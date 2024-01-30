Mirella’s Tavern
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Angry Chef Famous Eggroll$14.00
Roasted cauliflower and chicken buffalo egg roll served with Thai chili sauce and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce
- Lobster and Avocado Eggroll$17.00
Fresh lobster meat, calabro avocado, pico de gallo served with Thai chili sauce and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce
- Bacon Cheese Burger Eggroll$14.00
Cheddar cheese, triple blend ground beef, caramelized onions, fresh tomato served with Thai chili sauce and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce
- Bone in Chicken Wings$15.00
Eight pieces of jumbo party wings. Choice of buffalo, honey wasabi, peri peri very spicy sauce, mango habanero, peach BBQ, garlic Parmesan, served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese
- Boneless Chicken Wings$15.00
Eight pieces of jumbo party wings. Choice of buffalo, honey wasabi, peri peri very spicy sauce, mango habanero, peach BBQ, garlic Parmesan, served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese
- Southern Style Crab Cakes$16.00
Lemon aioli, broccoli slaw
- Tuna Tar Tar$20.00
Yellowfin tuna, pickle ginger, fingerling roasted potatoes, and pomegranate vinaigrette
- Duck Confit Quesadilla$17.00
Roasted duck, caramelized onions, chihuahua cheese, tomato wrap, pico de gallo, shaved lettuce, and sour cream
- Spring Roll$14.00
Seasonal vegetables, rice cracker wrap soy dipping sauce
- Mediterranean Prawns$18.00
The big ones 18 roasted cauliflower rice, jumbo shrimp, and cowboy butter sauce
Salads
- Your a Gem Salad$14.00
Belgian endive, baby gems, fresh cucumbers, organic pomodoro, and fresh dill ranch dressing
- Kale and Citrus Salad$13.00
Crispy baby kale, orange segments, pistachio crumbs, dehydrated grapes, and lemon grapefruit vinaigrette
- Baby Sorberle Salad$14.00
Hard broiled eggs, medallion onions, balsamic bacon mustard vignette, and goat cheese confetti
- Traditional Caesar$14.00
Crispy baby kale, orange segments, picacho crumbs, dehydrated grapes, lemon grapefruit vinaigrette crispy romaine hearts, house garlic crouton, grated moncheite, shaved Parmesan, anchovies free, and chef dressing
Sandwiches
- Mirella's Burger$15.00
Double five ounces patties, gem lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, caramelized onions, chef aioli, and secret cheese on a brioche bun
- Not Your Average Philly Cheesesteak$17.00
No pepper, secret cheese, torpedo roll, and house version
- Drizzy Babyback BBQ Rib Sandwich$18.00
Angry chef BBQ sauce, Wichita baby back ribs, mexican corn, topped with broccoli slaw, and on a brioche
- Tuna BLT Wrap$20.00
Seared yellowfin tuna, baby sorberle lettuce, pickled ginger, thick bacon, heirloom tomatoes, and spinach wrap
- Chicken Club$17.00
Triple deck free range chicken, bacon, tomatoes, baby lettuce, and chef aioli
- The Incredible Grilled Cheese$15.00
Manchego, munster, cotija cheese, and candied cherries
Mains
- Pan Alaskan Salmon$24.00
Purple mash potato, organic garnish, and dill butter sauce
- Grilled Alaskan Salmon$24.00
Purple mash potato, organic garnish, and dill butter sauce
- Char- Broiled Pork Chop$28.00
16 oz french cut cowboy butter, roasted purple potatoes, and Japanese green beans cooked to perfection
- Lobster Macaroni and Cheese$30.00
Maine lobster, orecchiette pasta, angry chef cheese sauce, and aged Cheddar cheese crust
- Peri Peri Roasted Chicken$22.00
Half of free range African marinate, house mash potatoes, and long green beans
- Pan Seared Jumbo Scallops$38.00
Dry pack, saffron risotto, and truffle butter sauce
- Zabuton$35.00
Chard broiled 14 oz ribeye, risotto, and green beans, and cowboy butter
- Billete$18.00
House made spinach ravioli, charred Romano, with sage butter sauce
- Baby Back Ribs$28.00
Two pounds baby back, corn on the cobb, house fries, and broccoli slaw
N/A Beverages
N/A Beverages/Soda
- Coke$3.50
- Diet coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Ginger Beer$3.50
- Tonic$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Club Soda$3.50
- White Grap Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice Refill$2.00
- Cranberry Juice Refill$2.00
- White Grape Juice Refill$2.00
- Grapefruit Juice Refill$2.00
- Orange Juice Refill$2.00
Kids Drinks
- Kids Regular Coke$3.50
- Kids Diet Coke$3.50
- Kids Sprite$3.50
- Kids Ginger Ale$3.50
- Kids Ginger Beer$3.50
- Kids Tonic$3.50
- Kids Lemonade$3.50
- Kids Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Kids Orange Juice$3.50
- Kids Grapefruit Juice$3.50
- Kids Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Kids Club Soda$3.50
- Kids White Grape Juice$3.50
- Kids White Grape Juice Refill$2.00
- Kids Orange Juice Refill$2.00
- Kids Cranberry Juice Refill$2.00
- Kids Pineapple Juice Refill$2.00
- Kids Grapefruit Juice Refill$2.00