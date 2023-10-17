Minty’s Place 824 Locust St
Small Plates/Appetizers
Minty's Signature Sauce
Glazed sprouts made with Minty’s secret sauce
Buttermilk fried, chicken
Signature Entrees
Buttermilk fried chicken with a scoop of MAC on Belgian Waffles with warm syrup
Fresh ground beef double patty topped with cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, and on Minty Specialty roll with French Fries.
Fish of Day served House Slaw Max served on a tortilla wrap **
Double stacked with cheese (mozzarella, cheddar) and crispy bacon, with one side **
Buttermilk, golden-fried chicken breast, served on a roll with lettuce, tomato, and Minty’s Signature Sauce, with one side
Spicy fried fresh catch-of-the-day fish with Minty’s house slaw
Fresh with Asparagus, Mash Sweet potatoes souffle
Fresh catch-of-the-day fish filet, grilled or fried and served with specialty cheesy grits. For shrimp, add $2.00.