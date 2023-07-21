Breakfast

Shareable

Pecan Sticky Buns

$14.00

European Danish Dough with Cinnamon filling and caramel. Topped with pecans.

Biscuit Flight

$12.00

Five warm buttermilk biscuits served with your choice of five toppings.

Skillets

Margherita Skillet

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and served with a balsamic drizzle.

Sir-Mix-a-Lot Skillet

$10.00

Buttermilk biscuits, scrambled eggs, and homemade sausage gravy.

For Steak's Sake Skillet

$13.00

Steak, eggs, potatoes, shredded cheddar, salsa, and sour cream.

Spicy Tex-Mex Skillet

$9.00

Scrambled eggs, potatoes, salsa, pepper jack cheese, beans, fiesta sauce, and tortilla chip crumbles.

Wraps

Chili-n-Cheese Wrap

$8.00

Scarmbled eggs, homemade chili, shredded cheddar, and sour cream.

Baconater Wrap

$10.00

Bacon, scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, bacon, potatoes, and... more bacon!

Ham-tastic Wrap

$8.00

Ham, scrambled eggs, mushrooms, and swiss cheese.

Caprese Wrap

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, scrambled eggs, tomatoes, basil, and balsamic oil.

Steak-a-licious Wrap

$11.00

Steak and eggs. Potatoes and cheese. Topped with salsa and sour cream.

Waffles

Salted Caramel Waffle

$8.00

Served with melted butter and warm gooey caramel.

Plain Jane Waffle

$7.00

Butter, powdered sugar, and syrup.

S'Mores Waffle

$10.00

Chocolate chips, marshmallows, and crumbled graham crackers.

Very Berry Waffle

$8.00

Berries, powdered sugar, and syrup.

Elvis Waffle

$9.00

Peanut butter, sliced bananas, and bacon strips.

Chicken and Waffle

$10.00

Southern cooking at it's finest. No need to say anymore.

Specialties

Very Berry Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Granola, Greek yogurt, and fruit.

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.00

Warm biscuits and homemade sausage gravy.

Trio of Frittatas

$10.00

Greek-style mini frittatas served with mixed greens, tomatoes, and feta cheese.

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$3.00

Toasted bagel and cream cheese.

Bagel, cream cheese, and ham

$5.00

Toasted bagel, cream cheese, and ham.

Bagel, cream cheese, and bacon

$5.00

Toasted bagel, cream cheese, and bacon.

Bagel, cream cheese, and salami

$5.00

Toasted bagel, cream cheese, and salami.

Biscuits- Two biscuits and Toppings

$5.00

Two buttermilk biscuits served with your choice of two toppings.

Biscuits- One biscuit and topping

$3.00

One buttermilk biscuit served with your choice of one topping.

Sides and Extras

Side of Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Dinner

Shareable

Jarcuteire

$12.00

Personal charcuteire jar filled with an assortment of meats, cheeses, and other goodies.

Loaded Tots

$12.00

A pound of tots loaded with melted cheese, bacon, banana peppers, tomatoes, onions, olives, jalapenos, & sour cream

Deluxe Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips served with melted cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, olives, onions, & sour cream.

Drunken Pig Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips served with pulled BBQ pork, cheddar cheese, bacon, & jalapenos.

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

Tortilla chips & salsa

Chips and Queso

$9.00

Tortilla chips & queso

Chips and Buffalo Dip

$10.00

Tortilla chips & buffalo dip

Go Big and Make It a Trio

$15.00

Tortilla Chips served with Salsa, Queso, & Buffalo Dip.

Homemade Chips and Buffalo Dip

$12.00

Homemade chips & buffalo dip

On The Lighter Side

Chicken Caprese Salad

$14.00

An Italian classic featuring fresh greens, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, & basil. We include a boost of protein by adding chicken. Presented with a side of balsamic dressing.

Taco Salad

$14.00

A delicious mix of fresh greens, seasoned chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, & shredded cheddar. Served with sides of tortilla chips, salsa, & sour cream.

