Milano's Pizza, Subs & Taps Dayton
Food
Appetizer
- Atlantic City Submarine Loaf$1.99
Made from scratch in our bakery daily. All natural with no preservatives.
- 10 Bone In Wings$14.49
Fresh wings served with your choice of sauce along with celery, blue cheese or ranch.
- 5 Bone in Wings$8.29
Fresh wings served with your choice of sauce along with celery, blue cheese or ranch.
- 10 Boneless Wings$11.99
All white meat served with your choice of sauce along with celery, blue cheese or ranch.
- 5 Boneless Wings$6.99
All white meat served with your choice of sauce along with celery, blue cheese or ranch.
- Bread Plate$4.49
Our Atlantic City sub loaf cut into slices, served with ranch, cheese or pizza sauce for dipping.
- Breaded Pickle Slices$7.99
Served with ranch dressing.
- Buffalo Cauliflower$9.49
Fried and spun in mild, topped with blue cheese crumbles.
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$8.99
Housemade and served with tortilla chips.
- Chicken Tenders$9.99
Served with any wing sauce, honey mustard, ranch or blue cheese.
- Chips and Dip$3.99
Potato chips served with our housemade chip dip.
- Fish and Chips$14.99
Yuengling beer battered cod served with fries, tartar sauce, and cole slaw.
- Basket of Fries$6.29
- Basket of Cheese Fries$6.99
- Basket of Loaded Fries$8.49
Topped with aged cheddar, bacon, sour cream and chives.
- Side of Fries$2.29
- Garlic Bread$7.29
Served with a side of marinara.
- Garlic Cheese Bread$9.29
Served with a side of marinara.
- Garlic Cheese Dippers$9.99
Pizza crust topped with a garlic white sauce and cheese, served with a side of pizza sauce or ranch.
- Meatballs & Mozzarella$9.99
Baked meatballs topped with mozzarella.
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Served with a side of marinara.
- Onion Petals$7.99
Breaded onion bites served with chipotle ranch.
- Milano's Potatoes & Beer Cheese$8.49
Housemade wedges topped with Fat Tire beer cheese.
- Loaded Milano's Potatoes$8.49
Housemade wedges topped with aged cheddar, bacon, sour cream and chives.
- Milano's Potatoes$6.99
Housemade wedges served with a side of sour cream.
- Soft Pretzel$2.99
- Bavarian Pretzel Sticks & Beer Cheese$8.29
Three baked soft pretzel sticks served with a side of Fat Tire beer cheese.
- Baked Spinach-Artichoke Dip$8.99
Served with a side of housemade bread or tortilla chips.
- Basket of Tots$6.29
- Basket of Loaded Tots$8.49
Topped with aged cheddar, bacon, sour cream and chives.
- Side of Tots$2.49
Cheesesteaks
- 1/2 Cheesesteak$9.59
AC Bread, Mayo, Lettuce, Cheesesteak, Provolone, Grilled Onion and Pepper, Tomato, seasoning
- 1/2 Cheesesteak DBL$12.99
AC Bread, Mayo, Lettuce, DBL Cheesesteak, Provolone, Grilled Onion and Pepper, Tomato, seasoning
- 1/2 Cheesesteak Loaded$10.29
AC Bread, Mayo, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Cheesesteak, Provolone, Grilled Onion and Pepper, Tomato, seasoning
- 1/2 Cheesesteak Spcy Bcn Chd$10.99
AC Bread, Spicy Mayo, Lettuce, Cheesesteak, Bacon Slices, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onion and Pepper, Tomato, seasoning
- 1/2 Cheesesteak CHK$9.59
AC Bread, Mayo, Lettuce, Chicken, Provolone, Grilled Onion and Pepper, Tomato, seasoning
- Whole Cheesesteak$17.59
- Whole Cheesesteak DBL$24.49
- Whole Cheesesteak Loaded$19.09
- Whole Cheesesteak Spcy Bcn Chd$20.49
- Whole Cheesesteak CHK$17.59
Half Subs
- 1/2 Ac Italian$8.99
AC Loaf, Lettuce, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Cotto Salami, Provolone, Onions, Tomatoes, Seasoning
- 1/2 Club$9.29
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Bacon Slices, Provolone, Tomatos, Seasoning
- 1/2 Cold Beef$11.29
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Beef, Onions, Tomatos, Seasoning
- 1/2 CSP$8.99
