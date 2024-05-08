Misogi 9 S Water St.
Featured Items
DINNER
Apps/ Small Plates
- Ohitashi$10.00
blanched + chilled spinach, rolled with dashi + sesame
- Brussels$12.00
charred with miso glaze and sesame seeds
- Turmeric Veggies$19.00
Known as Achat, are marinated, pickled mixed vegetables with turmeric, baby carrot, jicama, haricot vert, napa cabbage with toasted sesame seed, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seed oil.
- Tuna Poke$34.00
Cured sliced Ahi Tuna with marinated spinach, seaweed salad, rice, quinoa, basil, sweetened soy sauce, sesame seed and crispy wonton.
- Veggie Dumplings$18.00
cabbage + edamame dumpling with unagi + chili oil, scallion + sesame
- Pok Pok Chicken$18.00
wing + thigh in Vietnamese sweet + spicy chili sauce
- Lobster Soup$20.00
Lobster broth with white miso, dashi, soft tofu, wakame, hijiki seaweed and sliced lobster.
- EDAMAME$9.00
fresh soybeans removed from the pod, marinated in dashi broth an Malden salt
- OYSTER SPEC$38.00
SALAD
- Miso Happy Salad$22.00
mixed lettuces, edamame, peas, carrot, radish, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, avocado with lemon vinaigrette + nori puree, crispy leeks
- Miso Happy Lobster Salad$46.00
chilled lobster over salad of mixed lettuces, edamame, peas, carrot, radish, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, avocado with lemon vinaigrette + nori puree, crispy leeks
- Thai Chicken Salad$26.00
Mixed lettuces, carrot, radish, peas, edamame, cilantro, scallion, and crispy rice noodles, with sautéed aromatic chicken with ginger, garlic, fish sauce, sweet soy, basil and mint, and a Thai tamarind dressing
ENTREE
- Adobo Chicken$32.00
Filipino national dish of crispy marinated rice crusted chicken breast and aromatic garlic fried rice, and marinated cucumber noodles.
- Szechuan Broccoli Tofu$26.00
Roasted broccoli, with crisp firm Tofu, mixed mushroom, orange zest, Chile crunch, unagi and mushroom XO sauces over lo mein egg noodles.
- Chow Foon Beef$42.00
Prime braised angus beef, roasted bone marrow, snow peas, rice flake noodle curls, Hunan sauce.
- Duck Leg Moo-Shu$43.00
Crispy five spice duck leg, vegetable ragout crepes with mushroom XO gastrique sauce.
- Misogi Fried Rice with Fluke$39.00
Rice crusted local fluke, aromatic fried rice with Thai basil pesto and mixed vegetables.
- Veggie Fried Rice$32.00
Our signature fried rice with tofu and vegetables.
- Mussels Sinigang$36.00
2# of Local Chatham Mussels – steamed in a spiced calamansi broth, pickled cherry tomatoes, rice vermicelli noodles, green beans, served with rice.
- Salmon Ramen$34.00
15 minutes smoked Wester Ross Salmon with Tokyo thin ramen noodles, seared bok choi, corn, mushrooms, edamame in an umami white miso broth.
- Steamed Whole Bronzini$62.00
This firm fleshed white bass (1.5 to 2 pounds) is brined in salted vinegar, steamed and deboned, served with scallion-ginger sauce and vegetable ragout.
- The Chicken Burger$26.00
a signature dish! house made chicken burger patty with umami glaze, cheddar, pickles, basil mayo, cabbage on brioche bun
- SIDE. OF FRIES$6.00
- SIDE OF RICE$4.00