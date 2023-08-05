Missing Link BBQ
ALL DAY MENU
HAND HELD CREATIONS
Cuban B
house made ham, pulled pork, Carolina BBQ sauce, Alabama BBQ sauce, melted swiss and pickles on a grilled potato hoagie roll. Served with a bag of potato chips.
Wolfgang Cluck
pulled chicken dressed with smoked jalapeno & garlic ranch and topped with lettuce, onions, pickles, avocado, spicy Texas BBQ drizzle, bacon and swiss in a flour tortilla. Served with a bag of potato chips.
Voodoo Smoked Chicken
pulled chicken, grilled onions & bacon dressed in Citrus Jamaican Jerk BBQ sauce and topped with lettuce, onions, pickles, and smoked jalapeno & garlic ranch in a flour tortilla. Served with a bag of potato chips.
Music City
Sideshow Mel
Link's Catch
Cheesesteak
Pork Belly Caesar
ORIGINAL BBQ SAMMIES
SIDES
Small Chili
smoked pork, beef, beans, onions, peppers & spices.
Large Chili
smoked pork, beef, beans, onions, peppers & spices.
Small Coleslaw
choice of regular or spicy
Large Coleslaw
choice of regular or spicy
Small Beans
savory smoked beans
Large Beans
savory smoked beans
Small Mac & Cheese
elbows & house made cheese sauce.
Large Mac & Cheese
elbows & house made cheese sauce.
Broccoli & Cheese
steamed & grilled broccoli topped with house made cheese sauce.
DOPE 'ISH
Plain
smoked baked potato- butter & sour cream | corn cakes- honey butter
Texan
chopped brisket, beans, Texas BBQ sauce, bacon, and scallions on top of your choice of base.
Veggie
steamed & grilled broccoli, house made cheese sauce, garlic sour cream, and scallions on top of your choice of base.
Loaded
house made cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream, and scallions on top of your choice of base.
The Cowboy
house made cheese sauce, chili, jalapenos, garlic sour cream, and scallions on top of your choice of base.
Link's Pick
chopped brisket, coleslaw, Alabama BBQ sauce, and scallions on top of your choice of base.
The Colonel
pulled chicken, grilled corn & onions, house made cheese sauce, Texas BBQ sauce, and scallions on top of your choice of base.
The Swine
pork belly, grilled onions, house made cheese sauce, beans, Carolina BBQ sauce, and scallions on top of your choice of base.
Street 'Ish
grilled corn & onions, garlic sour cream, hot sauce, and scallions on top of your choice of base.
Nashville
spicy Texas glazed pulled chicken, pickles, smoked jalapeno and garlic ranch, hot sauce, hot honey, and scallions on top of your choice of base.
Chu-Pork-Abra
pulled pork, Carolina BBQ sauce, Alabama BBQ sauce, hot sauce, bacon, and scallions on top of your choice of base.
P.O.T.C.
beans, cubed ham, chopped baby back ribs and grilled onions glazed in Citrus Jamaican Jerk BBQ sauce topped with bacon, Carolina BBQ sauce, and scallions on top of your choice of base.
HARDWOOD SMOKED MEATS
Sliced Brisket (1/4 lb)
meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side
Sliced Brisket (1/2 lb)
meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side
Pulled Pork (1/4 lb)
meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side
Pulled Pork (1/2 lb)
meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side
Pork Belly (1/4 lb)
meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side
Pork Belly (1/2 lb)
meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side
Pit Beef (1/4 lb)
meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side
Pit Beef (1/2 lb)
meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side
ON THE BONE
Baby Back Ribs (1/4 Rack)
meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side
Baby Back Ribs (1/2 Rack)
meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side
Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)
meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side
1/2 Chicken
meat is dry rubbed only, choice of one sauce on the side
EXTRAS
BBQ SAUCE & PICKLES
DRINKS
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
Barq's Root Beer
Coca Cola
Coca Cola (Zero Sugar)
Peace Tea (Tea + Lemonade)
Diet Barq's Root Beer
Diet Coca Cola
Diet Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper
Orange Fanta
Peace Tea (Just Peachy)
Peace Tea (Razzleberry)
Sprite
Bottle of Water
Sprite (Zero Sugar)
Grape Fanta
Mello Yello
Canada Dry Ginger Ale
Smart Water
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
CATERING
SMOKED MEATS - CATERING
Sliced Brisket (1/2 Pan)
feeds 10-15 people
Sliced Brisket (Full Pan)
feeds 20-25 people
Pulled Pork (1/2 Pan)
feeds 10-15 people
Pulled Pork (Full Pan)
feeds 20-25 people
Pork Belly (1/2 Pan)
feeds 10-15 people
Pork Belly (Full Pan)
feeds 20-25 people
Bone In or Pulled Chicken (1/2 Pan)
feeds 10-15 people
Bone In or Pulled Chicken (Full Pan)
feeds 20-25 people
Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)
by the rack
SIDES - CATERING
Broccoli & Cheese (1/4 Pan)
feeds 10-15 people
Broccoli & Cheese (1/2 Pan)
feeds 20-25 people
Beans (1/4 Pan)
feeds 10-15 people
Beans (1/2 Pan)
feeds 20-25 people
Chili (1/4 Pan)
feeds 10-15 people
Chili (1/2 Pan)
feeds 20-25 people
Mac & Cheese (1/4 Pan)
feeds 10-15 people
Mac & Cheese (1/2 Pan)
feeds 20-25 people
Coleslaw (1/4 Pan)
feeds 10-15 people
Coleslaw (1/2 Pan)
feeds 20-25 people
Cornbread (1/2 Pan)
feeds 20-25 people
Smoked Baked Potatoes
by the dozen, served with butter and sour cream