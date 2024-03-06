Mile End Deli
Breakfast
- Classic Breakfast$16.00
two eggs, choice of maple bacon or salami, rye toast, 2 latkes
- Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
2 fried eggs, maple bacon, cheddar, rye toast
- Smoked Meat Hash$16.00
smoked brisket, potatoes, caramelized onions, fried eggs
- Smoked Meat, Egg & Cheese$14.00
2 egg scramble omelet, smoked meat, crispy onions, cheese, onion roll
- Latke, Egg, & Cheese$9.00
latke, sunny egg, american cheese, brioche roll
- The Leo$18.00
3 egg scramble, smoked salmon, rye toast
- Yogurt & Granola$9.00
fruit compote, seasoned fruit
- Safta's Pancakes$15.00
cottage cheese hot cakes, maple syrup
- Challah French Toast$16.00
maple syrup
- Mont-Royal$19.00Out of stock
2 latkes, smoked salmon, sour cream, caper, chives, whitefish caviar
- Appetizing Platter$45.00
2 bagels, cream cheese, tomato, onion, caper, egg salad, whitefish salad, tuna salad, smoked salmon
Bagels
- Schmear$6.00
cream cheese, tomato, red onion, capers
- Egg salad$9.00
egg salad, lettuce, crispy onions, dill
- Beauty$16.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion, capers
- Brisket & Egg$16.00
2 fried eggs, american cheese, scallion cream cheese, braised brisket
- Larry David$16.00
whitefish salad, cucumbers, slaw, cream cheese
- Whitefish Only$14.00
whitefish salad
- Bagel & cream cheese$5.00
Breakfast Sides
All Day Menu
Soups
Salads
Sides
Poutine
- Classic Poutine$12.00
hand-cut fries, cheese curds, gravy
- Smoked Meat Poutine$17.00
hand-cut fries, cheese curds, gravy, smoked meat
- Breakfast Poutine$17.00
hand-cut fries, cheese curds, gravy, bacon, 2 sunny eggs
- Schnitzel Poutine$18.00
hand-cut fries, cheese curds, gravy, chicken schnitzel
- General Tso Poutine$18.00
hand-cut fries, cheese curds, gravy, tso chicken bites
- Bubbies Poutine$18.00
hand-cut fries, cheese curds, gravy, braised brisket
Noshes
- Dogs In Blankets$11.00
all beef franks, maple mustard
- Potato Latkes$12.00
apple sauce, sour cream
- Assorted Pickles$9.00
- Schnitzel Nuggets$14.00
with bbq sauce
- Pierogies$14.00
potato, cheese, sour cream, fried onions
- Chopped Liver$13.00
toasts, gribenes, pickles
- Pu Pu Platter$26.00
2 latkes, 4 dogs in blankets, 2 pierogies, 6 schnitzel nuggets, maple mustard, bbq sauce, apple sauce, sour cream
- Knishes$6.00
- Kugel$6.00
- Chopped liver & toast$16.00
Sandwiches
- Smoked Meat, Regular$19.00
cured & smoked brisket, mustard, rye
- Smoked Meat, Large$24.00
cured & smoked brisket, mustard, rye
- Corned Beef Reuben$17.00
corned beef, swiss, kraut, russian dressing, pumpernickel
- Turkey Reuben$16.00
smoked turkey, swiss, kraut, russian dressing, pumpernickel
- Eli Reuben$24.00
smoked meat, corned beef, swiss, slaw, russian, mustard, pumpernickel
- Grandpa$15.00
smoked turkey, slaw, mustard, rye
- Bubbie's Brisket$17.00
braised brisket, bbq sauce, arugula, fried onion, onion roll
- Classic Wilensky$11.00
seared beef salami, mustard, pressed onion rill
- Chopped Liver BLT$14.00
liver, bacon, lettuce, tomato
- Lipitorminator$21.00
smoked meat, liver, fried onions
- Cheeseburger$14.00
beef patty, lettuce, pickles, onion, american cheese, russian dressing
- Spicy Schnitzel$15.00
chicken thigh cutlet, lettuce, tomato, harissa mayo, pickled red onion, brioche bun
- Fried Eggplant$14.00
arugula, tahini hummus, israeli salad, pickled red cabbage, pickles, onion roll
- Chicken Schnitzel BLT$17.00
maple bacon, pickled green tomato, lettuce, mustard mayo, onion roll
- Grilled Chicken Za'atar$15.00
hummus, chicken, israeli salad, pickled red cabbage, pickles, arugula, onion roll
- Chicken Salad$13.00
gribenes, pickles, pumpernickel
- Spicy Tuna$13.00
harissa, israeli salad, fried capers, pumpernickel
- Hoyt Dog$9.00
all-beef frank, relish, kraut, challah roll
- Monday Night Burger Special$20.00
Plates
- Whitefish Plate$19.00Out of stock
smoked whitefish, radish, cucumber, whitefish caviar, olive oil, sour cream
- Deli Roll$13.00
puff pastry stuffed with smoked meat, corned beef, smoked turkey, and mustard. served with cucumber salad & red cabbage
- Braised Brisket$25.00
kugel, brussels sprouts
- Pharaoh Bowl$21.00
farro, israeli salad, pickled cabbage, arugula, cherry tomatoes, radish, pickled red pepper, pickled red onion, lemon juice, olive oil
Platters
Beverages
Coffee Beverages
Beverages
Deli Counter
- smoked salmon, half pound$26.00
- cream cheese, half pint$6.00
- scallion cream cheese, half pint$6.00
- egg salad, half pint$8.00
- coleslaw, pint$7.00
- tuna salad, half pint$9.00
- sour pickles, quart$12.00
- smoked meat, half pound$18.00
- corned beef, half pound$18.00
- smoked turkey, half pound$15.00
- chicken salad, half pint$9.00
- cheese, half pound$6.00
- kugel, whole$22.00
- assorted pickled vegetables, pint$10.00
- potato salad, pint$12.00
- mustard, half pint$3.00
- russian dressing, half pint$4.00
- rye, half loaf$6.00
- pumpernickel, half loaf$9.00
- grilled zaatar chicken, half pound$25.00
- whitefish salad, half pint$14.00
- braised brisket with jus, half pound (cold for reheating)$19.00