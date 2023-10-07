Mission Coffee 1741 West Northern Lights
Mission Coffee Shop
Snacks/Packaged Food
Archer Beef Stick Mini
$1.50
Assorted Chips
$1.50
Bare Apple Chips
$2.00
BEAR Fruit Rolls
$1.00
Chomps Beef Sticks 1.15 OZ
$3.00
Clif Kidz Z Bar
$1.50
Cup O' Noodles (Chicken or Beef)
$1.50
Famous Amos Cookies
$1.50
Fit Crunch Protein Bar (Asst Flavors)
$3.00
Gum (asst)
$1.75
Hello Panda
$2.00
Hostess Coffee Cake
$1.25
Kirkland Apple Sauce
$1.00
Kirkland Granola Bar - Chocolate Chip
$0.50
Kirkland Protein Bar - CHEWY
$1.50
Made Good Granola Balls (Choc. or Berry)
$1.00
Pocky Sticks (Asst)
$2.00
Pop Corners
$1.50
Pure Organic Fruit Bar
$1.25
Stretch Island Fruit Strips
$1.00
That's It Fruit Bar
$1.00
Welch's Fruit Snacks
$0.50
Drinks Cold - Packaged
BIOSTEEL
$3.50
Black Rifle Coffee 15 OZ Cans (Asst)
$5.00
Bug Juice (Asst)
$2.00
Celcius Sparkling Energy (Asst)
$3.00
CORE Power Water 17oz
$2.50
CORE Power Water 24oz
$3.00
Horizon Milk
$2.00
Kirkland Bottled Water
$1.00
Kirkland Chocolate Milk
$2.00
Liquid Death (Asst)
$3.00
Muscle Milk (Asst Flavors)
$3.50
Naked Juice (lg)
$4.00
PRIME Hydration
$3.50
RedBull (Asst)
$3.50
San Pellegrino Essenza
$2.00
Tropicana Orange Juice
$2.00
Naked Juice (sm)
$3.00
Mission Coffee Location and Ordering Hours
(907) 317-2639
Open now • Closes at 3:45PM