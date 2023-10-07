Mission Coffee Shop

Snacks/Packaged Food

Archer Beef Stick Mini

$1.50

Assorted Chips

$1.50

Bare Apple Chips

$2.00

BEAR Fruit Rolls

$1.00

Chomps Beef Sticks 1.15 OZ

$3.00

Clif Kidz Z Bar

$1.50

Cup O' Noodles (Chicken or Beef)

$1.50

Famous Amos Cookies

$1.50

Fit Crunch Protein Bar (Asst Flavors)

$3.00

Gum (asst)

$1.75

Hello Panda

$2.00

Hostess Coffee Cake

$1.25

Kirkland Apple Sauce

$1.00

Kirkland Granola Bar - Chocolate Chip

$0.50

Kirkland Protein Bar - CHEWY

$1.50

Made Good Granola Balls (Choc. or Berry)

$1.00

Pocky Sticks (Asst)

$2.00

Pop Corners

$1.50

Pure Organic Fruit Bar

$1.25

Stretch Island Fruit Strips

$1.00

That's It Fruit Bar

$1.00

Welch's Fruit Snacks

$0.50

Drinks Cold - Packaged

BIOSTEEL

$3.50

Black Rifle Coffee 15 OZ Cans (Asst)

$5.00

Bug Juice (Asst)

$2.00

Celcius Sparkling Energy (Asst)

$3.00

CORE Power Water 17oz

$2.50

CORE Power Water 24oz

$3.00

Horizon Milk

$2.00

Kirkland Bottled Water

$1.00

Kirkland Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Liquid Death (Asst)

$3.00

Muscle Milk (Asst Flavors)

$3.50

Naked Juice (lg)

$4.00

PRIME Hydration

$3.50

RedBull (Asst)

$3.50

San Pellegrino Essenza

$2.00

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.00

Naked Juice (sm)

$3.00

Drink Powder/Mixes/Supplements

Liquid IV (Assorted Flavors)

$2.00

BioSteel Powder (Assorted Flavors)

$2.50

Fridge Food/Snacks

Hillshire Small Plates - Genoa Salami

$4.00

Dry Goods/Hockey Items

Sock Tape

$3.50

Stick Tape

$4.00

Wax

$6.00

Mouthguard

$5.00

Lizard Skins

$18.00

Laces

$7.50

Sweet Stick

$22.00

Coffee/Lotus/Tea

Americano

$2.50+

Breve

$4.00+

Cappucino

$4.00+

Chai

$4.25+

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Italian Soda

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Lotus Red Bull (20 oz)

$9.00

Lotus Soda

$6.50+

Mocha

$4.25+

Red Bull Soda w Flavor

$7.50+

Steamer

$3.00+

Tea

$2.00

Macchiato

$4.00+

Drink Only

Drinks Cold - Packaged

BIOSTEEL

$3.50

Black Rifle Coffee 15 OZ Cans (Asst)

$5.00

Bug Juice (Asst)

$2.00

Celcius Sparkling Energy (Asst)

$3.00

CORE Power Water 17oz

$2.50

CORE Power Water 24oz

$3.00

Horizon Milk

$2.00

Kirkland Bottled Water

$1.00

Kirkland Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Liquid Death (Asst)

$3.00

Muscle Milk (Asst Flavors)

$3.50

Naked Juice (lg)

$4.00

PRIME Hydration

$3.50

RedBull (Asst)

$3.50

San Pellegrino Essenza

$2.00

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.00

Coffee/Lotus/Tea

Americano

$2.50+

Breve

$4.00+

Cappucino

$4.00+

Chai

$4.25+

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Italian Soda

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Lotus Red Bull (20 oz)

$9.00

Lotus Soda

$6.50+

Mocha

$4.25+

Red Bull Soda w Flavor

$7.50+

Steamer

$3.00+

Tea

$2.00

Macchiato

$4.00+

Lobby Menu

Drinks Cold - Packaged

BIOSTEEL

$3.50

Black Rifle Coffee 15 OZ Cans (Asst)

$5.00

Bug Juice (Asst)

$2.00

Celcius Sparkling Energy (Asst)

$3.00

CORE Power Water 17oz

$2.50

CORE Power Water 24oz

$3.00

Horizon Milk

$2.00

Kirkland Bottled Water

$1.00

Kirkland Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Liquid Death (Asst)

$3.00

Muscle Milk (Asst Flavors)

$3.50

Naked Juice (lg)

$4.00

PRIME Hydration

$3.50

RedBull (Asst)

$3.50

San Pellegrino Essenza

$2.00

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.00

Coffee/Lotus/Tea

Americano

$2.50+

Breve

$4.00+

Cappucino

$4.00+

Chai

$4.25+

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Italian Soda

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Lotus Red Bull (20 oz)

$9.00

Lotus Soda

$6.50+

Mocha

$4.25+

Red Bull Soda w Flavor

$7.50+

Steamer

$3.00+

Tea

$2.00

Macchiato

$4.00+

Snacks/Packaged Food (Copy)

Archer Beef Stick Mini

$1.50

Assorted Chips

$1.50

BEAR Fruit Rolls

$1.00

Chomps Beef Sticks 1.15 OZ

$3.00

Clif Kidz Z Bar

$1.50

Cup O' Noodles (Chicken or Beef)

$1.50

Famous Amos Cookies

$1.50

Fit Crunch Cookie Bars (Asst Flavors)

$4.00

Fit Crunch Protein Bar (Asst Flavors)

$3.00

Kirkland Granola Bar - Chocolate Chip

$0.50

Gum (asst)

$1.75

Hello Panda

$2.00

Kirkland Apple Sauce

$1.00

Kirkland Protein Bar - CHEWY

$1.50

Pocky Sticks (Asst)

$2.00

Pop Corners

$1.50

Pure Organic Fruit Bar

$1.25

Stretch Island Fruit Strips

$1.00

That's It Fruit Bar

$1.00

Welch's Fruit Snacks

$0.50

Dry Goods/Hockey Items (Copy)

Sock Tape

$3.50

Stick Tape

$4.00

Wax

$6.00

Mouthguard

$5.00

Lizard Skins

$18.00

Laces

$7.50

Sweet Stick

$22.00