomatos, Onions Seasoning
- Whole Turkey$16.49
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Turkey, Provolone, Tomatos, Onions Seasoning
- Whole Baked Veggie Pesto$16.49
Soft Roll, Basil Pesto, Roasted Red Pepper, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozz, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
- Whole Baked Steak$16.49
Soft Roll, Pizza Sauce, Steak, Diced Onions, Banana Peppers, Crushed Red Pepper, Cheese
- Whole Gem City$18.49
Soft Roll, Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Banana Peppers, Diced Onions, Crushed Red Peppers, Provolone
- Whole Ham Grinder$16.49
Soft Roll, Mayo, Pizza Sauce, Crushed Red Pepper, Ham, Diced Onions Shredded cheddar
- Whole Italian Beef$21.09
Soft Roll, Beef, Shredded Mozz
- Whole Italian Beef Chicago$23.49
Soft Roll, Beef, Hot peppers, Shredded Mozz
- Whole Meatball$17.59
Soft Roll, Meatballs, Shredded Mozz
- Whole Tuna Melt$16.49
Soft Roll, Tuna Salad, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, seasoning
- Whole Tuna$16.49
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Tuna Salad, Provolone, onion, tomoatoes, seasoning
- Whole Turkey Grinder$16.49
Soft Roll, Mayo, Pizza Sauce, Crushed Red Pepper, Turkey, Diced Onions Shredded cheddar