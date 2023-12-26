Miss Katie's Diner
Breakfast Menu
Skillet Breakfast Specials
- Bacon Skillet$12.95
Two eggs with crisp bacon, hash browns, and toast. Served to president Donald Trump April 3, 2016
- Breakfast Special Skillet (Weekend Only)$14.00
- Corned Beef Hash Skillet$13.95
Two eggs any style served over a mound of homemade corned beef hash, served with toast. Served to former First Lady Hillary Clinton in February 2008. Eating raw or lightly cooked foods of animal origin can increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Country Ham Skillet$12.25
Two eggs served over a slice of country ham with hash browns and toast. Eating raw or lightly cooked foods of animal origin can increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Miss Katie's Skillet$12.95
Two eggs any style with Casper Balistreri's Italian sausage links. Served with hash browns and toast. Eating raw or lightly cooked foods of animal origin can increase your risk of foodborne illness
Two Eggs with
- Two Eggs with 1/4 Pound Ground Beef Patty$8.75
Eating raw or lightly cooked foods of animal origin can increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Two Eggs with Ham, Bacon, or Italian Sausage Links$9.25
Eating raw or lightly cooked foods of animal origin can increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Two Eggs with Hash Browns$8.25
- Two Eggs with Pork Chop$8.95
Eating raw or lightly cooked foods of animal origin can increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Two Eggs with Toast$6.75
Griddle
- Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes (3)$9.75
- Chocolate Chip Shortstack$8.95
- Eggs Benedict$14.25
Two poached eggs with smoked ham atop a toasted English muffin, covered in hollandaise sauce
- Plain Pancakes$9.25
- Short Blue$7.25
- Shortcake$5.75
- Single Blue cake$3.75
- Single Cake$3.25
- Single Chocolate Chip$3.95
- Steak & Eggs$16.25
Juicy 5 oz tenderloin char broiled to your liking served with two eggs, hash browns, and toast
- Three Slices French Toast w/ Meat$10.25
Made with Italian bread, served with country ham, Italian sausage links or bacon
- Three Slices of French Toast Only$9.75
- Two Slices French Toast$9.25
Made with Italian bread and two eggs any style. Eating raw or lightly cooked foods of animal origin can increase your risk of foodborne illness
Diner Specialties
Omelets
- Asparagus Omelet (Weekend Only)$13.25
- Bacon and Cheddar Cheese$10.75
Prepared with smoked bacon and Wisconsin cheddar
- BYO Omelet$12.75
Served with hash browns and toast
- Denver and Cheddar Cheese$11.25
A mix of country ham, sautéed onions, green peppers, and Wisconsin cheddar
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$8.50
- Italian Sausage$10.75
A unique omelets with Casper Balistreri's Italian sausage, provolone cheese, and sautéed green peppers and onions
- Omelet of the Day$8.95
Check out the daily specials for today's choice
- Spinach, Mushroom, & Swiss$11.25
The customer favorite! Always fresh ingredients
- Three Cheese$10.50
Dairy fresh Wisconsin swiss, cheddar, & provolone, enjoyed by Rachael Ray in May 2004
- Vegetable Omelete$10.75
A combination of fresh, seasonal vegetables finished with Wisconsin cheddar
Breakfast Sides
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00
- Egg Substitute$1.50
- Side 1 Egg$2.00
- Side 2 Eggs$3.75
- Side Egg Beaters$1.50
- Side Egg White Only$2.50
- Side English Muffin$2.50
- Side Extra Cheese$0.75
- Side of Bacon$3.75
- Side of Cantelope$3.75
- Side of Corned Beef Hash$6.75
- Side of Green Peppers$2.25
- Side of Ham$3.75
- Side of Hash Browns$3.00
- Side of Italian Sausage$3.75
- Side Sautéed Mushrooms$2.50
- Side Sautéed Peppers$2.50
- Side Toast$2.50
- Short stack$5.75
- Single cake$3.25
- Short blue cake$7.25
- Single blue cake$4.75
Main Menu
All Day Breakfast
- Bacon Skillet$12.95
Two eggs with crisp bacon, hash browns, and toast. Served to president Donald Trump April 3, 2016
- Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
- Breakfast Special Skillet (Weekend Only)$14.00
- BYO Omelet$12.75
Served with hash browns and toast
- Corned Beef Hash Skillet$13.95
