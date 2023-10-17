Small Plates/Appetizers

Minty's Wings
$14.90

Minty's Signature Sauce

Ms. T Honey Glazed Brussel Sprouts
$10.50

Glazed sprouts made with Minty’s secret sauce

Buttermilk Fried Chicken
$14.50

Buttermilk fried, chicken

Tofu Wrap
$13.50
Chicken Tenders
$11.50
Chicken Mix Green Slaw Wrap
$12.50
On the River Oyster Basket
$18.00
Clam Strip Basket
$12.00

Signature Entrees

Moses Chicken MAC & Waffles
$18.50

Buttermilk fried chicken with a scoop of MAC on Belgian Waffles with warm syrup

Emancipation Cheese Burger
$17.95

Fresh ground beef double patty topped with cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, and on Minty Specialty roll with French Fries.

Down the River Fish Taco
$15.50

Fish of Day served House Slaw Max served on a tortilla wrap **

Bucktown Philly Chicken Cheese Sub
$17.95

Double stacked with cheese (mozzarella, cheddar) and crispy bacon, with one side **

Minty's Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
$16.50

Buttermilk, golden-fried chicken breast, served on a roll with lettuce, tomato, and Minty’s Signature Sauce, with one side

Araminta's Chesapeake Fried Fish
$16.50

Spicy fried fresh catch-of-the-day fish with Minty’s house slaw

Grilled Smoked Salmon
$21.50

Fresh with Asparagus, Mash Sweet potatoes souffle

Underground Railroad Fish & Grits
$18.50

Fresh catch-of-the-day fish filet, grilled or fried and served with specialty cheesy grits. For shrimp, add $2.00.

Uptown Chili & Cornbread
$12.45
Jerky Chicken
$14.95

Minty's Barn Door Sides

Minty's Baked Mac N Cheese
$4.50
Hand Cut French Fries
$4.00
Hand Cut Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
Minty's Cornbread
$4.00

Minty's Salads

Dorchester Club Salad
$18.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, fresh mixed greens, crouton, avocado, grape tomatoes, mixed cheese and house dressing,

Cambridge Grilled Salmon Salad
$18.50

Fresh grilled Salmon on mixed greens, fresh fruits and Harriet’s house dressings, Maple Balsamic, dressing

Minty's Desserts

Minty’s Funnel Cake
$6.50

Sprinkled with Powder Sugar and Served with fresh dipped vanilla ice cream

Lemon Pound Cake
$7.50

Lemon pound cake with lemon glaze and garnished with fresh fruit

Hand-Dipped Ice Cream
$1.90

Per scoop

Hand-Dipped Ice Cream
$7.00

Whipped Cream, Brownie, Sprinkles and a Cherry on Top

Mintys Beverages

Signature Sweet Tea
$2.95
Signature Unsweet Tea
$2.95
Soda
$2.95

Beer/Wine

Glass of Wine
$7.50
Glass of Wine
$8.50
Glass of Wine
$9.50
Beer (Michelob Ultra, Corona Extra)
$7.00
Beer
$8.00