Big Mac Salad

$14.00

Layers of fresh greens, ground beef, onions, pickles, tomatoes, & shredded cheddar. Finally, the Big Mac taste without all of those calories and carbs! Served with a side of our own Big Mac Dressing.

Turkey Salad

$13.00

Layers of fresh greens, sliced turkey breast, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, & bacon.

Black Bean Lettuce Bundles

$13.00

Black beans, corn, red bell pepper, cilantro, fresh lime juice, & other spices are marinated and wrapped burito-style in cool, crisp lettuce bundles.

Fiesty Feta Turkey Wrap

$11.00

Layers of turkey breast, provolone cheese, sliced tomatoes, & our house fiesta sauce wrapped in a large flour tortilla & grilled. Served with your choice of side.

Margherita Wrap

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, basil, fresh greens, & balsamic drizzle wrapped in a large flour tortilla & grilled. Served with your choice of side.

All-American Chili

$8.00

An authentic, hearty chili that has a big burst of flavor from herbs & spices. Topped with shredded cheddar, sour cream, & chives.

Baked Potatoes

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, & chives. Yum!

Buffalo Chicken Baked Potato

$10.00

Our famous buffalo dip piled high on a baked potato. Spicy!

Chili & Cheese Baked Potato

$10.00

Homemade chili, cheddar cheese, & sour cream. Yes, Please!

BBQ Pulled Pork Baked Potato

$10.00

BBQ Pork (made in-house), cheddar cheese, & bacon. Delicious!

Gourmet Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Our famous buffalo dip & tomato slices top a homestyle breaded chicken breast.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Marinara, provolone cheese, & breaded chicken breast make this sandwich a show stopper. Seasoned witgh basil and served with marinara dipping sauce.

Cuban Midnight Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, & mustard pressed with a homemade Italian spread.

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$12.00

Loaded with ham, Swiss & provolone cheeses, tomato slices, & topped wiht ranch & mustard.

Italian Ciabatta Sandwich

$14.00

This warm sandwich is stacked with ham, turkey, salami, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, provolone cheese, & topped with Italian dressing.

Pesto Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Gooey provolone & Swiss cheeses, basil pesto, and sliced tomatoes.

Spicy Turkey Club Sandwich

$14.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, & tomato layered between a tomato-bacon aioli, & spicy avocado spread.

Drunken Pig Sandwich

$14.00

Hearty Meals

Spinach Lasagna

$16.00

This flavorful vegetarian dish is layered with pasta, melted cheeses, marinara, & spinach. Served with garlic bread and your choice of side.

Tatertot Casserole

$14.00

This classic comfort food is packed with savory ground beef, creamy mushroom sauce, & crunchy tater tots. Served with a tossed salad

Street Tacos- BBQ Pork & Cole Slaw

$15.00

Three tacos served filled with BBQ pulled pork (made in-house) and slaw.

Street Tacos- Fiesta Chicken

$15.00

Three fiesta chicken tacos

Street Tacos- Fish

$15.00

Three fish tacos

Ribeye & Mashed Potatoes

$22.00

Rich, juicy, ribeye steak, cooked to order, and served with garlic mashed potatoes, & your choice of side.

Chicken Marsala Pasta

$16.00

A juicy chicken, melted cheddar cheese, hearty pasta, and Earthly mushroom casserole elevated to a whole new level with our creamy Marsala wine sauce. Served with your choice of side and garlic bread.

Dessert

Deep Fried Cheesecake Pastry

$10.00

Rich and delicious cheesecake wrapped in pastry and deep fried with raspberry drizzle. Yum

Apple Pie Wrap

$10.00

A sweet and warm apple pie roll, deep fried, sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon, and drizzled with caramel sauce. So good!

Salted Caramel Crunch Skillet Cookie

$13.00

Sweet and salty. Soft and crunchy. Served in a skillet and topped with a scoop of homemade vanilla ice cream.

Colossal Carrot Cake

$10.00

A HUGE piece of sweet, moist carrot cake, full of fresh cut carrots, toasted nuts, and covered in cream cheese icing.

