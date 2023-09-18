Tang by Mr.Sun -UES 1442 3rd Ave
Food Menu
Appetizers
Tang Salad
$16.00
Chicken Satay
$12.00
Tiger Prawn Satay
$14.00
Crispy Rock Shrimp Tempura
$16.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
$22.00
Truffle Mushroom Scallion Pancake
$18.00
Pastrami Spring Rolls
$16.00
Mu Shu Chicken
$16.00
Mu Shu Shrimp
$18.00
Fried Chicken Wonton
$16.00
Five-Spice Soup Dumplings
$15.00
Lychee Shrimp Ball
$18.00
Braised short ribs bao
$22.00
Yuzu honey BBQ Ribs
$22.00
Steamed Chicken potstickers
$16.00
Duck spring rolls
$18.00
Fried pork stickers
$16.00
Fried chicken potstickers
$16.00
Steamed pork potstickers
$16.00
Soup
Poultry
Beef
Seafood
Veggies
Fried RIce/Rice
Noodles
Dessert
(317) 445-9311
Closed • Opens Monday at 11:30AM