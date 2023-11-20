Millers Coconut Grove
Entrees (11/20)
- Spaghetti & Meatball (11/20)$19.99
A generous portion of spaghetti and one of our famous 3/4 lb. meatballs, topped with our homemade sauce, with your choice of side or a salad
- Small Spaghetti & Meatball (11/20)$16.99
A smaller portion of spaghetti and 1/2 of a meatball (6 oz.), topped with our homemade sauce, with your choice of side or a salad
- Meatball Parmesan (11/20)$26.99
Two of our famous 3/4 lb. meatballs, provolone cheese, topped with our homemade sauce, with your choice of side or a salad
- Chicken Parmesan (11/20)$19.99
Two 5 oz. Italian breaded chicken breasts, fried, with provolone cheese, topped with our homemade sauce, with your choice of side or a salad
- Small Chicken Parmesan (11/20)$16.99
One 5 oz. Italian breaded chicken breast, fried, with provolone cheese, topped with our homemade sauce, with your choice of side or a salad
- Eggplant Parmesan (11/20)$19.99
12 oz. of breaded eggplant pieces, fried, with provolone cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions, topped with our homemade sauce, with your choice of side or a salad
- Small Eggplant Parmesan (11/20)$16.99
6 oz. of breaded eggplant pieces, fried, with provolone cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions, topped with our homemade sauce, with your choice of side or a salad
- Chicken & Eggplant Parmesan (11/20)$27.99
Two 5 oz. Italian breaded chicken breasts, 12 oz. of breaded eggplant pieces, fried, with provolone cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions, topped with our homemade sauce, with your choice of side or a salad
- 12 oz. New York Strip Steak (11/20)$27.99
12+ oz. of USDA Choice Black Angus strip steak, cut in house, grilled to your liking, with your choice of side or a salad
- Grilled Tuna (11/20)$25.99
8 oz. Ahi tuna steak, soaked in our Asian cuisine-inspired marinade, grilled to your liking, served with lemon and wasabi on the side, with your choice of side or a salad
- Large Grilled Salmon (11/20)$39.99
Fresh 16 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet, grilled, served over hollandaise sauce, with your choice of side or a salad
- Small Grilled Salmon (11/20)$25.99
Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet, grilled, served over hollandaise sauce, with your choice of side or a salad
- Steak Salad (11/20)$20.99
8 oz. of New York strip steak on top of freshly chopped romaine, complete with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, and your choice of dressing on the side
- Grilled Tuna Salad (11/20)$25.99
An 8 oz. ahi tuna steak on top of freshly chopped romaine, complete with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and your choice of dressing on the side
- Grilled Salmon Salad (11/20)$25.99
An 8 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet on top of freshly chopped romaine, complete with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and your choice of dressing on the side
- Large Salad (11/20)$9.99
Freshly chopped romaine, piled high, complete with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and your choice of dressing on the side
Desserts (11/20)
Add-Ons & Extras (11/20)
- Baked Potato$4.99
- Side French Fries$4.99
- Green Beans$4.99
- Side Spaghetti$4.99
- 1/2 Meatball$5.99
w/ sauce
- Meatball$11.99
w/ sauce
- Spaghetti Sauce To-Go 8 oz.$4.99
- Spaghetti Sauce To-Go 16 oz.$9.99
- Side Salad$4.99
Chopped romaine, tomato, cucumber, croutons, and your choice of dressing on the side
- Ranch Dressing$0.50
2 oz.
- Blue Cheese Dressing$0.50
2 oz.
- French Dressing$0.50
2 oz.
- Peppercorn Parmesan Dressing$0.50
2 oz.
- House Dressing$0.50
2 oz.
- Olive Oil$0.50
2 oz.
- Vinegar$0.50
2 oz.
- Blue Cheese Crumbles$2.00
2 oz.
- Tomatoes$0.50
2 oz.
- Cucumber$0.50
- Red Onion$0.50
- White Onion$0.50
- Croutons$0.50
- Grilled Mushrooms$2.99
- Grilled Onions$2.99
- Grilled Peppers$2.99
- Provolone Cheese$1.00
2 slices
- Shredded Mozzarella$1.00
4 oz.
- Grated Romano$0.75
2 oz.
- Ketchup$0.50
2 oz.
- Sour Cream$0.50
2 oz.
- Hollandaise$0.50
2 oz.
- Wasabi$0.75
1 oz.