Mimo's Homemade Ice Cream

$6.00

A variety of flavors

Mimo's Homemade Shake

$8.00

A variety of flavors

Sides and Extras

Add Food Item $1.00

$1.00

Add Food Item $2.00

$2.00

Add Food Item $3.00

$3.00

Add Food Item $0.50

Side Potato Salad

$2.00

Side Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side Italian Pasta Salad

$2.00

Side Fruit Cup

$2.00

Kids

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Provolone and swiss cheese sandwich served with tater tots and a drink.

Sirloin Steak

$12.00

Sirloin Steak (Medium), served with tater tots and a drink.

Breaded Chicken Strips

$10.00

Breaded chicken strips served with tater tots and a drink.

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Ham and Swiss cheese sandwich served with tater tots and a drink.

Tortilla chips and Queso

$7.00

Tortilla chips served with our warm queso dip and a drink.

Dessert

Ice Cream Flight

Ice Cream Flight

$18.00

Funnel Cake

Small Funnel Cake

$7.00

Large Funnel Cake

$10.00

Small Funnel Cake w/ Ice Cream

$11.00

Large Funnel Cake w/ Ice Cream

$16.00

Mega Shake

Mega Shake- All American

$7.00

Mega Shake- Pink Paradise

$7.00

Mega Shake- Debby's Dream

$7.00

Mega Shake- Birthday Cake

$7.00

Mega Shake- S'Mores

$7.00

Mega Shake- Carnival Crush

$7.00

Mega Shake- Cocoa Loco

$7.00

Premium Ice Cream

Apple Pie

$6.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Crunch

$6.00

Butter Pecan

$6.00

Cannoli Chip

$6.00

Caramel Coffee

$6.00

Chocolate

$6.00

Dark Raspberry Chip

$6.00

English Toffee

$6.00

Hazelnut Crunch

$6.00

Maple Walnut

$6.00

Mimo's Mint Chip

$6.00

Mudslide

$6.00

Old Fashioned Vanilla

$6.00

Oreo Crunch

$6.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.00

Pineapple Delight

$6.00

Pistachio

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice

$6.00

Raspberry Habnero

$6.00

Reese's

$6.00

S'Mores

$6.00

Snickers

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Totally Coconut

$6.00

Twisted Ice Cream

Twisted Bailey's Island

$10.00

MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL

Twisted Banana Fosters

$10.00

MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL

Twisted Butterscotch Crunch

$10.00

MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL

Twisted French Toast

$10.00

MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL

Twisted Honey Bourbon

$10.00

MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL

Twisted Kahlua Fudge

$10.00

MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL

Twisted Koffee Kat

$10.00

MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL

Twisted Margarita

$10.00

MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL

Twisted Peachy Bourbon

$10.00

MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL

Twisted Raspberry Chip

$10.00

MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL

Twisted Rum Raisin

$10.00

MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL

Twisted Spiced Pumpkin

$10.00

MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL

Twisted Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL

Twisted Twisted Mint Chip

$10.00

MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL

Bar Food

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

Tortilla chips and salsa.

Chips and Queso

$10.00

Tortilla chips served with warm queso cheese.

Pretzels and Queso

$8.00

Hard pretzels served with warm queso cheese.

Cheap, Drunk Nachos

$8.00

Chips and cheese.

Ham & Swiss Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Ham, swiss cheese, and mustard sandwich served with kettle chips.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Provolone and swiss cheese sandwich served with kettle chips.

Chopped Asian Salad

$13.00

Cabbage blend, almonds, wonton strips, with a sesame ginger dressing.

Kettle Chips

$3.00

12 ounce bowl of kettle chips.

Trail Mix

$3.00

4 ounce bowl of trail mix.

White Cheddar Popcorn

$3.00

12 ounce bowl of white cheddar popcorn.

