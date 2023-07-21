Mimo's Ventures 46 Valley River Avenue
Breakfast
Shareable
Skillets
Margherita Skillet
Scrambled eggs, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and served with a balsamic drizzle.
Sir-Mix-a-Lot Skillet
Buttermilk biscuits, scrambled eggs, and homemade sausage gravy.
For Steak's Sake Skillet
Steak, eggs, potatoes, shredded cheddar, salsa, and sour cream.
Spicy Tex-Mex Skillet
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, salsa, pepper jack cheese, beans, fiesta sauce, and tortilla chip crumbles.
Wraps
Chili-n-Cheese Wrap
Scarmbled eggs, homemade chili, shredded cheddar, and sour cream.
Baconater Wrap
Bacon, scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, bacon, potatoes, and... more bacon!
Ham-tastic Wrap
Ham, scrambled eggs, mushrooms, and swiss cheese.
Caprese Wrap
Fresh mozzarella cheese, scrambled eggs, tomatoes, basil, and balsamic oil.
Steak-a-licious Wrap
Steak and eggs. Potatoes and cheese. Topped with salsa and sour cream.
Waffles
Salted Caramel Waffle
Served with melted butter and warm gooey caramel.
Plain Jane Waffle
Butter, powdered sugar, and syrup.
S'Mores Waffle
Chocolate chips, marshmallows, and crumbled graham crackers.
Very Berry Waffle
Berries, powdered sugar, and syrup.
Elvis Waffle
Peanut butter, sliced bananas, and bacon strips.
Chicken and Waffle
Southern cooking at it's finest. No need to say anymore.
Specialties
Very Berry Yogurt Parfait
Granola, Greek yogurt, and fruit.
Biscuits and Gravy
Warm biscuits and homemade sausage gravy.
Trio of Frittatas
Greek-style mini frittatas served with mixed greens, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
Bagel and Cream Cheese
Toasted bagel and cream cheese.
Bagel, cream cheese, and ham
Toasted bagel, cream cheese, and ham.
Bagel, cream cheese, and bacon
Toasted bagel, cream cheese, and bacon.
Bagel, cream cheese, and salami
Toasted bagel, cream cheese, and salami.
Biscuits- Two biscuits and Toppings
Two buttermilk biscuits served with your choice of two toppings.
Biscuits- One biscuit and topping
One buttermilk biscuit served with your choice of one topping.
Sides and Extras
Dinner
Shareable
Jarcuteire
Personal charcuteire jar filled with an assortment of meats, cheeses, and other goodies.
Loaded Tots
A pound of tots loaded with melted cheese, bacon, banana peppers, tomatoes, onions, olives, jalapenos, & sour cream
Deluxe Nachos
Tortilla chips served with melted cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, olives, onions, & sour cream.
Drunken Pig Nachos
Tortilla chips served with pulled BBQ pork, cheddar cheese, bacon, & jalapenos.
Chips and Salsa
Tortilla chips & salsa
Chips and Queso
Tortilla chips & queso
Chips and Buffalo Dip
Tortilla chips & buffalo dip
Go Big and Make It a Trio
Tortilla Chips served with Salsa, Queso, & Buffalo Dip.
Homemade Chips and Buffalo Dip
Homemade chips & buffalo dip
On The Lighter Side
Chicken Caprese Salad
An Italian classic featuring fresh greens, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, & basil. We include a boost of protein by adding chicken. Presented with a side of balsamic dressing.
Taco Salad
A delicious mix of fresh greens, seasoned chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, & shredded cheddar. Served with sides of tortilla chips, salsa, & sour cream.
Big Mac Salad
Layers of fresh greens, ground beef, onions, pickles, tomatoes, & shredded cheddar. Finally, the Big Mac taste without all of those calories and carbs! Served with a side of our own Big Mac Dressing.
Turkey Salad
Layers of fresh greens, sliced turkey breast, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, & bacon.
Black Bean Lettuce Bundles
Black beans, corn, red bell pepper, cilantro, fresh lime juice, & other spices are marinated and wrapped burito-style in cool, crisp lettuce bundles.
Fiesty Feta Turkey Wrap
Layers of turkey breast, provolone cheese, sliced tomatoes, & our house fiesta sauce wrapped in a large flour tortilla & grilled. Served with your choice of side.
Margherita Wrap
Fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, basil, fresh greens, & balsamic drizzle wrapped in a large flour tortilla & grilled. Served with your choice of side.
All-American Chili
An authentic, hearty chili that has a big burst of flavor from herbs & spices. Topped with shredded cheddar, sour cream, & chives.
Baked Potatoes
Loaded Baked Potato
Cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, & chives. Yum!
Buffalo Chicken Baked Potato
Our famous buffalo dip piled high on a baked potato. Spicy!
Chili & Cheese Baked Potato
Homemade chili, cheddar cheese, & sour cream. Yes, Please!
BBQ Pulled Pork Baked Potato
BBQ Pork (made in-house), cheddar cheese, & bacon. Delicious!