Two eggs any style served over a mound of homemade corned beef hash, served with toast. Served to former First Lady Hillary Clinton in February 2008. Eating raw or lightly cooked foods of animal origin can increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Country Ham Skillet$12.25
Two eggs served over a slice of country ham with hash browns and toast. Eating raw or lightly cooked foods of animal origin can increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Eggs Benedict$14.25
Two poached eggs with smoked ham atop a toasted English muffin, covered in hollandaise sauce
- Miss Katie's Skillet$12.95
Two eggs any style with Casper Balistreri's Italian sausage links. Served with hash browns and toast. Eating raw or lightly cooked foods of animal origin can increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Plain Pancakes$9.25
- Steak & Eggs$16.25
Juicy 5 oz tenderloin char broiled to your liking served with two eggs, hash browns, and toast
- Three Slices French Toast w/ Meat$10.25
Made with Italian bread, served with country ham, Italian sausage links or bacon
- Three Slices of French Toast Only$9.75
- Two Eggs with Ham, Bacon, or Italian Sausage Links$9.25
Eating raw or lightly cooked foods of animal origin can increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Two Eggs with Hash Browns$8.25
- Two Eggs with Toast$6.75
- Two Slices French Toast$9.25
Made with Italian bread and two eggs any style. Eating raw or lightly cooked foods of animal origin can increase your risk of foodborne illness
Breakfast sides
- Cinnamon roll$5.00
- Egg substitute$1.50
- Side 1 egg$2.00
- Side 2 eggs$3.75
- Side bacon$3.75
- Side corned beef hash$6.75
- Side egg white$2.50
- Side English muffin$2.50
- Side extra cheese$0.75
- Side green peppers$2.50
- Side ham$3.75
- Side hash brown$3.00
- Side of cantelope$3.75
- Side sausage$3.75
- Side sautéed mushrooms$2.50
- Side sautéed peppers$2.50
- Side toast$2.50
Appetizers
- Basket of French Fries$6.25
Fries: fried potatoes
- BBQ Rib Appetizer$14.75
Six of pitch's nationally famous BBQ ribs topped with our tangy BBQ sauce
- Beer Battered Chix Strips$11.25
- Buffalo Chicken Wings$11.75
Ten fresh, disjointed wings coated in a spicy sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks
- Cajun Chicken Strips$11.25
Thin strips of chicken breast sautéed in blackened seasonings & served with BBQ sauce
- Deep Fried Eggplant$10.25
Thinly sliced eggplant strips served with tomato sauce, fresh lemon, & grated Romano cheese
- Homemade Potato Chips$8.25
Idaho potatoes sliced thin served crisp with pitch's homemade sour cream dip
- Mozzarella Marinara$9.50
Four strips of imported Mozzarella cheese hand breaded and deep fried, served with our tomato sauce
- Onion RIngs$9.75
A basket of shredded onion rings dipped in buttermilk
- Potato Skins$9.50
Six potato skins filled with melted Cheddar cheese & bacon bits, served with pitch's homemade sour cream dip
- Presidential Appetizer Platter$19.75
Buffalo wings, mozzarella marinara, and pitch's BBQ ribs. Serves 4 guests. As served to president Clinton and Chancellor Kohl in May 1996
- Wing Dings$11.25
Ten chicken wing dings deep fried and served with Pitch's BBQ sauce
Salads, Soup & Chilli
- Bowl Chili$8.25
Served with sour cream, Cheddar cheese, diced onion, & oyster crackers
- Bowl Soup$6.75
Check out the daily specials for today's selection
- Cajun Chicken Salad$14.25
Cajun style chicken strips atop spinach, romaine, tomato, red onion, hard boiled egg, and tomatoes. Includes honey mustard & ranch dressing with fresh Italian bread
- Chef Salad$12.50
Crispy greens with baked ham, sliced turkey, shredded cheddar, hard boiled egg, fresh tomato, and your choice of dressing. Includes fresh Italian bread
- Cup Chili$6.75
Served with sour cream, Cheddar cheese, diced onion, & oyster crackers
- Cup Soup$5.50
Check out the daily specials for today's selection
- Side Salad$4.00
- Soup & Salad$11.95
A junior chef's salad with a cup of homemade soup & fresh Italian bread
- The Hansen$14.75
Six ounce beef tenderloin grilled to your liking, served with fresh fruit, and cottage cheese. Includes soup or salad and fresh Italian bread
Deluxe Blue Plate Specials
- Boneless Breaded Pork Chop$13.95
Hand breaded and served with applesauce
- Homemade Meatloaf$14.95
The diner favorite for over 35 years!!
