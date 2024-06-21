Mimsy’s Craft Barbecue & Steakhouse
Food Menu
Appetizer
Craft
Smoked Meats
- 1lb Smoked Brisket
1lb of smoked brisket. choice of lean or point$36.00
- 1/2lb Smoked Brisket$18.00
- 1/4lb Smoked Brisket
1/4lb Smoked Brisket choice of lean or point$9.00
- Full Rib Rack
Full rack of our smoked spare ribs$40.00
- 1/2 Rib Rack
Half rack of our smoked spare ribs$20.00
- Single Rib
Single smoked rib$4.00
- Sausage Link
link of our smoked sausage$7.00
- Half Sausage Link$3.50
- Jerk Chicken
One of our most popular smoked meats. Tea brined half chicken smoked to perfection with our custom Cowboy Jerk seasoning and brushed with the most flavorful jerk sauce you've ever tasted.$12.00
Sandwiches
- 44 Farms Hot Dog
brioche bun, 44 Farms beef frank$4.00
- Brisket Sandwich
1/4lb smoked brisket chopped or sliced$11.00
- The Ranch House
brioche bun, beef patty, fried chicken tender, American cheese, pimento cheese and ranch$12.00
- Tejano
sliced brisket, jalapeno crema, pico de gallo on toasted brioche bun.$14.00
- Texas Grilled Cheese$14.00
- Smash Burger$8.00
Plates
- Smash Burger & Fries$14.00
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$14.00
- Grilled Chicken Breast & Wedge Salad
6oz brined chicken breast grilled to perfection with our Cowboy Jerk seasoning and served with a full wedge salad$15.00
- Smoked Jerk Chicken & House Salad$16.00
- Ribeye Steak & 1/2 Baked potato$38.00
- Chicken Fried Brisket$15.00
Sides
- Crunk Slaw
shaved cabbage, mayo, sugar$4.00
- Red Beans & Rice
red beans, pulled pork and white rice$4.00
- Half House Salad
iceberg, tomato, cucumber, carrot$4.00
- Half Wedge Salad
iceberg wedge, bluecheese, balsamic, tomato, bacon, green onion, and spiced pecans$6.00
- French Fries
hand cut fries fried in beef tallow$5.00
- Full Wedge Salad$12.00
- Full House Salad$8.00
- Mac & Cheese$6.00
- Spud$6.00OUT OF STOCK