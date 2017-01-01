Online Ordering Unavailable
Mix
Small Plates
Charcuterie
$24.00
Scallop Crudo
$21.00
Oysters (4)
$18.00
Tuna Tataki
$19.00
Duck Spring Roll
$16.00
Grilled Prawns
$18.00
Octopus
$19.00
Goat Cheese Fritters
$17.00
Large Plates
Whole Snapper for 2
$56.00
Grilled Skirt Steak
$38.00
Fried Chicken
$26.00
Maitake Rissotto
$26.00
Lamb 2 Ways
$36.00
Seared Halibut
$34.00
Lobster Gnocchi
$38.00
Salad
Kale and Quinoa
$19.00
Belgian Endive
$19.00
Tuna Nicoise
$23.00
Dessert
Genes Chocolate Cake
$14.00
Key Lime Vacherin
$14.00
Smoked Smore
$14.00
Goat Cheesecake
$14.00
ATY Chocolate Fondant
$14.00
Raspberry Rhubarb Vacherin
$14.00
Bread
Bread Cart Service
$12.00
Bread Basket
Canape Plates
4 Plate Canape
$16.00
8 Plate Canape
$30.00
12 Plate Canape
$45.00
Mix Location and Ordering Hours
(860) 245-0541
5 Water Street, Mystic, CT 06355
Closed
All hours