AC Loaf, Oil, Lettuce, Capicola, Genoa Salami, Onions, Tomatoes, Seasoning
- 1/2 CYO 1-4 meat option.$8.99
- 1/2 Ham and Prov$8.99
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Ham, Provolone, Tomatos, Onions, Seasoning
- 1/2 Ham and Turk$8.99
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Tomatos, Onions Seasoning
- 1/2 Prov$8.99
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Provolone, Tomatos, Onions, Seasoning
- 1/2 Turkey$8.99
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Turkey, Provolone, Tomatos, Onions Seasoning
- 1/2 Baked Veggie Pesto$8.99
Soft Roll, Basil Pesto, Roasted Red Pepper, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozz, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
- 1/2 Baked Steak$8.99
Soft Roll, Pizza Sauce, Steak, Diced Onions, Banana Peppers, Crushed Red Pepper, Cheese
- 1/2 Gem City$9.99
Soft Roll, Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Banana Peppers, Diced Onions, Crushed Red Peppers, Provolone
- 1/2 Ham Grinder$8.99
Soft Roll, Mayo, Pizza Sauce, Crushed Red Pepper, Ham, Diced Onions Shredded cheddar
- 1/2 Italian Beef$11.29
Soft Roll, Beef, Shredded Mozz
- 1/2 Italian Beef Chicago$12.49
Soft Roll, Beef, Hot peppers, Shredded Mozz
- 1/2 Meatball$9.59
Soft Roll, Meatballs, Shredded Mozz
- 1/2 Tuna Melt$8.99
Soft Roll, Tuna Salad, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, seasoning
- 1/2 Tuna$8.99
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Tuna Salad, Provolone, onion, tomoatoes, seasoning
- 1/2 Turkey Grinder$8.99
Soft Roll, Mayo, Pizza Sauce, Crushed Red Pepper, Turkey, Diced Onions Shredded cheddar
Whole Subs
- Whole Ac Italian$16.49
AC Loaf, Lettuce, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Cotto Salami, Provolone, Onions, Tomatoes, Seasoning
- Whole Club$17.09
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Bacon Slices, Provolone, Tomatos, Seasoning
- Whole Cold Beef$21.09
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Beef, Onions, Tomatos, Seasoning
- Whole CSP$16.49
AC Loaf, Oil, Lettuce, Capicola, Genoa Salami, Onions, Tomatoes, Seasoning
- Whole CYO 1-4 meat option.$16.49
- Whole Ham and Prov$16.49
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Ham, Provolone, Tomatos, Onions, Seasoning
- Whole Prov$16.49
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Provolone, Tomatos, Onions, Seasoning
- Whole Ham and Turk$16.49
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Tomatos, Onions Seasoning
- Whole Turkey$16.49
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Turkey, Provolone, Tomatos, Onions Seasoning
- Whole Baked Veggie Pesto$16.49
Soft Roll, Basil Pesto, Roasted Red Pepper, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozz, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
- Whole Baked Steak$16.49
Soft Roll, Pizza Sauce, Steak, Diced Onions, Banana Peppers, Crushed Red Pepper, Cheese
- Whole Gem City$18.49
Soft Roll, Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Banana Peppers, Diced Onions, Crushed Red Peppers, Provolone
- Whole Ham Grinder$16.49
Soft Roll, Mayo, Pizza Sauce, Crushed Red Pepper, Ham, Diced Onions Shredded cheddar
- Whole Italian Beef$21.09
Soft Roll, Beef, Shredded Mozz
- Whole Italian Beef Chicago$23.49
Soft Roll, Beef, Hot peppers, Shredded Mozz
- Whole Meatball$17.59
Soft Roll, Meatballs, Shredded Mozz
- Whole Tuna Melt$16.49
Soft Roll, Tuna Salad, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, seasoning
- Whole Tuna$16.49
AC Loaf, Mayo, Lettuce, Tuna Salad, Provolone, onion, tomoatoes, seasoning
- Whole Turkey Grinder$16.49
Soft Roll, Mayo, Pizza Sauce, Crushed Red Pepper, Turkey, Diced Onions Shredded cheddar
Salads
- Apple Walnut$9.99
