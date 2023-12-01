Mixteco Grill (Wicker Park)
Popular Items
- Chicken-Avocado Bowl$12.00
Full of flavor, our new Chicken-Avocado Bowl filled with cilantro-lime rice, black beans, chopped grilled chicken breast, fresh Pico de Gallo, fresco-cotija cheese, lettuce, sliced avocado, tortilla strips, chipotle, and serrano aioli salsas.
- Crispy Fried Chicken Taco$5.25
Crispy fried chicken, coleslaw, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheese with chipotle & serrano aioli sauces.
- Taco Dinner$14.00
Come hungrier: Get three classic tacos plus cilantro-lime rice and beans.
Starters & Dips
- Chips$2.50
A personal side of tortilla chips.
- Small Chips & Guacamole$6.00
Made from scratch!! Fresh Mexican avocados, tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers, cilantro, squeezed lime, and paired with our authentic tortilla chips.
- Large Chips & Guacamole$10.00
Made from scratch!! Fresh Mexican avocados, tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers, cilantro, squeezed lime, and paired with our authentic tortilla chips.
- Large Queso Dip & Chips$10.00
Spicy three cheese blend, paired with our authentic tortilla chips.
- Small Queso Dip & Chips$6.00
Spicy three cheese blend, paired with our authentic tortilla chips.
- Large House Salsa Dip & Chips$6.00
House-made salsa with fresh tomatoes, onions, serranos, fresh cilantro and paired with our authentic tortilla chips.
- Large Pico de Gallo & Chips$6.00
Fresh diced tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers, fresh cilantro, squeeze limes, sweet corn and paired with our authentic tortilla chips.
- Chips & Dip Trio$19.00
- Esquites$6.00
Off the cob street style corn, sauteed with onions, lime and butter and topped with queso fresco-cotija, aioli chipotle, Mixteco's own chili, and cilantro.
- Crispy Chicken Taquitos$11.00
Three hand-rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken tinga and fried golden. topped with fresco-cotija and sour cream. Served with a side of guacamole and green tomatillo salsa.
Quesadillas
- Azteca Quesadilla$10.00
3-Cheese Queso blend with your choice of protein or fajita veggies in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, and salsa.
- Fajita Quesadilla$11.00
3-Cheese Queso blend and fajita veggies in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, and salsa.
- Fire Grilled Quesadilla$13.00
3-Cheese Queso blend, onions, cilantro, avocado and spicy habanero salsa in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Nachos
Salad & Soup
- Taco Salad$11.00
Protein or veggies on a crisp blend of lettuce, rice, black beans, jack-cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream and Pico de Gallo. Served in a crispy tortilla shell.
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.00
House specialty. Chicken broth topped with avocado, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, black beans and tortilla strips.
Street Tacos
- Taco Lunch$10.00
Come hungry: Get two classic tacos plus cilantro-lime rice and beans.
- Carne Asada Taco$5.00
Juicy and tender carne asada seasoned with spices.
- Grilled Chicken Taco$4.00
Juicy adobo grilled boneless skinless white chicken breast.
- Chicken Tinga Taco$4.00
Pulled chicken in a saucy, smoky, spicy tomato chipotle sauce.
- Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Juicy, tender and crispy marinated pork in an earthy chili marinade with pineapple. Just the perfect balance of sweet & spicy.
- Carnitas Taco$4.00
Ultra tender & juicy slow-roasted pork.
- Ground Beef Taco$4.00
Perfectly seasoned ground beef with our secret taco seasoning.
- Veggies + Avocado + Black Beans$4.00
Fajita veggies, black beans and sliced avocado.
- Taco Fiesta Tray$35.00
Your choice of 10 tacos, served with chips and salsas on the side.
Craft Tacos
- Two Craft Tacos Plate$13.00
Any 2 craft tacos on flour or corn tortillas served with black beans & cilantro-lime rice.
- Three Craft Tacos Plate$17.00
Any 3 craft tacos on flour or corn served with black beans & cilantro-lime rice.
- Baja Fish Taco$5.25
Crispy, hand-battered or pan sear fish with coleslaw, Pico de Gallo, pickled onions, cilantro, and chipotle aioli salsa.
- Shrimp Taco$5.25
Pan-seared shrimp topped with coleslaw, pickled onions, cilantro, chipotle and serrano aioli salsas
- Fried-Shrimp Taco$5.25
Crispy-fried jumbo shrimp, coleslaw, pickled onions, cilantro, fresco-cotija cheese, and serrano aioli salsa.
- Surf 'N' Turf Taco$5.25
The best of both worlds: Carne Asada, shrimp, sliced avocado, Pico de Gallo, chipotle & serrano aioli sauce.