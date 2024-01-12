Minya's Pizza
Minya's Pizza
18" Classic Pizza
- 18" Cheese Pizza$21.90
homemade tomato sauce & roman mozzarella
- 18" Pepperoni Pizza$24.90
homemade tomato sauce, pepperoni & mozzarella
- 18" Margherita Pizza$24.90
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & EVOO
- 18" Veggie Pizza$25.90
tomato sauce, red & yellow peppers, artichokes, mushrooms, grape tomatoes & fresh basil
- 18" Meat Lovers Pizza$25.90
our traditional pizza topped with Italian sausage, meatballs & pepperoni
- 18" White Cheese Pizza$21.90
extra hand sliced mozzarella, garlic and an olive oil drizzle. topped with our signature cheese & spice blend
- 18" Vegan Pizza$21.90
Made with red sauce, vegan cheese, fresh basil, & EVOO
- 18" BBQ Chicken Pizza$25.90
BBQ sauce, chicken breast, caramelized onion, red onion & mozzarella
- 18" Hangover Pizza$29.90
our traditional pizza topped with Italian sausage, meatballs & pepperoni+ grilled chicken
- 18" Spicy Hawaiian Pizza$29.90
jalapeno, fresh sliced pineapple & mozzarella drizzled with honey buffalo sauce
12" Classic Pizzas
- 12" Cheese Pizza$11.90
homemade tomato sauce & roman mozzarella
- 12" Pepperoni Pizza$12.90
homemade tomato sauce, pepperoni & mozzarella
- 12" Margherita Pizza$14.90
homemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil & evoo
- 12" Veggie Pizza$15.90
tomato sauce, red & green peppers, mushroom, sliced onion & sliced black olives
- 12" Meat Lovers Pizza$15.90
our traditional pizza topped with tomato sauce italian sausage, meatballs & pepperoni
- 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.90
BBQ sauce, bbq chicken breast, caramelized onion & mozzarella
- 12" White Cheese Pizza$11.90
extra hand sliced mozzarella, garlic with olive oil drizzled, topped with our signature cheese & spice blend
- 12" Vegan Pizza$11.90
homemade tomato sauce, vegan cheese, fresh basil & evoo
- 12" Hangover Pizza$17.90
our traditional pizza topped with italian sausage, meatballs & pepperoni + grilled chicken
- 12" Spicy Hawaiian Pizza$17.90
jalapeno, fresh diced pineapple & mozzarella drizzled with homey buffalo sauce
18" East Africa meets Italy
- 18" Derho Pizza$30.90
grilled and marinated chicken in our homemade spicy sauce topped with grated Romano cheese, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes & parsley
- 18" Asmarino Pizza$29.90
our classic white pizza topped with thinly sliced prosciutto, shaved cheese blend, fresh arugula & EVOO
- 18" Ferrovia Pizza$29.90
spicy tomato sauce, grilled marinated chicken, mozz slice, hot cherry pepper & fresh basil
- 18" Villaggio Pizza$29.90
spicy tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, spicy pepperoni & shaved cheese
- 18" Amatere Pizza$30.90
diced tilapia fish marinated with onion, garlic, jalapeno & “mitmita” (bird eye chili) spice & mozzarella drizzled with honey buffalo sauce
- 18" Mushroom Amatere Pizza$30.90
Panini & Sandwiches
- Polpette Panino$10.99
homemade meatballs, spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiana-reggiano
- Proscuitto Panino$11.99
prosciutto, Romano cheese, arugula & EVOO
- Chicken Parma Panino$10.99
crispy chicken, spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano & basil
- Philly Steak & Cheese$10.99
sauteed with onions, red & green peppers, jalapeno, mozz cheese, mayo served with garlic aioli sauce on ciabatta bread
- Derho Chicken Sandwich$10.99
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$10.99