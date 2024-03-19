mina 63 NW 9th St
Food
Appetizers
- Tequeños$10.00
Sticks of white cheese wrapped with homemade dough with green sauce
- Crunchy Arepa$10.00
Sour cream, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and salsa verde
- Empanadas Venezolanas$5.00
Choice of Pollo, molida, and queso
- Arepas Venezolanas$12.00
Choice of Reina pepiada, catira, and perico
- Desayuno jorge$12.00
- Half tequeños$5.00
Sandwiches & Ρaninis
- Avocado Chicken$16.00
Aioli, pimiento spread, thick-cut bacon, Swiss cheese, and tomato
- Tuna Salad$14.00
Provolone, alfalfa sprout, tomato, pickles, and red onion
- BLT Chicken Salad$14.00
Provolone and baked apple
- Cheesesteak$16.00
Provolone, green pepper, onion, and mushroom aioli
- Veggie Caprese$14.00
Seasonal grilled veggies, pesto, and arugula
Salads
Half & Half
Soups
Burgers & Ρepitos
Lunch of the Day
TACOS
The Old Cow Burgers
Burgers
- Bacon Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
2 x beef patty, American cheese, onions, pickles, tomato, Mina's sauce, ketchup, and mustard
- Mushroom Lovers$14.00
2 x beef patty, provolone cheese, crimini mushroom, caramelized onions, and mushroom sauce
- Sweet & Spicy$14.00
2 x beef patty bacon, goat cheese, guava jelly, spicy sauce, and arugula
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
American cheese, tomato, pickles, Mina's sauce, and greens