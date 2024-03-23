Mirror Lounge 1920 9th Street Northwest
Food
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed with shaved parmesan & creamy dressing topped with herb croutons
- Truffle Fries$12.00
Coated French fried golden brown and seasoned with truffle oil
- Shishito Peppers$12.00
Blistered Peppers tossed in silk sauce and pepper blend
- Crispy Wings$15.00
(6) Jumbo wings fried golden brown tossed w/ Mumbo sauce or Jerk sauce
- Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
3 crispy fish tacos served with homemade slaw and silk sauce
- Oxtail Eggrolls$18.00
Tender Braised Oxtail with Coconut Rice and Peas served with Sweet Chili Glaze
- Silk Signature Burger$20.00
Angus Beef Patty with Aged Cheddar "Silk Sauce" served with Truffle Fries
- Lamb Chops$24.00
Half a rack of lamb marinated then pan seared in beef tallow served w/ roasted potatoes & sweet chili glaze
- Pan Seared Branzino$36.00
Pan roasted whole fish served with brown butter broccolini & chimichurri
Specials
Mirror Lounge Location and Ordering Hours
(202) 299-9359
Open now • Closes at 11PM