Millie's Sweet Treats & Eats
Drinks
Aguas Frescas
- Horchata/ Rice water$5.00+
- Jamaica/ Hibiscus$4.00+
- Fresa/ Strawberry & Cream$5.00+
- Sandia/Watermelon$5.00+
- Limon/ Lime$5.00+
- Pina/ Pineapple$5.00+
- Boujie Drink$6.00
Enjoy one of our aguas frescas in a mini vitrolero with a chamoy rim, tajin, candy and fruit. or a icing rim, with pecans, sprinkles, chocolate, and whip cream
- Melon$5.00+
- Strawberry$5.00+
- Piña colada$5.00+
- Cookie butter$5.00+
Foods
Main Courses
- Crazy fries$8.00
crispy fries with steak or chicken, loaded with nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, and salsa verde
- Loaded Nachos$8.00
tortilla chips with beef, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and salsa verde
- rice & beans$4.00
- Tamales$3.00+
- Tamale plate$9.00
- Dorito nachos$7.00
- Shrimp$7.00+
- Red agua chile$7.00+
- Green aguas chile$7.00+
- Gorditas de queso$6.00
- Shrimp cocktail$14.00+
- Birria$3.50
- Birria ramen$12.00
- Birria quesadilla$9.00
- Egg rolls$13.00
- Papa potato$9.00
Snacks
- Corn in a cup$5.00+
street corn in a cup with mayo, lime, cojita cheese, and chilli powder
- DoriLocos$6.00
Bag of Doritos, with beef or cueritos with cucumber, mango, carrots, peanuts with hot sauce
- Fruita en vaso/ Fruit in a cup$3.00+
sliced melon, cantaloupe, watermelon, pineapple, cucumber, and jicama with tan, and chamoy. Can be mixed or single
- Crazy pineapple$15.00
- Street corn on cob$5.00
- Mangonada$8.00
- Botana Tray$8.00
- Pretzel$4.00+
Desserts
- Fresas Con Crema$7.00+
Slices of Strawberries in a sweet creamy sauce
- Churro Cheesecake Tacos$4.00+
4 crispy sugar and cinammon covered tacos filled with our cheesecake filling, topped with strawberries, bananas, oreo crumbs
- Mini Pancakes$9.00
Tray of mini pancakes, topped with fruit and lechera, chocolate syrup or whipped cream
- Cheesecake bites$9.00+
- Fried Oreos$5.00
- Churros$4.00
- Strawberry churro$6.00
- Strawberries$8.00+
- Churro tray$6.00
- Mini choco flan$5.00
- Churro sundae cups$6.00+
- Oreo balls$4.00
- Biónico$9.00
- Bolis$3.00