Mima's Cuban Cafe - A Taste of Miami
Main Menu
Sandwiches
305 Miami Cuban Sandwich
Traditional Cuban sandwich, braised family pork recipe ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, and mustard pressed on authentic pan Cubano (Cuban bread)
Pan Con Bistec
"Cuban steak sandwich" - chopped steak over a bed of sautéed onions, queso fresco, and shredded cabbage on authentic pan Cubano (Cuban bread)
Ham and Cheese
Serrano ham and Swiss cheese with Mima's house special sauce on authentic pan Cubano (Cuban bread)
Media Noche
Serrano ham, Swiss cheese, pork, and pernil on sweet Cuban bread
Mima'z Monte Cristo
Serrano ham with oven baked turkey breast, in deep fried sweet Cuban bread paired with special guava sauce
El Jibarito
Tostones "Fried plantains" as bread with your choice of pork, pernil, stewed chicken or chopped steak with grilled onions served with our special sauce
Calle Ocho
Roasted pork, pernil, Swiss cheese, fried egg, and black bean paste
Cubarito
Our version of a Cuban burrito wrap with black bean paste, white rice, sliced avocado, queso fresco and choice of meat (pork/chicken/beef "Ropa vieja")
Meatless Cubarito
All of the above plus grilled onions and peppers
Entrées
Ropavieja
Shredded beef cooked with onions, peppers, and tomato sauce
Pollo Guisado
Chicken breast braised in a creole sauce
Boliche/Carne Guisada
Cuban-style pot roast. Simmered roast eye round with carrots and potatoes in a creole sauce
Fried Pork Chunks/Masitas
A Cuban classic, marinated pork chunks fried to perfection
Pollo Tropical
Grilled chicken in a tropical mango and pineapple sauce
Lechon/Braised Pork
Braised family shredded pork recipe
Camarones Criollos/Creole Shrimp
Shrimp cooked in creole sauce with peppers and onions (ask about our "Spicy" version) (fish)
Sides
Yuca Con Mojo
Boiled yuca with mojo/garlic sauce
White Rice/Arroz Blanco
Rice with Black Beans/Congri
Yellow Rice and Peas/Arroz Con Gandules
Black Beans/Frijoles Negros
Red/Pink Beans/Habichuelas Rosadas
Fried Green Plantains/Tostones
Fried Sweet Plantains/Maduros/Platanos Fritos
Chipotle Aioli
Cilantro Aioli
Mima's Special Sauce
Yuca Fries
Salads
Mango Citrus Salad
Mango, mandarins, almonds, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and sliced avocado over a bed of mixed greens, paired with honey balsamic dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken over a bed of mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, feta, sliced avocado (choice of dressing)
Que Bowl - A Rice Bowl
Build your own bowl with your choice of protein, yuca, or rice and beans over a bed of mixed greens or shredded cabbage salad and grilled chicken, shredded meat, or pork