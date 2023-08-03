Main Menu

Sandwiches

305 Miami Cuban Sandwich

$12.99

Traditional Cuban sandwich, braised family pork recipe ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, and mustard pressed on authentic pan Cubano (Cuban bread)

Pan Con Bistec

$12.99Out of stock

"Cuban steak sandwich" - chopped steak over a bed of sautéed onions, queso fresco, and shredded cabbage on authentic pan Cubano (Cuban bread)

Ham and Cheese

$9.99

Serrano ham and Swiss cheese with Mima's house special sauce on authentic pan Cubano (Cuban bread)

Media Noche

$12.99

Serrano ham, Swiss cheese, pork, and pernil on sweet Cuban bread

Mima'z Monte Cristo

$12.99

Serrano ham with oven baked turkey breast, in deep fried sweet Cuban bread paired with special guava sauce

El Jibarito

$12.99

Tostones "Fried plantains" as bread with your choice of pork, pernil, stewed chicken or chopped steak with grilled onions served with our special sauce

Calle Ocho

$12.99

Roasted pork, pernil, Swiss cheese, fried egg, and black bean paste

Cubarito

$12.99

Our version of a Cuban burrito wrap with black bean paste, white rice, sliced avocado, queso fresco and choice of meat (pork/chicken/beef "Ropa vieja")

Meatless Cubarito

$12.99

All of the above plus grilled onions and peppers

Entrées

Ropavieja

$17.99

Shredded beef cooked with onions, peppers, and tomato sauce

Pollo Guisado

$14.99

Chicken breast braised in a creole sauce

Boliche/Carne Guisada

$14.99

Cuban-style pot roast. Simmered roast eye round with carrots and potatoes in a creole sauce

Fried Pork Chunks/Masitas

$14.99

A Cuban classic, marinated pork chunks fried to perfection

Pollo Tropical

$14.99

Grilled chicken in a tropical mango and pineapple sauce

Lechon/Braised Pork

$14.99

Braised family shredded pork recipe

Camarones Criollos/Creole Shrimp

$17.99

Shrimp cooked in creole sauce with peppers and onions (ask about our "Spicy" version) (fish)

Sides

Yuca Con Mojo

$4.99

Boiled yuca with mojo/garlic sauce

White Rice/Arroz Blanco

$4.99

Rice with Black Beans/Congri

$4.99

Yellow Rice and Peas/Arroz Con Gandules

$4.99

Black Beans/Frijoles Negros

$4.99

Red/Pink Beans/Habichuelas Rosadas

$4.99

Fried Green Plantains/Tostones

$4.99

Fried Sweet Plantains/Maduros/Platanos Fritos

$4.99

Chipotle Aioli

$0.25

Cilantro Aioli

$0.25

Mima's Special Sauce

$0.25

Yuca Fries

$3.99

Salads

Mango Citrus Salad

$13.99

Mango, mandarins, almonds, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and sliced avocado over a bed of mixed greens, paired with honey balsamic dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken over a bed of mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, feta, sliced avocado (choice of dressing)

Que Bowl - A Rice Bowl

$14.99

Build your own bowl with your choice of protein, yuca, or rice and beans over a bed of mixed greens or shredded cabbage salad and grilled chicken, shredded meat, or pork

Soups (Seasonal)

Small Caldo De Res / Beef Soup

$6.99

Large Caldo De Res / Beef Soup

$8.99

Small Caldo De Pollo / Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.99

Large Caldo De Pollo / Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.99

Small Sopon De Camarón / Shrimp and Rice Soup

$9.99

Large Sopon De Camarón / Shrimp and Rice Soup

$12.99

Cold Beverages

Water

$1.00

Soda

$1.00

Tractor Juice

$3.99

ORGANIC, NON GMO, Low Calorie,

Tropical Shake

$3.00

On-The-Go

Empanadas/Turnovers

Beef/Carne Empanada

$3.50

Chicken/Pollo Empanada

$3.50

Pepperoni and Cheese Empanada

$3.50

Croquetas

Ham/Jamon Croqueta

$3.00

Chicken/Pollo Croqueta

$3.00

Rellenos De Yuca/Yuca Fritters

Beef/Carne Rellenos de Yuca

$4.00

Cheese/Queso Rellenos de Yuca

$4.00

Pastelitos/Cuban Sweet & Savory Puffs

Pastelitos De Guayaba

$3.50

Pastelitos De Came

$3.75

Pastelitos De Guayaba Y Queso

$1.50Out of stock