SMALL PLATES
- Garlic Fried Peanuts$6.00
Spanish peanuts, crunchy garlic cloves
- Short Rib$19.00
Filipino BBQ, aromatics
- Lumpia Spring Rolls$13.00
Aromatic minced pork filling, agrodolce & vinegar for dipping
- Dutch War Fries$12.00
Belgian-style frites, Indonesian peanut sauce, fresh cut white onion
- Polpette Calabrese$16.00
N'Duja inspired meatballs, whipped lemon ricotta, smoked neckbone gravy
- Whipped Ricotta$15.00
Raw Wisconsin honeycomb, grilled sourdough
- Smoked Pimento Cheese$12.00
Hook's 2yr cheddar, house pickles, grilled sourdough
- S&P Chicken Wings$13.00
House fermented sweet chili sauce
SAUSAGES
EXTRAS
- Extra Half Pickle$1.50
- Garlic Aioli X-Side$1.00
- Mango Ketchup X-Side$1.00
- AC Viniagrette X-Side$1.00
- Italian Dressing X-Side$1.00
- Chili Sauce X-Side$1.00
- Bread X-Side$2.00
- Fries Plain$5.00
- Horseradish Crema X-Side$1.00
- Crystal Hot X-Side
- House Hot X-Side$1.00
- Stoneground Mustard
- Side Russian Dressing$1.00
- Side Zhoug (Shwarma Sauce)$1.00
- Side Yellow Mustard
KITCHEN NOTES
- ***Vegan***
- ***Vegetarian***
- **Peanut Allergy**
- **Treenut Allergy**
- **Shellfish Allergy**
- **Molusks Allergy**
- **Fish Allergy**
- **Dairy Allergy**
- **Egg Allergy**
- **Soy Allergy**
- **Gluten/Wheat Allergy**
- **Nightshade Allergy**
- **Sesame Allergy**
- **Garlic Allergy**
- **Onion Allergy**
- **Celery Allergy**
- **Pork Allergy**
- **Beef Allergy**
- **Chicken Allergy**
- **Alcohol Allergy**
- **Mustard Allergy**
- **Sulfates Allergy**
- **Nitrates Allergy**
