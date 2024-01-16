Mixto Latin Bistro 7836 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway
Las Tapas
- Trick or Treat (Papa Rellena)$6.00
Crunchy Colombian style stuffed potatoes, topped with our creamy ocopa sauce garnished with black olives and broiled egg
- Mofonguitos$12.00
Fried plantain baskets filled with shrimp and your choice of garlic creamy sauce or coconut caribbean sauce
- The Sweet & Salty$12.00
Gratin sweet plantain served over a bed of melted cheese, topped with guava sauce and crunchy pork belly bites
- Nido De Gambas$12.00
Sweet fried coconut shrimp served over a nest of delicate fried sweet potatoes, and green plantains hair on creamy garlic sauce
- La Costeña Y Su Patacon$12.00
Thin and crunchy fried green plantain, hogao sauce, guacamole and your choice of sautéed chicken or sautéed steak
- La Leche Del Tiger$12.00
Peruvian style tiger milk made with fresh lime juice, fish, cilantro, and red onions topped with crispy seafood mix
- Quien Invento La Arepa$12.00
Classic corn cake from the best of South America stuffed with choice of protein
- Papitas Santafereñas$12.00
Classic Colombian yellow small potatoes with creamy and cheese hogao sauce and grilled steak
- Chaufita$12.00
Our famous Peruvian style fried rice with egg omelet on top
- Los Elotes$12.00
Small cobs of corn topped with cotija cheese and drizzle of bacon on top of paprika creamy sauce
- Flautas Bistras$12.00
Classic Mexican chicken flautas served with pico, guac, sour cream and cheese
- Tex Mex Nachos$12.00
A tortilla chip volcano topped with pico, guac, cheese, special house beans, and sour cream
- La Costeña Y El Cachaco$12.00
Colombian style corn cakes with hogao sauce and topped with our crunchy fried pork belly and cilantro
Salads
Ceviches
- Classico$14.00
Small cubes of fish marinated in lemon juice mixture, onions, cilantro, sweet potatoes and Peruvian corn
- Ajaleado$14.00
The classico ceviche with a crunchy fried seafood mix jalea
- Mofongueado$14.00
Fried mashed plantain (mofongo) filled with our classic ceviche topped with fresh avocado and fried sweet potatoes angel hair
- Encocado$14.00
Our classic ceviche made with a base of coconut tiger milk and fried coconut shrimp
- Mixto Bistro$14.00
Our specialty ceviche served on half avocado with churrasco skewer and our fried angel sweet potatoes and green plantains hair
Sushi
- Caribbean Roll$14.00
Rice, fried sweet plantain, avocado, cream cheese, crunchy fried pork belly and cilantro
- Crioroll$14.00
Rice, avocado, fried shrimp, cream cheese, coconut acevichada sauce and our mixto house jelly sauce
- Choloroll$14.00
Rice, cream cheese, avocado, nori, lomo saltado, huancaina sauce, sesame seeds and fried potaoes
- Passion Fruit Roll$14.00
Rice, nori cooked shrimp, avocado, chicharron de pescado, passion fruit acevichada sauce, sesame seeds and green plantain
- Mixto Bistro Roll$14.00
Rice, nori, avocado, cream cheese, acevichada sauce, glazed pork belly, and our house jelly sauce
Main Plates
- La Zarapa$21.00
Dominican mompostiado rice topped with beef ribs stew, casave, potatoes and Creole Peruvian sauce
- Un Lomo Saltado Parcero!$21.00
Peruvian style sautéed steak on top of classic mixed Colombian rice with beans and Creole Peruvian salad
- El Arroz Salomon Lozano$21.00
Caribbean mixed rice with chicken, veggies and anatto topped with cilantro chicken stew and Peruvian style salad
- Oh! Tacu Tacu$21.00
Fried mixed rice and beans served with your choice of seafood mix sauce or encocado of shrimps
- Churrasco$21.00
Butterfly cut steak (12 oz), chimichurri, with Colombian yellow potatoes tossed with with truffles oil, garlic and thyme, and choose one side
- Bife Chorizo$21.00
Hole steak (12 oz), chimichurri, with Colombian yellow potatoes tossed with with truffles oil, garlic and thyme, and choose one side
- Surf & Turf$21.00
Our 12 oz New York steak strip topped with white creamy garlic sauce and shrimp and you choice 2 sides.
- Filemiñon$21.00
Our sirloin with one of the best options from you (blue cheese sauce, mushrooms creamy sauce or melted blue cheese) with creamy rice mixed with white corn and cheese
- Dorado Caribeño$21.00
Mofongo filled with coconut creamy shrimp sauce, our special mahi mahi filet and avocado
- El Bistro Afrodisiaco$21.00
Our mahi mahi filet topped with our delicious seafood mix sauce served with crunchy house-made tostones and white rice
- Chichalon De Pollo$21.00
Puerto Rican fried chicken quarters served with lime, crunchy home made tostones and creole peruvian sauce
- Secreto Iberico$21.00
Passion fruit glazed pork belly served over sushi vinegar rice, green mix, avocado, radish and sesame seeds
Desserts
- Flan O Quesillo$8.00
Our house-made flan, with whipped cream and crunchy creamble
- Parchita Esponjosa$8.00
Italian merengue with passion fruit mousse, whipped cream and passion fruit sweet sauce
- La Chocolatta$8.00
Our delicious and dark chocolate cake served with vanilla ice cream
- The Chisquei$8.00
Our beauty latino guava cheesecake!
- Alfajor$8.00
Our delicious homemade alfajores with vanilla ice cream and fresh strawberries
Brunch Eggs
Tipicos Brunch
Sweet Start
Its All About Coffee
- Espresso - 10a$10.00
- Latte - Espresso$10.00
- Americano - Espreso$10.00
- Macchiato - Espresso$10.00
- Cappuchino - Espresso$10.00
- Irish Coffee$10.00
- Affogato - Espresso$10.00
- Cold Caramel Frappuchino$10.00
- Ice Coffee$10.00
- Cold Matcha Berry Bliss$10.00
- Cold Nutella Latte$10.00
- Cold Strawberry Late$10.00
- Cold The Grinch Latte$10.00