Lunch
Starters
Chips & Salsa
Fried tortilla chips, house made salsa
Spinach and Sun-Dried Tomato Dip
Spinach and sun -dried tomatoes in a cheesy cream sauce, served with chips
Clubhouse Fries
Daily's Bacon, KR sauce, scallions
Pretzel Sticks
Bavarian Pretzel sticks with queso
Street Corn Tots
Spiced corn, queso fresca, sambal mayo, scallions
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Honey - chili buffalo sauce, toasted sourdough, ranch, celery, carrots
Salads
Garden Salad
Summer Berry Salad
Mixed greens, strawberries, almonds, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Romaine, Daily's bacon, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, chicken, bleu cheese dressing
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze, salt and pepper
Caesar Salad
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, sourdough croutons, Caesar dressing
Smoked Turkey Caprese Sandwich
Mozzarella, basil pesto, tomato, balsamic glaze, balsamic dressing, ciabatta bun
Double Eagle Chicken Sandwich
Grilled buffalo chicken breast, bleu cheese, LTO, house - made ranch, brioche bun
Turkey Hoagie
Provolone, LTO, pesto mayo, Italian herbs
Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast, Daily's Bacon, cheddar cheese, brioche bun, dressed in ranch
BLT Wrap
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar, avocado dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, bleu cheese dressing, crispy or grilled chicken
Broncs Burger
Smashed beef, cheddar cheese, pickles, LTO, KR sauce, brioche bun
BBQ Burger
Smashed beef, onion strings, Daily's bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles, and bbq sauce
Fireball Burger
Smashed beef, serrano peppers, LTO, jalapeno lime aioli
Frenchtown Dip
Shaved tender roast beef, provolone, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, au jus, hoagie roll
Hot Dog
1/4 pound all beef hot dog
Just the Dog
Desserts
Sides
Dinner
Meals
Blackened Prawn-Wrapped Anidoullie
Crispy Pork Cutlets
Topped with a hunter mushroom gravy and seasonal vegetadies
Dinner Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, smoked gouda, cheddar and provolone. Buffalo crispy or grilled chicken +$3 Jalepenos + $3 Chicken Baked jalepeno poppers + $3. Comes with a dinner roll, no side.
Mill Creek Meatloaf
Brown gravy and seasonal vegetables
Prime Rib Dinner
Sirloin Steak Medallions
Tuscan Chicken
Garlic, cream sauce with spinach and sun-dried tomatoes, garnished with pesto and parmesan