Apple, Candied Walnut, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomato, Chives - Balsalmic Dressing
- Chicken - grilled$9.99
Onion, Tomato, Egg, Grilled Chicken, Mozz cheese
- Chicken - Crispy$9.99
Onion, Tomato, Egg, Fried Chicken, Mozz cheese
- Chopped BLT$9.99
Grilled Chicken, bacon Bits, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomoato, Egg, Cucumber - Ranch Dressing
- Italian$9.99
Onion, Tomato, Salami, Cappacola, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers
- Jullienne$9.99
Onion, Tomato, Egg, Ham, Turkey, Mozz cheese
- Large House$8.29
Onion, Tomato, Egg, Mozz Cheese
- Side Salad$3.29
Onion, Tomato, Egg, Mozz Cheese
- Southwest CHK salad$9.99
Grilled Chiicken, Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Cheddar Cheese - Chipotle Ranch
- Spring Mix$9.99
Almonds, Cranberries, Feta Cheese - Balsalmic Dressing
- Spring Mix side$4.29
Almonds, Cranberries, Feta Cheese - Balsalmic Dressing
- Tuna Salad$9.99
Onion, Tomato, Egg, Tuna Salad, Mozz cheese
- Veggie Salad$9.99
Onion, Tomato, Egg, Feta Cheese, Mozz cheese
Soup
Kids
Dips
- 1000$0.79
- Au jus$0.79
- Basalmic Vinegarette$0.79
- BBQ sauce$0.79
- Beer Cheese$0.79
- Blue Cheese$0.79
- Blush Sauce$0.79
- Cheese Sauce$0.79
- Chip Dip$0.79
- Chipotle Ranch$0.79
- French$0.79
- Honey Mustard$0.79
- Hot BBQ$0.79
- Hot sauce$0.79
- House Italian$0.79
- Milanos Sauce$0.79
- Mild$0.79
- Mustard$0.79
- Pizza Sauce$0.79
- Ranch$0.79
- Sour Cream$0.79
- Spicy Garlic$0.79
- Spicy Mustard$0.79
- Spicy Red$0.79
- Sweet Heat$0.79
- Vinegar & Oil$0.79
- White Sauce$0.79
Sides
- 1 Fish Piece$4.99
- 1 Pretzel Piece$1.99
- American Slice$0.59
- Apple Sauce$0.99
- Apple Slices$0.99
- Bacon Bits$0.79
- Bacon Slices$0.79
- Banana Peppers$0.59
- Black Olives$0.59
- Blue Chz Crumbles$0.50
- Celery$0.59
- Chicken$1.99
- Chips$0.99
- Coleslaw$0.59
- Feta Cheese$0.59
- Fries Side$2.29
- Hot Peppers$0.99
- Jalapenos$0.59
- Mac & Cheese Side$4.49
- Mayo
- Meatballs$2.99
- Mozz Cheese$0.59
- Mushrooms$0.59
- Pepper Relish$0.99
- Pickle
- Salad Bread$0.59
- Tots Chz Bac Side$4.49
- Tots Side$3.99
- Tuna Salad$3.49
- Walnuts$0.79
Pizza
Small Pizza
- Small BBQ Chicken$12.99
BBQ Sauce, Ranch, Chicken, Onions, Cheese
- Small Big Kahuna$13.99
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Grilled Onions
- Small Buff Chicken$13.99
Buffalo Chicken Dip, Chicken, Ranch, Cheese
- Small Cheesesteak$12.99
Mayo, Cheesesteak, Grilled Onions and Peppers, Cheese
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.99
Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Cheese
- Small CYO$9.99
- Small DBL PEP$11.99
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Cheese
- Small Deluxe$12.99
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, Cheese
- Small Extreme Meat$13.99
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Cheese
- Small Hawaiian$11.99
Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Cheese
- Small Italian Meat$13.99
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Capicola, Meatballs, Cheese
- Small Triple Double$13.99
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Cheese
- Small Veggie$11.99
Pizza Sauce, Tomatos, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, Black Olives, Cheese
- Small Pep Honey$12.99
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Capicola Hot Honey, Cheese
- Small Green Goddess$13.99
White Sauce, Basil Pesto, Artichokes, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Grilled Onion and Peppers, Cheese, and Feta Cheese
- Small Spicy Sinatra$12.99
Spicey Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Banana Peppers, Cheese
- Pepperoni FB Pizza$8.99
AC loaf, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, cheese
Medium Pizza
- Medium BBQ Chicken$17.99
BBQ Sauce, Ranch, Chicken, Onions, Cheese
