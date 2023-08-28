Food

Appetizers

Hushpuppies

Deep fried jalapeno corn hushpuppies

$8.00

Fried okra

$8.00

Crinkle fries

$7.00

1/2 order crinkle fries

half order

$4.00

Fried pickles

$8.00

Chicken wings

choose style

$11.00

Fried oysters

$14.00

Fried okra side

$4.00

Special APP

$8.00

Salads

SM Mixed green salad

small/choose dressing

$6.25

LG Mixed green salad

Large/choose dressing

$10.25

Wedge salad

$10.25

Sides

Cup Collard greens

cup

$4.50

Bowl Collard greens

bowl

$9.00

Cup Mashers

choose gravy

$4.50

Bowl Mashers

choose gravy

$9.00

Cup Mac and cheese

cup

$4.50

Bowl Mac and cheese

bowl

$9.00

Cup Cheese grits

cup

$4.50

Bowl Cheese grits

bowl

$9.00

Cup Red beans and rice

cup

$4.50

Bowl Red beans and rice

bowl

$9.00

Cup Coleslaw

cup

$4.50

Bowl Coleslaw

bowl

$9.00

Cornbread

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Real Maple Syrup

$1.00

Specialties

SM Gumbo

small

$14.75

LG Gumbo

Large

$18.75

SM Jambalaya

Small

$14.75

LG Jambalaya

Large

$18.75

Shrimp and grits

$18.50

Chicken and waffles (1)

1 piece

$16.25

Chicken and waffles (2)

2 piece

$20.50

Po Boys

Blackened chicken po boy

$15.25

Fried chicken po boy

$15.25

Hot chicken po boy

$16.25

Pulled pork po boy 6in

6in

$14.25

Pulled pork po boy 12in

12in

$18.25

Cheeseburger

$16.50

Fried oyster po boy 6in

6in

$15.25

Fried oyster po boy 12in

12in

$23.50

Fried shrimp po boy 6in

6in

$15.25

Fried shrimp po boy 12in

12in

$23.50

Blackened shrimp po boy 6in

6in

$15.25

Blackened shrimp po boy 12in

12in

$23.50

Fried catfish po boy

$16.25

Blackened catfish po boy

$16.25

Veggie po boy

$15.25

Pulled chicken po boy 6in

$14.25

Pulled chicken po boy 12in

$18.25

Meat & Three

1 meat plate

choose meat and sides

$21.50

2 meat plate

choose meat and sides

$28.50

3 meat plate

choose meat and sides

$36.50

Meats

1/4 lb Brisket

$8.00

1/4 lb burnt ends

$8.00

1/4 lb pulled pork

$7.00

Pork spareribs

4 each

$4.00

Blackened chicken breast

$7.00

Country fried chicken breast

$8.50

Fried chicken White

white

$9.00

Fried chicken Dark

dark

$9.00

Pulled chicken

$7.00

Country fried steak

$8.50

Meatloaf

$8.25

Blackened catfish

$9.00

Fried catfish

$9.00

Blackened shrimp

$9.00

Fried shrimp

$9.00

Andouille sausage

$7.00

Desserts

Banana pudding

$7.00

Pecan pie

$8.00

Chocolate moon pie

$2.25

Vanilla moon pie

$2.25

Banana moon pie

$2.25

Brownie

$4.00

Bunny tracks bar

Out of stock

Choc chip sandwich

Out of stock

Cookies and cream cone

$2.00

Miss mud sandwich

$3.00

Neapolitan sandwich

$2.75

Orange dreamsicle

$2.25

Sherbert

$1.25

Sauces

Ol' recipe red sauce

$7.00

Ol' recipe green sauce

$7.00

Ol' recipe BBQ sauce

$9.00

Meal Deals

The dirty bird 2

for two

$50.00

The dirty bird 4

for four

$100.00

The Holy trinity 2

for two

$50.00

The Holy trinity 4

for four

$100.00

The swamp box 2

for two

$50.00

The swamp box 4

for four

$100.00

The Meat sweats 2

for two

$50.00

The Meat sweats 4

for four

$100.00

Add-ons

Extra sauce or dressing

$0.50

Sub maple syrup

$1.00

Side Sausage gravy

$2.50

Side Mushroom gravy

$2.50

Zapps chips

$2.50

Kids Menu

Waffle

kids

$7.00

Griddle cake

kids

$5.00

kids 2 egg breakfast

2 eggs, biscuit, bacon

$9.00

kids Biscuits and Gravy

kids

$6.00

kids Mac and cheese

kids bowl

$8.00

kids Cheeseburger

with fries

$10.00

kids Fried chicken po boy

with fries

$10.00

kids Grilled chicken po boy

with fries

$10.00

kids Chicken strips and fries

$10.00

kids Catfish strips and fries

$12.00

Beverages

Drinks

Soda water

$2.00

Apple juice

Out of stock

Kombucha

$5.00

Soda pop

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Merch

Coffee mugs

$6.00

Coloring book

$20.00

Koozie

without a beer purchase

$5.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Shirts

$20.00

Baseball hat

$16.00

Catering

1# smoked brisket

$24.00

1# pulled pork

$20.00

full rack spareribs

$34.00

1# smoked chicken thighs

$20.00

1# pulled chicken

$20.00

Fried chicken breast

each

$6.00

Fried chicken thighs

each

$6.00

1# BBQ wings

$12.00

1# hot wings

$12.00

1# andouille sausage

$17.00

1# smoked jackfruit

$15.00

Collard greens, meat

1 quart

$15.00

Collard greens, veg

1 quart

$15.00

Mac and cheese

1 quart

$17.00

Red beans and rice, meat

1 quart

$15.00

Red beans and rice, veg

1 quart

$15.00

Mashers, meat

1 quart

$15.00

Mashers, veg

1 quart

$15.00

Coleslaw

1 quart

$13.50

Mixed green salad

per person

$2.50

Hushpuppies

each

$1.25

Cornbread

each

$2.00