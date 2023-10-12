Miyabi New 6532 E State Blvd.
All Day Menu
Appetizer
Spring Rolls
Crispy fried vegetable rolls served with sweet chili sauce
Edamame
Japanese steamed soy beans
Crispy Calamari
Battered fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce
Octopus Dumpling
Japanese style octopus dumpling served with house sauce and bonito flakes
Gyoza
Pan fried dumplings served with dumpling sauce
Crab Rangoon
Home made crispy wonton stuffed with cream cheese and crab stick
Bang Bang Shrimp
Shrimp tempura with spicy mayo and spider sauce on top
Soup & Salad
Noodles
Teriyaki
Bento Box
Side Orders
Maki Rolls
Alaskan Roll
Salmon, avocado, cucumber
California Roll
Crabstick, avocado, cucumber
Spicy Crunch California Roll
Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo and crunch on top
Philadelphia Roll
Cream cheese, avocado, salmon
Spicy Salmon Roll
Chopped salmon, cucumber, cajun spice
Spicy Tuna Roll
Ground tuna, cajun sauce, crunch
Salmon Roll
Tuna Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Tempura fried sweet potato, eel sauce
Sweet Potato Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Asparagus Roll
Asparagus Oshinko Roll
Green Roll
Pickled radish, avocado, cucumber
Avocado Cucumber Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Sushi & Sashimi Ala Carte
Chef Combo
Sushi Regular
Chef's choice of 8 assorted nigiri with California roll
Sushi Deluxe
Chef's choice of 10 assorted nigiri with Shrimp Tempura Roll
Sashimi Regular
Chef's choice of 12 assorted raw fish fillet. Served with sushi rice
Sahimi Deluxe
Chef's choice of 16 assorted raw fish fillet. Served with sushi rice
Unagi Don
Specialty Rolls
Red & Orange Roll
Spicy salmon, asparagus, cream cheese inside, topped with tuna & salmon, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, eel sauce, red & orange tobiko
Celina Roll
Tuna, salmon, avocado inside, topped with seared salmon, eel sauce, scallion, spicy mayo and bonito