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Tito's

$7.00

Flavored Vodka Whipped Cream

$9.00

Flavored Vodka Caramel

$8.00

Flavored Vodka Raspberry

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Absolut

$14.00

DBL Belvedere

$18.00

DBL Ciroc

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL Smirnoff

$16.00

DBL Tito's

$14.00

DBL Flavored Vodka Whipped Cream

$18.00

DBL Flavored Vodka Caramel

$16.00

DBL Flavored Vodka Raspberry

$14.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Beefeater

$14.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$14.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Admiral Nelson

$5.00

Admiral Nelson Silver

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Meyers

$8.00

Meyers Silver

$9.00

Rum Chata

$9.00

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Admiral Nelson

$10.00

DBL Admiral Nelson Silver

$14.00

DBL Bacardi

$16.00

DBL Bacardi Gold

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.00

DBL Meyers

$16.00

DBL Meyers Silver

$18.00

DBL Rum Chata

$18.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Jose Gold

$7.00

Lunazul Blanco

$8.00

Tequila Rose

$7.00

DBL Well Tequila

$10.00

DBL 1800 Reposado

$20.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$20.00

DBL Jose Gold

$14.00

DBL Lunazul Blanco

$16.00

DBL Tequila Rose

$14.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Cinerator

$8.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Salted Caramel

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$11.00

Seagram's 7

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$10.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$24.00

DBL Canadian Club

$16.00

DBL Cinerator

$16.00

DBL Crown Apple

$18.00

DBL Crown Peach

$18.00

DBL Crown Royal

$16.00

DBL Crown Salted Caramel

$18.00

DBL Fireball

$14.00

DBL Jameson

$16.00

DBL Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$22.00

DBL Seagram's 7

$16.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$14.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$20.00

(Whiskey) Bourbons

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

V.O. Whiskey

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Eagle Rare

$11.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$12.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL V.O. Whiskey

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$18.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$18.00

DBL Jack Fire

$18.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$22.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$22.00

DBL Bulliet Bourbon

$24.00

DBL Knob Creek

$26.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$26.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$5.00

Cutty Sark

$7.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glenfiddich

$16.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Glenlivet 12

$8.00

J & B

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Green

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

DBL Well Scotch

$10.00

DBL Cutty Sark

$14.00

DBL Dewars

$18.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$32.00

DBL Glenlivet

$20.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$16.00

DBL J & B

$16.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Green

$32.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$16.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$8.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$7.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Creme de Cocoa

$7.00

E&J Brandy

$7.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Midori Melon Liqueur

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Pinnacle Chocolate Liqueur

$7.00

Pumpkin Pie Liqueur

$7.00

Raspberry Liqueur

$6.00

Rumple Minz (Peppermint )

$9.00

Sambuca

$8.00

White Chocolate Liqueur

$10.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$16.00

DBL Bailey's Irish Cream

$16.00

DBL Butterscotch Schnapps

$14.00

DBL Cointreau

$16.00

DBL Creme de Cocoa

$14.00

DBL E&J Brandy

$14.00

DBL Frangelico

$22.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$18.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$18.00

DBL Jagermeister

$14.00

DBL Kahlua

$16.00

DBL Lemoncello

$16.00

DBL Midori Melon Liqueur

$16.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$12.00

DBL Pinnacle Chocolate Liqueur

$14.00

DBL Pumpkin Pie Liqueur

$14.00

DBL Raspberry Liqueur

$12.00

DBL Rumple Minz (Peppermint )

$18.00

DBL Sambuca

$16.00

DBL White Chocolate Liqueur

$20.00

Cocktails

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bloody Mary Bar

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Blue Motorcycle

$9.00

Blue Motorcycle- Top Shelf

$14.00

Cape Codder

$7.00

Car Bomb

$10.00

Chocolate Cake Shot

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Cuba Libre

$7.00

Daiquiri- Frozen

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Liquid Mary Jane

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Long Island- Top Shelf

$14.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini- Gin

$9.00

Martini- Vodka

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Bar

$9.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide w/ Tito's

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Planter's Punch

$9.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Screamin' Nazi

$9.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$9.00

Mojito- Specials

$12.00

Mojito- Original

$11.00

Signature Drinks

Almond Joy

$9.00

Cocktail- Cherokee Collins

$12.00

Cocktail- Cotton Candy Margarita

$12.00

Cocktail- Fool's Gold

$12.00

Cocktail- Hot Tamales

$10.00

Cocktail- Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Cocktail- Mimo's Mega Mary

