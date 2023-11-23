NOTE: Cinnamon roll pickups will take place Tue 11/21 and Wed 11/22 from 7am-8pm. Select your date and add to your cart.
milkbread Davidson
Please Select Your Pick-up Day/Time at the Top of your Browser! (or edit in the Checkout Page)
- Thanksgiving Mini Cinnies (6 Pack)$13.00Out of stock
The perfect addition to your holiday table. Six pack of mini cinnamon rolls comes refrigerated. For the big meal, simply heat through in the oven and top with icing for a show stopper end to your meal. Or for breakfast to start the day! These freeze and travel well.
milkbread Location and Ordering Hours
(704) 702-6020
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM