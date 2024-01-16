Ming's at La Cantera
FOOD
Steamed Buns
- Sloopy Bun$5.00
Chinese Style Hand-Pulled Pork Shoulder, Carrots, Scallion, Cilantro, Ginger Dressing Allergens: Soy, Dairy, Wheat
- Smoked Pork Belly Bun$5.00
In-house Cured and Smoked Pork Belly, Cucumber, Carrots, Scallion, Cilantro, Ginger Dressing Allergens: Dairy, Wheat
- BBQBB Bun$5.00
Smoked Pork Belly, Curry BBQ Sauce, German Slaw, Scallion, Crispy Onions Allergens: Dairy, Wheat
- Cubano Bun$5.00
Thinly Sliced Smoked Pork Belly, Pickles, Dijon Mayo, Jack Cheese, Crispy Onions Allergens: Dairy, Wheat
- Popper Bun$5.50
Cream cheese, thinly-sliced pork belly, pickled jalapeños, Monterey Jack cheese, curry BBQ sauce, crispy onions Allergens: Dairy, Wheat
- Bulgogi Bun$5.50
Grilled Beef Bulgogi, Sriracha Mayo, Jalapeño, Kimchi, Scallion, Toasted Sesame Seeds Allergens: Soy, Dairy, Wheat, Shellfish
- Chicken Bun$5.00
Marinated Chicken, GHC Dressing, Scallion, Cilantro, Crispy Onions Allergens: Soy, Dairy, Wheat, Peanuts, Shellfish
- Thai Shrimp Bun$5.50
Grilled Marinated Shrimp, Sriracha Mayo, Nuoc Cham, Red Cabbage, Cilantro, Scallion, Crispy Onions Allergens: Soy, Dairy, Wheat, Shellfish
- Tofu Bun$4.50
Fried Ma-La Tofu, Cucumber, Scallion, Cilantro, Ginger Dressing, Crispy Onions Allergens: Soy, Dairy, Wheat, Peanuts
- Summer-Noodle Bun$4.00
Marinated Mung Bean Noodles, Marinated Edamame, Cucumber, Scallion, Cilantro, Ginger Dressing, Crispy Onions Allergens: Soy, Dairy, Wheat, Peanuts
- German Slaw Bun$4.00
German Slaw, Curry BBQ Sauce, Scallion, Crispy Onions Allergens: Dairy, Wheat
- Bun Of The Month$5.00
Changes every month!
Shareable Small Bites
- Ming’S Wings$13.00
Texas Heat Spicy Dust or Ginger Soy Glaze Allergens: Soy
- Cauliflower Wing Bites$12.00
Texas Heat Spicy Dust or Ginger Soy Glaze Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Eggs, Dairy
- Loaded Bulgogi Fries$12.50
Fries, Bulgogi Beef, Spicy Mayo, Jack Cheese, Kimchi, Scallion, Sesame Seeds Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Dairy, Shellfish
- Loaded Sloopy Fries$12.50
Fries, Chinese-style Pulled Pork, Ginger Dressing, Jack Cheese, Scallion, Sesame Seeds Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Dairy
- Crispy Dumplings$11.00
Nuoc Cham and Home Style Dressing Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Shellfish
- Edamame Pods$7.00
Young Soybean, Sesame Oil, Kosher Salt Allergens: Soy, Spicy contain Peanuts
- Seaweed&Cucumber Salad$6.00
Seaweed, Cucumber, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Sesame Seeds, Sesame Oil
- Salad Bowl$8.00
Mixed Greens, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Carrots, Scallion, Cilantro, Ginger Dressing, Sesame Oil, Toasted Sesame Seeds
- Century Egg$3.00
Cured Duck Egg, Fresh Ginger, Home Style Dressing Allergens: Soy, Eggs, Peanuts
Big Bowls & Classics
- Teriyaki Crispy Chicken$16.00
White Rice, Teriyaki Glaze, Asian Cabbage Slaw, Broccoli, Sesame Seeds Allergens: Soy, Wheat
- Lemon Crispy Chicken$16.00
White Rice, Lemon Glaze, Asian Cabbage Slaw, Broccoli, Sesame Seeds Allergens: Soy, Wheat
- Beef and Broccoli$16.00
Fried Tofu or Petite Filet Beef, Broccoli, Fermented Soybean, Asian Cabbage Slaw, White Rice, Sesame Seeds Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Shellfish
- Bulgogi Rice Bowl$16.00
Grilled Beef, Asian Cabbage Slaw, Kimchi, Jalapeño, Sriracha Mayo, White Rice, Sesame Seeds, Scallion Allergens: Soy, Wheat, Shellfish
- “Ban Fan” Ming’S Big Mix$13.00
Century Egg or Fried Egg (Sunny-Side-Up), Nouc Cham Rice, Asian Cabbage Slaw, Kimchi, Seaweed, Marinated Edamame, Chili Oil, Scallion Allergens: Soy, Eggs, Peanuts, Shellfish
- Coconut Curry Rice Bowl$11.00
White Rice, Red Thai Curry, Coconut Milk, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Scallion, Cilantro Allergens: Shellfish, Coconut
Chilled Noodle Bowls
- Sichuan Noodles$12.00
Egg Noodles, Chili Oil, Sesame Dressing, Napa and Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Carrots, Scallion, Cilantro, Marinated Edamame, Ginger Dressing Allergens: Peanuts, Soy, Wheat, Eggs
- Summer Noodles$11.00
Mung Bean Noodles, Napa and Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Scallion, Cilantro, Marinated Edamame, Ginger Dressing Allergens: Peanuts, Soy
- Lucky Dragon$15.00
Mung Bean Noodles, Mixed Greens, Napa and Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Scallion, Cilantro, Ginger Dressing, Crispy Onions. Protein of your choice Allergens: Peanuts, Soy, Wheat
Hot Noodle Bowls
- Ma La Sweet Potato Noodle Bowl$11.00
Noodle Bowls come with Mixed Greens, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Broccoli and Carrots. Topped with Scallion, Cilantro, Ginger Dressing and Roasted Peanuts. Allergens: Peanuts, Soy
- Cilantro-Lime-Soy Rice Noodle Bowl$11.00
Noodle Bowls come with Mixed Greens, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Broccoli and Carrots. Topped with Scallion, Cilantro, Ginger Dressing and Roasted Peanuts. Allergens: Peanuts, Soy
- Nuoc Cham Sweet Potato Noodle Bowl$11.00
Noodle Bowls come with Mixed Greens, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Broccoli and Carrots. Topped with Scallion, Cilantro, Ginger Dressing and Roasted Peanuts. Allergens: Peanuts, Shellfish
- Nuoc Cham Rice Noodle Bowl$11.00
Noodle Bowls come with Mixed Greens, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Broccoli and Carrots. Topped with Scallion, Cilantro, Ginger Dressing and Roasted Peanuts. Allergens: Peanuts, Shellfish
Hot Noodle Soups
- Ma La Sweet Potato Noodle Soup$11.00
Noodle Soups are served in chicken broth or vegan mushroom broth, with Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Broccoli, Carrots, Wakame Seaweed. Topped with Scallion and Cilantro. Allergens: Peanuts
- Thai Coconut Curry Rice Noodle Soup$11.00
Noodle Soups are served in chicken broth or vegan mushroom broth, with Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Broccoli, Carrots, Wakame Seaweed. Topped with Scallion and Cilantro. Allergens: Shellfish, Coconut
- Miso Ramen Soup$11.00
Noodle Soups are served in chicken broth or vegan mushroom broth, with Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Broccoli, Carrots, Wakame Seaweed. Topped with Scallion and Cilantro. Allergens: Soy, Eggs, Wheat
- Spicy Miso Ramen Soup$11.00
Noodle Soups are served in chicken broth or vegan mushroom broth, with Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Broccoli, Carrots, Wakame Seaweed. Topped with Scallion and Cilantro. Allergens: Peanuts, Soy, Eggs, Wheat