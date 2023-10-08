Milford Tavern 18 main street
Food
Apps & Snacks
3 Piece Tender
add a side of wing sauce or a dressings to dip or why not both
6 Piece Tender
add a side of wing sauce or a dressings to dip or why not both
Brat
Top it with all of your favorite toppings
Corn Dog
Hand dipped xl dogs and fried crispy eat it plain or top with all your farorite toppings
Deviled Eggs
A lil extra just like us
Giant Dog
Top it with all of your favorite toppings
Loaded Fries
Build your own loaded fries
Loaded Nachos
Build your nachos your own way
Mett
Top it with all of your favorite toppings
Nachos w/Cheese
Nachos with nacho cheese
Nachos w/Cheese & Salsa
Nachos with nacho cheese and salsa
Potato Skins
Add chili to give them a little kick
Pretzels & Cheese
2 Pretzels logs
Salads
Cobb Salad
Lettuce,tomato,onion,bacon,egg and croutons
Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar salad.Lettuce parmesan and croutons
Big Main Salad
This salad is our take on a Big Mac Salad !! Fresh lettuce,chopped onion,sesame seeds,pickle yes pickle trust the process and ground beef with 1000 island dressing
BLT Salad
Exactly what it is Lettuce and tomato with our fresh cooked bacon
Wings
Sides
Sandwiches and some
All Beef Corn Dog
BLT
Crispy bacon fresh lettuce and juicy tomato on toasted bread
Brat
Brat Corndog
Hand dipped and fried crispy. Eat it plain or top it with all of your favorite toppings
Chicken Sandwich
Build your own mother Clucker just the way you want it
Fried Fish Sandwich
Crispy fried fish on a toasted bun
Grilled Cheese
Grilled PB&J
Ooey
Hot Dog
Mett
Mett Corndog
Hand dipped and fried crispy. Eat it plain or top it with all of your favorite toppings
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Fried to perfection with your choce of bun served with lettuce tomato onion and pickle