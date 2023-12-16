Mischief Cuisine
Fritters
- Apple Fritter 3pk$6.00
Fresh apples, apple sauce, cinnamon, vanilla and spice [VEGAN] (3 pieces)
- Apple Fritter 6pk$12.00
Fresh apples, apple sauce, cinnamon, vanilla and spice [VEGAN] 6 pieces)
- Apple Fritter 12pk$20.00
Fresh apples, apple sauce, cinnamon, vanilla and spice [VEGAN] 12 pieces)
- Clam Fritter 3pk$6.00
Whole and chopped clam, fresh mirepoix and spices (3 pieces)
- Clam Fritter 6pk$12.00
Whole and chopped clam, fresh mirepoix and spices (6 pieces)
- Clam Fritter 12pk$20.00
Whole and chopped clam, fresh mirepoix and spices (12 pieces)
- PBJ Fritter 3pk$6.00
Peanuts, PB, fresh grapes and white wine, banana binder [VEGAN] (3 pieces)
- PBJ Fritter 6pk$12.00
Peanuts, PB, fresh grapes and white wine, banana binder [VEGAN] (6 pieces)
- PBJ Fritter 12pk$20.00
Peanuts, PB, fresh grapes and white wine, banana binder [VEGAN] (12 pieces)
- Pizza Fritter 3pk$6.00
Grande Riserva mozzarella cheese, organic tomato paste, Italian spices (3 pieces)
- Pizza Fritter 6pk$12.00
Grande Riserva mozzarella cheese, organic tomato paste, Italian spices (6 pieces)
- Pizza Fritter 12pk$20.00
Grande Riserva mozzarella cheese, organic tomato paste, Italian spices (12 pieces)
Seafood & More
- Fish of the Forest$10.00
Marinated tofu and kombu rolled in cornstarch and fried crispy! [VEGAN]
- Salmon on a Stick$14.00
Salmon marinated in lemon, dill, herbs and spices, beer battered and served ON A STICK
- Fish and Chips$13.00
A full filet of sole, beer battered and deep fried, served with our plunder fries!
- Clam Strips$13.00
Lightly battered and fried crispy, comes with a half order of plunder fries
- Fried Mushrooms$10.00
Beer battered blend of wild mushrooms, golden crispy and delicious
Drinks and Sides
- Water$2.00
We pirates love water! It's good for yer skin too
- French Fries$5.00
Plunder fries! Beer battered sidewinder fries, fried to golden brown delicious and tossed in our PLUNDER SPICE blend
- Carnivore Fries$6.00
Our Plunder fries with sides of our Meatatarian sauce. If you're a carnivore, ya gotta try em!
Specials
- Veggies$12.00
Beer battered blend of zucchini, yellow squash, bok choy, broccoli and cauliflower. With or without our delicious fried mushrooms. Let your server know how much of a fungi you want to be! YARRRR
- MischieFishWich$15.00
Bear and Co Garlic, Chive and Sea Salt focaccia, fried fish and our horseradish crema. We throw lettuce on it too, if we can find any when we drop by Tortuga
- Crab 3pk$6.00
Maryland style crab cake, but in a fritter. Lump crab, peppers, onions and old bay are they key flavors (3 pieces)
- Crab 6pk$12.00
Maryland style crab cake, but in a fritter. Lump crab, peppers, onions and old bay are they key flavors (6 pieces)
- Crab 12pk$20.00
Maryland style crab cake, but in a fritter. Lump crab, peppers, onions and old bay are they key flavors (12 pieces)