Gourmet Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Our famous buffalo dip & tomato slices top a homestyle breaded chicken breast.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Marinara, provolone cheese, & breaded chicken breast make this sandwich a show stopper. Seasoned witgh basil and served with marinara dipping sauce.
Cuban Midnight Sandwich
Turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, & mustard pressed with a homemade Italian spread.
Ham & Swiss Sandwich
Loaded with ham, Swiss & provolone cheeses, tomato slices, & topped wiht ranch & mustard.
Italian Ciabatta Sandwich
This warm sandwich is stacked with ham, turkey, salami, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, provolone cheese, & topped with Italian dressing.
Pesto Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Gooey provolone & Swiss cheeses, basil pesto, and sliced tomatoes.
Spicy Turkey Club Sandwich
Sliced turkey, bacon, & tomato layered between a tomato-bacon aioli, & spicy avocado spread.
Drunken Pig Sandwich
Hearty Meals
Spinach Lasagna
This flavorful vegetarian dish is layered with pasta, melted cheeses, marinara, & spinach. Served with garlic bread and your choice of side.
Tatertot Casserole
This classic comfort food is packed with savory ground beef, creamy mushroom sauce, & crunchy tater tots. Served with a tossed salad
Street Tacos- BBQ Pork & Cole Slaw
Three tacos served filled with BBQ pulled pork (made in-house) and slaw.
Street Tacos- Fiesta Chicken
Three fiesta chicken tacos
Street Tacos- Fish
Three fish tacos
Ribeye & Mashed Potatoes
Rich, juicy, ribeye steak, cooked to order, and served with garlic mashed potatoes, & your choice of side.
Chicken Marsala Pasta
A juicy chicken, melted cheddar cheese, hearty pasta, and Earthly mushroom casserole elevated to a whole new level with our creamy Marsala wine sauce. Served with your choice of side and garlic bread.
Dessert
Deep Fried Cheesecake Pastry
Rich and delicious cheesecake wrapped in pastry and deep fried with raspberry drizzle. Yum
Apple Pie Wrap
A sweet and warm apple pie roll, deep fried, sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon, and drizzled with caramel sauce. So good!
Salted Caramel Crunch Skillet Cookie
Sweet and salty. Soft and crunchy. Served in a skillet and topped with a scoop of homemade vanilla ice cream.
Colossal Carrot Cake
A HUGE piece of sweet, moist carrot cake, full of fresh cut carrots, toasted nuts, and covered in cream cheese icing.
Mimo's Homemade Ice Cream
A variety of flavors
Mimo's Homemade Shake
A variety of flavors
Sides and Extras
Kids
Kid's Menu
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Provolone and swiss cheese sandwich served with tater tots and a drink.
Sirloin Steak
Sirloin Steak (Medium), served with tater tots and a drink.
Breaded Chicken Strips
Breaded chicken strips served with tater tots and a drink.
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Ham and Swiss cheese sandwich served with tater tots and a drink.
Tortilla chips and Queso
Tortilla chips served with our warm queso dip and a drink.
Dessert
Ice Cream Flight
Funnel Cake
Mega Shake
Premium Ice Cream
Apple Pie
Blueberry Cheesecake
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Crunch
Butter Pecan
Cannoli Chip
Caramel Coffee
Chocolate
Dark Raspberry Chip
English Toffee
Hazelnut Crunch
Maple Walnut
Mimo's Mint Chip
Mudslide
Old Fashioned Vanilla
Oreo Crunch
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Pineapple Delight
Pistachio
Pumpkin Spice
Raspberry Habnero
Reese's
S'Mores
Snickers
Strawberry
Totally Coconut
Twisted Ice Cream
Twisted Bailey's Island
MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL
Twisted Banana Fosters
MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL
Twisted Butterscotch Crunch
MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL
Twisted French Toast
MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL
Twisted Honey Bourbon
MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL
Twisted Kahlua Fudge
MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL
Twisted Koffee Kat
MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL
Twisted Margarita
MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL
Twisted Peachy Bourbon
MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL
Twisted Raspberry Chip
MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL
Twisted Rum Raisin
MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL
Twisted Spiced Pumpkin
MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL
Twisted Strawberry Daiquiri
MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL
Twisted Twisted Mint Chip
MUST BE 21 - CONTAINS ALCOHOL
Bar Food
Chips and Salsa
Tortilla chips and salsa.
Chips and Queso
Tortilla chips served with warm queso cheese.
Pretzels and Queso
Hard pretzels served with warm queso cheese.
Cheap, Drunk Nachos
Chips and cheese.
Ham & Swiss Cheese Sandwich
Ham, swiss cheese, and mustard sandwich served with kettle chips.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Provolone and swiss cheese sandwich served with kettle chips.
Chopped Asian Salad
Cabbage blend, almonds, wonton strips, with a sesame ginger dressing.
Kettle Chips
12 ounce bowl of kettle chips.
Trail Mix
4 ounce bowl of trail mix.
White Cheddar Popcorn
12 ounce bowl of white cheddar popcorn.