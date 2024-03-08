Millie’s | Priest Lake
Food
Dinner Features
- Shrimp Alfredo$18.00
Linguine noodles, scratch-made alfredo sauce topped with panko and toasted
- Beef Tenderloin Sandwich$20.00
Tender marinated beef stuffed between French bread with garlic sauce, horseradish, spinach and tomato with a choice of side
- Mushroom Swiss Melt$17.00
Hand-patted beef patty, sourdough bread, mayo, sauteed mushroom and caramelized onion with a choice of side
Entrées
- Bistro Filet$25.00
10 oz. Hand-trimmed teres major, mushroom beef jus, mashers, & veg of the day
- Fish & Chips$20.00
Beer battered haddock, fries, coleslaw, & tartar
- Loaded Mac & Cheese$20.00
Cavatappi pasta, mixed cheeses, sautéed garlic, shallots, pepper bacon, & grilled chicken breast
- Burger Bowl$18.00
The entire burger meal in a bowl and then some iceberg, tomato, bacon, ranch, fries, burger patty, cheese, & fried egg
- Loco Moco$17.00
The famous Hawaiian dish of white rice, hamburger patty, fried egg, brown mushroom gravy, jalapeños, & green onion spam
- Chicken Fried Steak$25.00
Hand-breaded beef cutlet, mashers, green beans, & sausage white gravy
- Oriental Salad$12.00
House-Made Sweets
- Peanutbutter Cookie Skillet$10.00
Warm gooey peanut butter cookie topped with Mooosetrack ice cream
- Hot Apple Crisp$8.00
- Donuts$8.00
Ask your server the flavor of the day!!!!!!!
- Single Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream$3.00
- Double Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream$5.00
- Single Scoop Huckleberry Ice Cream$3.50
- Double Scoop Huckleberry Ice Cream$6.00
- Blueberry pie$8.00
- Carrot cake$8.00
- bread pudding$8.00
- a la mode$2.00
Pizza
- Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Lumberjack$19.00
- Margherita Pizza$16.00
Basil, Grana Padano, mozzarella, tomato sauce, & garlic EVOO
- Pesto Pizza$20.00
Grilled chicken breast, cherry tomato, mozzarella, pesto sauce, and Grana Padano
- Salami Pizza$17.00
Pepperoni, genoa, Grana Padano, mozzarella, tomato sauce, and oregano
- Sausage Pizza$18.00
Pork fennel sausage, seasonal greens, mozzarella, tomato sauce, and chili oil
Sandwiches
- Ahi Burger$19.00
6 oz blackened tuna loin, sesame sriracha mayo, slaw, pickles, & tomato
- Chicken BLTA$17.00
Grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and buttered sesame brioche bun
- Fried Fish Sandwich$17.00
Beer battered cod, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & tartar sauce
- Lost in Philly$21.00
Seared thinly sliced beef, tomato, onion, peppers, chipotle aioli, & cheese. Served with guacamole and tortilla chips
- Millie's Burger$16.00
Hand-patted 6 oz beef patty, American cheeses, LTOP, BA sauce, and sesame brioche bun
- Spicy Chicken$17.00
Nashville hot style hand-breaded chicken breast, brioche sesame bun, mayo, coleslaw, & pickles
Soups and Salads
- Cup of soup$6.00
Chef's choice. It is what it is
- Classic Caesar Salad$12.00
Classic egg yolk and anchovy dressing, romaine, crusty croutons, & shaved Parmesan
- Small House Salad$6.00
Greens, dried craisins, candied walnuts, and pickled red onions. Choice of dressing
- Large House Salad$12.00
Greens, dried craisins, candied walnuts, and pickled red onions. Choice of dressing
- Small Caesar salad$6.00
- Bowl of soup$11.00
Starters
- Steak Bites$17.00
Pineapple teriyaki steak bites with sriracha aioli, greens, and scallions
- Blue Bird Wings$16.00
Buffalo style and Thai spice served with carrots & ranch or blue cheese
- Dirty Fries$12.00
Ranch, Thai sauce, jalapeños, & cilantro
- Potato Balls$10.00
Fried loaded mashed potatoes. Served with ranch
- Fried Pickles$10.00
Crispy fried dill pickle chips served with ranch
- Squatch Tots$12.00
Melted American, chopped burger, caramelized onion, & Thousand Island
- Chips and Queso$10.00
- Tots$6.00
- Fries$6.00
Kid's menu
Sauces
- B.A. sauce$0.50
- Balsamic dressing$0.50
- Blue cheese$0.50
- Blue cheese no make$0.50
- Brown gravy$2.00
- Buffalo sauce$0.50
- Citrus sesame dressing$0.50
- Fry sauce$0.50
- Fry sauce no make$0.50
- Horseradish$0.50
- Horseradish no make$0.50
- Ranch$0.50
- Ranch no make$0.50
- Sausage gravy$2.00
- Sour cream$1.00
- Sour cream no make$0.50
- Tartar$0.50
- Tartar no make$0.50
- Thai sauce$0.50