- Meatloaf Sand$14.95
The diner favorite for over 35 years!! Sandwich with meat that has been ground, seasoned, and baked
- Sliced Roast Turkey$15.25
Served with bread dressing and cranberry sauce
- Stuffed Chicken Breast$15.25
Filled with bread dressing and served with cranberry sauce
- Hot turkey sand$12.50
Sandwiches
- Pitch's BBQ Rib Sand$11.25
Rib meat sliced off the bone simmered in Pitch's BBQ sauce. Our most popular sandwich
- Plain Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.25
Always fresh, tender char broiled chicken breast with applesauce, lettuce, & tomato
- Miss Katie's Tenderloin Steak Sandwich$14.75
Mouth-watering six ounce filet, char broiled and served on Italian toast with au jus
- Sicilian Chicken Sandwich$11.25
Fresh chicken breast lightly breaded and finished with provolone cheese and tomato sauce, served on Italian toast
- Sicilian Steak Sandwich$15.95
Six ounce filet hand breaded in Italian seasonings and broiled to your liking, served on Italian toast. Always a customer favorite!
- Open Faced Cold Turkey Sandwich$10.25
Sliced roast turkey breast with bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise, served on rye bread with 1,000 island dressing
- Diner Cheesesteak$13.50
Roast beef with melted provolone cheese, sautéed onions & peppers, served on a large roll. For the hearty appetite!
- Whitehouse Sandwich$11.25
Hot turkey, ham, and melted Swiss cheese, served open face on toast in a mushroom cream sauce
- Tuna Melt$10.50
Homemade tuna salad grilled with Cheddar cheese on whole wheat bread
- Hamburger$8.95
Always fresh seasoned ground beef patty fire grilled
- Cheeseburger$10.25
As enjoyed by first lady Michelle Obama on October 13, 2010
- Bacon Cheeseburger$10.75
Fresh, crisp bacon covers our seasoned ground beef patty with your choice of Wisconsin cheese
- Patty Melt$9.95
Ground beef patty with sautéed onions & cheddar cheese on grilled rye bread
- Soup & sandwich$8.95
- BLT$6.25
- Grilled cheese$6.25
Entrees
- Broiled Orange Roughy$16.75
A flavorful New Zealand whitefish seasoned and broiled in butter
- Fish and Chips$13.95
3 pieces of beer battered haddock with our homemade chips, coleslaw. And Italian bread
- Jr Order of BBQ Ribs$25.00
For the smaller appetite
- Jumbo French Fried Shrimp$19.75
Five hand-breaded large gulf shrimp with house-made cocktail sauce
- Lemon Chicken Breast$14.25
Boneless chicken breast seasoned in fresh lemon, parsley, & oregano
- Pitch's Nationally Famous Bbq Rib Dinner$28.00
Sizzling, tasty baby back pork ribs brushed with our tangy bbq sauce. Milwaukee's favorite ribs for 80 years!!
- Rib & Shrimp Combo$28.95
Six ribs along side four hand breaded jumbo gulf shrimp
- Sicilian Filet$17.75
Eight ounce filet dipped in seasoned bread crumbs and broiled to your liking
Pasta
Malts/Shakes
Specials
- Beef rollups$14.00
- Beef Stew$13.50
- Beef stroganoff$13.50
- Beer batter haddock$14.50
- Boiled Dinner$16.25
- Chicken cordon Blue$15.25
- Chicken paprikash$13.00
- Chicken Sarina$15.00
- Chicken stir fry$13.25
- Chix pasta$13.00
- Ham Special$13.00
- Italian burger$12.75
- Italian haddock$16.50
- Lasagna$13.00
- MU Special$11.00
- Pepper steak$14.00
- Perch$18.50
- Pike$18.00
- Pork chop$16.50
- Pork Cutlet$13.00
- Pot roast$14.00
- Ribeye$15.75
- Salisbury Steak$13.00
- Seafood platter$22.00
- Shortrib beef$14.50
- Swedish meatballs$13.50
- Tenderloin tips$14.00
Dinner sides
Drink Menu
Bottled Beer
- Angry Orchard$7.25
- Bud Light$4.75
- Budweiser$4.75
- Carpiss Cranb$7.50
- Carpiss Lemon$7.50
- Carpiss Lemon/lime$7.50
- Carpiss Margarita$7.50
- Coors Light$4.75
- Corona$7.25
- Eastside dark$7.50
- Guinness$8.25
- Heineken$7.25
- Heineken 0$7.00
- Lakefront IPA$7.25
- Michelob Ultra$4.75
- Miller High Life$4.75
- Miller Lite$4.75
- Pabst Blue Ribbon$4.75
- Schlitz$4.75
- Spotted Cow$7.25
- Stella Artois$7.25
- White Claw Black$7.25
- White Claw Cherry$7.25
- White Claw Lime$7.25
- White Claw Mango$7.25
Fountain Soda
Hot Beverages/Juices
- 1/2 Carafe Orange Juice$7.00
- Apple juice$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Chocolate milk$3.50
- Coffee$3.50
Fresh brewed regular or decaffeinated
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Full Carafe Orange Juice$9.75
- Grapefruit Juice$3.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.75
- Lemonade$3.75
- Milk$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Regular Orange Juice$3.25
- Tomato juice$3.50