$16.00

Cocktail- Murphy's Ocean Water

$12.00

Cocktail- Purple Rain

$12.00

Cocktail- Red Bull Infusion

$14.00

Cocktail- Tropical Smash

$10.00

Fiery French Toast

$9.00

Martini- Mega

$94.00

Martini- Reese's

$14.00

Martini- S'Mores

$14.00

Martini- Salted Caramel

$14.00

Martini- Snickers

$14.00

Mountain Man

$9.00

Shot- Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Shot- Irish Frog

$9.00

Shot- Liquid Butterfinger

$9.00

Shot- Pineapple Whip

$9.00

Stoplight

$10.00

Beer

Drafts

$2.00 Draft Beer Special

$2.00

$3.00 Draft Beer Special

$3.00

$4.00 Draft Beer Special

$4.00

60 Minute

$6.00

Amberbock

$4.00

Bramble Berry

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coor Light

$4.00

Dirty Girl Blonde

$6.00

ESB

$6.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Gaelic Ale (Highland)

$5.00

Greenman Porter

$6.00

Landshark

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Nightfall Stout

$6.00

Ocktoberfest

$6.00

Oskar Blues Mutant X

$6.00

Pale Ale (Boojum)

$6.00

Sam Adams Winter Lager

$6.00

Shocktop

$4.00

Sierra Nevada Sunny Lil' Thing

$6.00

Soulvation (Innovation)

$6.00

Sweetwater 420

$5.00

Sweetwater G13

$6.00

VooDoo 1985

$6.00

VooDoo Juicy Hazy

$6.00

Bottles & Cans

$3.00 Can/Bottle Beer Special

$3.00

$4.00 Can/Bottle Beer Special

$4.00

Afternoon Delight

$6.00

Bass

$5.00

Black Mocha Stout

$8.00

Bold Rock Apple

$5.00

Bold Rock Blackberry

$5.00

Brown Beer (Catawba)

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Cocoa Loco

$6.50

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Daylight (Wicked Weed)

$6.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Freak of Nature (Wicked Week)

$6.50

Gaelic Ale (Highland)

$6.00

Gen and Juice (Boojum)

$6.00

Get Off My Cloud (Boojum)

$5.00

Green Man Porter

$6.00

Guiness Stout

$5.00

Haziness (Sycamore)

$6.00

Hazy Little Thing

$6.50

Heineken

$5.00

Hopsecutioner

$6.50

In Tents IPA

$5.00

King of the Mountain

$6.00

Little River Blonde (Boojum)

$6.00

Luau

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modello Especial

$5.00

Mountain Water Citrus (Hi-Wire)

$6.00

N/A Athletic Brewing

$6.00

N/A Heineken 00

$5.00

N/A O'Douls

$4.00

Nightfall Stout (Boojum)

$6.00

Peachful Ale (Highland)

$5.00

Pernicious

$6.00

Pink Lemonade (Hi-Wire)

