Food Menu

Appetizers

Tang Salad

$16.00

Chicken Satay

$12.00

Tiger Prawn Satay

$14.00

Crispy Rock Shrimp Tempura

$16.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$22.00

Truffle Mushroom Scallion Pancake

$18.00

Pastrami Spring Rolls

$16.00

Mu Shu Chicken

$16.00

Mu Shu Shrimp

$18.00

Fried Chicken Wonton

$16.00

Five-Spice Soup Dumplings

$15.00

Lychee Shrimp Ball

$18.00

Braised short ribs bao

$22.00

Yuzu honey BBQ Ribs

$22.00

Steamed Chicken potstickers

$16.00

Duck spring rolls

$18.00

Fried pork stickers

$16.00

Fried chicken potstickers

$16.00

Steamed pork potstickers

$16.00

Soup

Chicken Wonton Soup

$9.00

Creamy Mushroom Soup

$12.00

Truffle Crab Chowder

$18.00

Hot and Sour Soup

$9.00

Poultry

Peking Duck (half)

$50.00

Peking Duck (Whole)

$96.00

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$28.00

Beijing Chicken

$28.00

Kung Pao Chicken

$28.00

Thai Style Chicken Filet

$28.00

Penang Curry Chicken

$28.00

Chicken and Broccoli

$28.00

Beef

Beef Ribs

$38.00

Black Pepper Filet Mignon

$32.00

Crispy Hot and Sour Beef

$28.00

Filet Mignon and Broccoli

$32.00

Filet Mignon Steak

$38.00

Seafood

Passion Fruit Tiger Prawn

$32.00

Salt and Pepper Tiger Prawn

$32.00

Curry Shrimp

$28.00

Treasure Prawn

$30.00

Sauteed Lobster (2lbs)

$50.00

Sauteed Lobster (4lbs)

$90.00

Brown Sugar Glazed Cod

$38.00

Slow Cooked Salmon

$34.00

Prawns and Broccoli

$30.00

Veggies

Curry Veggies

$22.00

Stir-Fried Green Beens

$18.00

Stir-Fried Bok Choy

$16.00

Stir-Fried Broccoli

$16.00

Signature Chinese Gai Lan

$24.00

Salt and pepper crispy tofu

$18.00

Fried RIce/Rice

Fried Rice with Veggies

$18.00

Bacon Fried Rice

$20.00

Side White Rice

$4.00

Side Brown Rice

$4.00

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$20.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$22.00

Beef Fried Rice

$24.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$24.00

Lobster Fried Rice

$26.00

Noodles

Creamy King Crab Udon

$40.00

Stir-Fried RIce Noodle Roll

$20.00

Lobster Crunchy Noodle

$54.00

Lo Mein With Veggies

$18.00

Lo Mein with BBQ Pork

$20.00

Lo Mein with Chicken

$22.00

Lo Mein with Beef

$24.00

Lo Mein with Shrimp

$24.00

Lo Mein with Lobster

$26.00

Dessert

Pineapple Passion

$16.00

Pear-Licious

$12.00

Red Latern

$11.00Out of stock

Guava Mango Flute

$11.00

Goccia Tiramisu

$12.00

NA Beverages

N\A Beverages

Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Gingerale

$5.00

Black Tea

$5.50

Green Tea

$5.50

Green lemon honey ginger

$5.50

Jasmine Tea

$5.50

Pellegrino

$10.00

Saratoga Still

$5.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$5.00