- Medium Big Kahuna$18.99
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Grilled Onions
- Medium Buff Chicken$18.99
Buffalo Chicken Dip, Chicken, Ranch, Cheese
- Medium Cheesesteak$17.99
Mayo, Cheesesteak, Grilled Onions and Peppers, Cheese
- Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.99
Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Cheese
- Medium CYO$13.99
- Medium DBL PEP$16.99
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Cheese
- Medium Deluxe$17.99
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, Cheese
- Medium Extreme Meat$18.99
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Cheese
- Medium Hawaiian$16.99
Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Cheese
- Medium Italian Meat$18.99
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Capicola, Meatballs, Cheese
- Medium Triple Double$18.99
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Cheese
- Medium Veggie$16.99
Pizza Sauce, Tomatos, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, Black Olives, Cheese
- Medium Pep Honey$17.99
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Capicola Hot Honey, Cheese
- Medium Green Goddess$18.99
White Sauce, Basil Pesto, Artichokes, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Grilled Onion and Peppers, Cheese, and Feta Cheese
- Medium Spicy Sinatra$17.99
Spicy Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Banana Peppers, Cheese
Large Pizza
- Large BBQ Chicken$22.99
BBQ Sauce, Ranch, Chicken, Onions, Cheese
- Large Big Kahuna$23.99
BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Grilled Onions
- Large Buff Chicken$23.99
Buffalo Chicken Dip, Chicken, Ranch, Cheese
- Large Cheesesteak$22.99
Mayo, Cheesesteak, Grilled Onions and Peppers, Cheese
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$22.99
Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Cheese
- Large CYO$17.99
- Large DBL PEP$21.99
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Cheese
- Large Deluxe$22.99
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, Cheese
- Large Extreme Meat$23.99
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Cheese
- Large Hawaiian$21.99
Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Cheese
- Large Italian Meat$23.99
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Capicola, Meatballs, Cheese
- Large Triple Double$23.99
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Cheese
- Large Veggie$21.99
Pizza Sauce, Tomatos, Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, Black Olives, Cheese
- Large Pep Honey$22.99
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Capicola Hot Honey, Cheese
- Large Green Goddess$23.99
White Sauce, Basil Pesto, Artichokes, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Grilled Onion and Peppers, Cheese, and Feta Cheese
- Large Spicy Sinatra$22.99
Spicy Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Banana Peppers, Cheese
Calzone
- CYO Calzone$9.99
- Deluxe Calzone$12.99
Ricotta, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Cheese
- BBQ Chicken Calzone$9.99
Ricotta, Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheese
- Extreme Meat Calzone$12.99
Ricotta, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon Bits, Ham, Cheese
- Veggie Calzone$11.99
Ricotta, Tomatos, Mushrooms, Green pepper, Onions, cheese
- Italian Storm Calzone$12.99
Beverages
Beverage
- Soda$2.99
- Tea$2.99
- Water
- Soda Kids$1.29
- Apple Juice$1.59
- Chocolate Milk$1.59
- Coffee$1.99
- Coke 20oz$2.79
- Dasani$1.99
- Diet 20oz$2.79
- Lemonade 20oz$2.99
- Monster ORG 16oz$3.29
- Monster ZERO 16oz$3.29
- Powerade 20oz$3.29
- Rasp Tea 20oz$2.99
- Smartwater 20oz$2.99
- Sprite 20oz$2.79
- Sweet Tea 20oz$2.99
- Tea 20oz$2.99
- Orange Juice$2.49
- Cranberry Juice$1.99