$6.50

Reds

$5.00

Space Dust

$6.00

Stell Artois

$5.50

Sweet Josie

$5.00

VooDoo IPA

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Winter Nutterland

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.50

Zombie

$5.00

Wine

Red Glass

Cabernet- Arrogant Frog

Cabernet- Chop Shop

$10.00

Cabernet- Dark Harvest

$6.00

Cabernet- Freakshow

$10.00

Cabernet- Hess

$12.00

Cabernet- HOUSE

$6.00

Cabernet- Inventory Reduction

$5.00

Cabernet- Juggernaut

$9.00

Cabernet- Villa Pozzi

$9.00

Merlot- HOUSE

$6.00

Merlot- Inventory Reduction

$5.00

Pinot Noir- Arrogant Frog

$9.00

Pinot Noir- Elouan

$10.00

Pinot Noir- HOUSE

$6.00

Pinot Noir- Inventory Reduction

$5.00

Pinot Noir- Knotty Vines

$9.00

Pinotage- Barista

$9.00

Red Blend- Illusion

$7.00

Red Blend- Inventory Reduction

$5.00

Red Blend- Playtime

$9.00

Red Blend- Thread Count

$8.00

Sangria Special

$5.00

Zinfendel- The Federalist

$15.00

Red Bottles

BTL Cabernet- Arrogant Frog

BTL Cabernet- Chop Shop

BTL Cabernet- Dark Harvest

$18.00

BTL Cabernet- Freakshow

BTL Cabernet- Hess

$36.00

BTL Cabernet- HOUSE

$18.00

BTL Cabernet- Inventory Reduction

$15.00

BTL Cabernet- Juggernaut

$27.00

BTL Cabernet- Villa Pozzi

$27.00

BTL Merlot- HOUSE

$18.00

BTL Merlot- Inventory Reduction

$15.00

BTL Pinot Noir- Arrogant Frog

$27.00

BTL Pinot Noir- Elouan

$30.00

BTL Pinot Noir- HOUSE

$18.00

BTL Pinot Noir- Inventory Reduction

$15.00

BTL Pinot Noir- Knotty Vines

$27.00

BTL Pinotage- Barista

$27.00

BTL Red Blend- Illusion

$21.00

BTL Red Blend- Inventory Reduction

$15.00

BTL Red Blend- Playtime

$27.00

BTL Red Blend- Thread Count

$24.00

BTL Sangria Special

BTL Zinfendel- The Federalist

$45.00

White Glass

Chardonnay- HOUSE

$6.00

Chardonnay- Inventory Reduction

$5.00

Chardonnay- Juggernaut

$9.00

Chardonnay- Prayers of the Saints

$8.00

Moscato- HOUSE

$6.00

Moscato- Inventory Reduction

$5.00

Pinot Grigio- HOUSE

$6.00

Pinot Grgio- Inventory Reduction

$5.00

Pinot Grigio- Maggio

$8.00

Pinot Grigio- Valentino Butussi

$10.00

Reisling- Inventory Reduction

$5.00

Sauvignon Blanc- HOUSE

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc- Inventory Reduction

$5.00

Sauvignon Blanc- Rabble

$8.00

White Zinfendel- HOUSE

$6.00

White Bottles

BTL Chardonnay- HOUSE

$18.00

BTL Chardonnay- Inventory Reduction

$15.00

BTL Chardonnay- Juggernaut

$27.00

BTL Chardonnay- Prayers of the Saints

BTL Moscato- HOUSE

$18.00

BTL Moscato- Inventory Reduction

$15.00

BTL Pinot Grigio- HOUSE

$18.00

BTL Pinot Grgio- Inventory Reduction

$15.00

BTL Pinot Grigio- Maggio

$24.00

BTL Pinot Grigio- Valentino Butussi

$30.00

BTL Reisling- Inventory Reduction

$15.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc- HOUSE

$18.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc- Inventory Reduction

$15.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc- Rabble

$24.00

BTL White Zinfendel- HOUSE

$18.00

Champagne

Belvine Sparkling

$7.00

Prosecco Split

$8.00

Roscato Split

$8.00

BTL Belvine Sparkling

$21.00

BTL Prosecco Split

BTL Roscato Split

N/A Beverages

Bar Non-Alcoholic

Cherry Coke- Homemade

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Water- Bottled

$1.50

Water- Cup

Counter Cooler

Starbucks Expresso

$4.50

Starbucks Mocha

$5.00

Starbucks Vanilla

$5.00

Water- Bottled

$1.50

YOOHOO

$3.00

Frozen

Frozen Lemonade

$5.00

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

DeCaf Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Juices and Ciders

Apple Cider

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sodas

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Soda

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Half Sweet / Half Unsweet

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Merchandise

T-Shirts and Hoodies

T-Shirt (V-Neck)

$25.00

T-Shirt (Crew)

$20.00

Hoodie

$50.00

Key Chain

$8.00

Rear View Mirror

$10.00

DILLIGAF Bag

$20.00

Restaurant Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$7.00