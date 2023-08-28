Miss Delta 3950 North Mississippi Avenue
Food
Appetizers
Salads
Sides
Cup Collard greens
cup
$4.50
Bowl Collard greens
bowl
$9.00
Cup Mashers
choose gravy
$4.50
Bowl Mashers
choose gravy
$9.00
Cup Mac and cheese
cup
$4.50
Bowl Mac and cheese
bowl
$9.00
Cup Cheese grits
cup
$4.50
Bowl Cheese grits
bowl
$9.00
Cup Red beans and rice
cup
$4.50
Bowl Red beans and rice
bowl
$9.00
Cup Coleslaw
cup
$4.50
Bowl Coleslaw
bowl
$9.00
Cornbread
$3.00
Extra Sauce
$0.50
Real Maple Syrup
$1.00
Specialties
Po Boys
Blackened chicken po boy
$15.25
Fried chicken po boy
$15.25
Hot chicken po boy
$16.25
Pulled pork po boy 6in
6in
$14.25
Pulled pork po boy 12in
12in
$18.25
Cheeseburger
$16.50
Fried oyster po boy 6in
6in
$15.25
Fried oyster po boy 12in
12in
$23.50
Fried shrimp po boy 6in
6in
$15.25
Fried shrimp po boy 12in
12in
$23.50
Blackened shrimp po boy 6in
6in
$15.25
Blackened shrimp po boy 12in
12in
$23.50
Fried catfish po boy
$16.25
Blackened catfish po boy
$16.25
Veggie po boy
$15.25
Pulled chicken po boy 6in
$14.25
Pulled chicken po boy 12in
$18.25
Meat & Three
Meats
1/4 lb Brisket
$8.00
1/4 lb burnt ends
$8.00
1/4 lb pulled pork
$7.00
Pork spareribs
4 each
$4.00
Blackened chicken breast
$7.00
Country fried chicken breast
$8.50
Fried chicken White
white
$9.00
Fried chicken Dark
dark
$9.00
Pulled chicken
$7.00
Country fried steak
$8.50
Meatloaf
$8.25
Blackened catfish
$9.00
Fried catfish
$9.00
Blackened shrimp
$9.00
Fried shrimp
$9.00
Andouille sausage
$7.00
Desserts
Meal Deals
Add-ons
Kids Menu
Waffle
kids
$7.00
Griddle cake
kids
$5.00
kids 2 egg breakfast
2 eggs, biscuit, bacon
$9.00
kids Biscuits and Gravy
kids
$6.00
kids Mac and cheese
kids bowl
$8.00
kids Cheeseburger
with fries
$10.00
kids Fried chicken po boy
with fries
$10.00
kids Grilled chicken po boy
with fries
$10.00
kids Chicken strips and fries
$10.00
kids Catfish strips and fries
$12.00
Catering
1# smoked brisket
$24.00
1# pulled pork
$20.00
full rack spareribs
$34.00
1# smoked chicken thighs
$20.00
1# pulled chicken
$20.00
Fried chicken breast
each
$6.00
Fried chicken thighs
each
$6.00
1# BBQ wings
$12.00
1# hot wings
$12.00
1# andouille sausage
$17.00
1# smoked jackfruit
$15.00
Collard greens, meat
1 quart
$15.00
Collard greens, veg
1 quart
$15.00
Mac and cheese
1 quart
$17.00
Red beans and rice, meat
1 quart
$15.00
Red beans and rice, veg
1 quart
$15.00
Mashers, meat
1 quart
$15.00
Mashers, veg
1 quart
$15.00
Coleslaw
1 quart
$13.50
Mixed green salad
per person
$2.50
Hushpuppies
each
$1.25
Cornbread
each
$2.00
Miss Delta Location and Hours
(503) 287-7629
Open now • Closes at 9PM