At Home Kits
- Margherita Pizza Kit$10.00
Make your own 12" Margherita pizza. Included: 8oz dough ball, portioned milled tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and corto olive oil. Baking instructions included.
- Pepperoni Pizza Kit$11.00
Make your own 12" Pepperoni pizza. Included: 8oz dough ball, portioned milled tomatoes and shredded mozzarella. Baking instructions included.
- Quattro Formaggi-OIL Kit$11.00
Make your own 12" Quattro Formaggi pizza- Olive oil base. Included: 8oz dough ball, portioned Corto extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, fontina, gorgonzola, grana, and lemon zest finish. Baking instructions included.
- Quattro Formaggi-TOM Kit$11.00
Make your own 12" Quattro Formaggi pizza- Milled tomato base. Included: 8oz dough ball, portioned milled tomatoes, mozzarella, fontina, gorgonzola, grana, and lemon zest finish. Baking instructions included.
- Meatball Sandwich Kit$13.00
Bake at home meatball sandwich. Homemade pork sausage and ground beef meatballs, mozzarella, milled tomatoes, grana, and fresh herbs on house-baked bread. Served with Tim's Potato chips
- Cheese Lasagna Kit$46.00
Serves 4. Bake at home lasagne with layers of pasta, house milled tomatoes, herbed ricotta, and mozzarella. Served with a large Caesar or beet salad.
- Meat Lasagna Kit$54.00
Serves 4. Bake at home lasagne with layers of pasta, house milled tomatoes, sausage, herbed ricotta, and mozzarella. Served with a large Caesar or beet salad.
- Eggplant Parm Kit$45.00
Serves 3-4. Bake at home eggplant parmesan, Oven-roasted eggplant layered with herbed ricotta, fresh basil, milled tomatoes, and grana. Includes two Mio baked breads and large Caesar or beet salad.
At Home Drinks
- Locust Cider Can$2.50
- Bodizafa IPA Can$2.50
- Peroni Bottle$2.50
- Scuttlebutt Porter Can$2.50
- Montucky Cold Snacks Can$2.00
- Bodizafa Six-Pack$15.00
- Peroni Six-Pack$15.00
- Scuttlebutt Six-Pack$15.00
- Montucky Six-Pack$12.00
- Cider Six-Pack$15.00
- Tohu Sauvignon Blanc$16.00
- Borgo Alato Prosecco$14.00
Italy - Pale light yellow color, delicate and complex bouquet with fruity notes reminiscent of peach and green apple
- Vino Rose$14.00
Washington - Fresh, supple, complex, aromatic compelling watermelon, herbal, white pepper, lilac. In the mouth expansive citrus blossoms, cut straw and mineral laden rose
- Sanvito Montepulciano d’Abruzzo$15.00
Italy - Full, round, and well structured, this Montepulciano shows notes of blackberry, cassis, mild plum, dark cherry and balanced tannins stemming from receiving six months in large oak
- D2 Cellars Bordeaux Blend$55.00
Washington - Dense and vibrant on the palate with a pure fruit core; pomegranate, fresh blueberry and currant. Restrained oak influence enrobes the fruit, adding cocoa nibs and cherry cordial. Elegant tannin and balanced barrel influence
- Oaked Manhattan 12oz$33.00
Bourbon, white vermouth, orange liqueur, and bitters infused with toasted oak chips. Served with an Amarena Italian black cherry (all cocktails must be sold with food)
- Oaked Manhattan 6oz$18.00
Bourbon, white vermouth, orange liqueur, and bitters infused with toasted oak chips. Served with an Amarena Italian black cherry (all cocktails must be sold with food)
- Negroni 12oz$39.00
The classic Italian cocktail: Gin, Campari, and Sweet Vermouth served with an orange peel (all cocktails must be sold with food)
Mioposto Fine Foods
- Caesar Dressing 12 oz$14.00
Our best selling Caesar dressing. Rich and delicious with no added egg
- Balsamic Vin 12oz$10.00
Our house dressing. Featured on our Milanese salad. A great addition to any salad
- Tutto Calabria 6 oz$10.00
Italian hot sauce made with premium Calabrian chilis
- Mint Basil Drizzle 6oz$10.00
An herbaceous blend of mint, basil, olive oil, and garlic
- Corto Olive Oil 12oz BTL$13.00
- Corto Olive Oil 8oz BTL$9.00
- Milled Tomatoes 32oz$14.00
Freshly milled tomatoes
- Alta Cucina Can$10.00
- 8oz Dough Ball$6.00
- 5oz Dough Ball$4.00