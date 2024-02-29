Misbehavin' Creperie
Crepes
Savory Crepes
- The Drone$8.95
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and choice of 1 meat (bacon, ham, or sausage). The BUZZ IZZ - Add Avocado, mushrooms, potatoes and/or an additional meat
- Box Elder Bee$13.95
Scrambled eggs, sausage, seasoned potatoes, red bell peppers, green onions, house made German Curry Sauce and cheddar cheese.
- Surfer Bee$12.95
Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato, spinach
- Vege Bee$9.50
Scrambled eggs, white cheese blend, fresh tomato, sauteed mushrooms, spinach and green onion
- Cheesy Bee$5.95
White Cheese Blend
- Worker Bee$7.95
Black Forest Ham and white cheese blend
- Green Hornet$11.95
Chicken, white cheese blend, tomato, fresh spinach with basil pesto
- Buffalo Bee$9.95
Chicken, white cheese blend, green onion, spicy buffalo sauce with blue cheese crumbles
- Bella Bee$12.95
Chicken, white cheese bled, artichoke hearts, sundried tomato with a balsamic glaze drizzle.
- Plain Crepe$3.00
- California Bee$13.95
Thin sliced turkey breast, avocado, bacon, fresh tomato, white cheese blend with Misbehavin' Green Goddess sauce and fresh spinach
Sweet Crepe
- Bee Simple$4.50
Butter, cinnamon & sugar dusted with powder sugar and whip cream
- Sweet & Tangy Bee$5.00
Butter, sugar, fresh squeezed lemon juice dusted with powder sugar and whip cream
- Nutella Bee$5.50
Nutella - 'nough said... BUZZ IZ - Add strawberry, banana or both...
- Campfire Bee$6.95
Milk Chocolate, marshmallow, graham cracker crumbs dusted with powder sugar and whip cream
- All American Bee$7.50
Apple Pie filling, caramel sauce, graham cracker crumbs dusted with powder sugar and whip cream
- Brigham Bee$8.95
House made Sweet Cheese, peach pie filling and Amaretto syrup dusted with powder sugar and whip cream
- Queen Bee$9.95
House made sweet cheese, local cherries, milk chocolate topped with cherry sauce drizzle, dusted with powdered sugar and a dollop of whip cream.
- Mee-Ma Bee$9.95
Fresh sliced strawberries, house made sweet cheese with a house made strawberry sauce topped with a dusting of powder sugar and whip cream
- Piedmont Bee$8.50
Nutella, crushed hazelnuts, fresh strawberries.
- Lemon Curd & Blueberries$8.95
House made Lemon Curd with fresh blueberries dusted with powder sugar and whip cream
Drinks
Coffee
- Brittnee's Buzz (Caramel)$5.75+
Blended frozen caramel latte - espresso, caramel, milk
- White Mocha Buzz$5.50+
Frozen blended White Mocha Latte - espresso, white chocolate, milk
- Mocha Buzz$5.50+
Frozen Blended Mocha Latte - espresso, chocolate, and milk
- Latte$3.70+
Espresso with steamed milk
- Mocha$4.20+
Espresso, chocolate, steamed milk
- White Mocha$4.35+
Espresso, white chocolate, steamed milk
- Breve$4.20+
Espresso with steamed half & half
- Americano$3.05+
Espresso with hot water
- Cappuccino$3.70
Espresso topped with frothed milk
- The Colony$4.65+
Vanilla, chocolate, caramel, hazelnut, espresso and steamed milk
- The Bees Knees$4.30+
Dark Chocolate & Amaretto, espresso, steamed milk
- Honey Bee$4.35+
Honey & Lavender, espresso, steamed milk drizzled with condensed milk
- Espresso - Double Shot$2.50
- House Coffee$2.75+
Other
- Steamer$2.75+
Steamed milk with choice of flavoring
- Hot Chocolate$2.75+
Chocolate or White Hot Chocolate syrup with steamed milk
- White Hot Chocolate$2.75+
Chocolate or White Hot Chocolate syrup with steamed milk
- Milkshake$5.50
- Italian Soda$4.00
Soda Water with your choice of flavor, splash of cream and whip cream on top is optional
- Julie B - Fruit Smoothie$6.50
Fruit based smoothies with a Misbehavin' twist
- Humming Bull$6.50
Red Bull Energy drink flavored to perfection with a splash of cream.
- Water - Bottled$1.00
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Bundenberg-Peach$3.00
- Bundenberg-Blood Orange$3.00
- Bundenberg-Ginger Beer$3.00
- Soda 12 oz can$1.00
- Red Bull$2.50
- Mulled Apple Cider$3.00+
- Root Beer Float$4.99
- Milk, 16 oz, whole or 2%$2.00
- Hot Tea$3.00