All Day Menu

Appetizer

Spring Rolls

$6.50

Crispy fried vegetable rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Edamame

$6.00

Japanese steamed soy beans

Crispy Calamari

$10.00Out of stock

Battered fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce

Octopus Dumpling

$11.00Out of stock

Japanese style octopus dumpling served with house sauce and bonito flakes

Gyoza

$8.00

Pan fried dumplings served with dumpling sauce

Crab Rangoon

$7.00

Home made crispy wonton stuffed with cream cheese and crab stick

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.00

Shrimp tempura with spicy mayo and spider sauce on top

Soup & Salad

Clear Soup

$2.50

Japanese style soup

Miso Soup

$2.50

Soy bean paste

House Green Salad

$3.00

Mixed green, red beet, and carrots served with house sesame dressing

Kani Salad

$9.00

Spicy crab salad with cucumber

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Mixed green, seaweed and ponzu sauce

Noodles

Udon Noodle

Stir fried udon with broccoli, zucchini, onion and carrot

LoMein Noodle

Stir fried egg noodles with onion, carrot and scallion

Yakisoba Noodle

Stir fried yakisoba with cabbage, carrot, scallion, special house sauce, bonito and ginger

Teriyaki

Served with grilled carrots, zucchini, onion, broccoli, rice and soup

Salmon Teriyaki

$20.00

Steak Teriyaki

$20.00

Shrimp Teriyaki

$20.00

Vegetable Teriyaki

$14.00

Tofu Teriyaki

$14.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Bento Box

Served with vegetables, spring roll, crab rangoon, California roll, rice and soup

Chicken Bento Box

$22.00

Steak Bento Box

$24.00

Shrimp Bento Box

$23.00

Shrimp Tempura Bento Box

$22.00

Salmon Bento Box

$23.00

Side Orders

Fried Rice

$5.00

Lo Mein

$5.00

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Vegetables

$5.00

Chicken

$7.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Steak

$10.00

Salmon

$10.00

Dessert

Cheesecake Tempura

$8.00

Mochi

$10.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Chocolate Lava

$12.00

Drinks

Pepsi Product

$2.75

Hot Tea

$4.00

Maki Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$7.00

Salmon, avocado, cucumber

California Roll

$6.00

Crabstick, avocado, cucumber

Spicy Crunch California Roll

$6.00

Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo and crunch on top

Philadelphia Roll

$6.50

Cream cheese, avocado, salmon

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Chopped salmon, cucumber, cajun spice

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Ground tuna, cajun sauce, crunch

Salmon Roll

$6.50

Tuna Roll

$6.50

Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.50

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.50

Tempura fried sweet potato, eel sauce

Sweet Potato Avocado Roll

$5.50

Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Asparagus Roll

$5.50

Asparagus Oshinko Roll

$5.50

Green Roll

$6.00

Pickled radish, avocado, cucumber

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.50

Sushi & Sashimi Ala Carte

Crabstick (Kani)

$5.50

Squid (Ika)

$6.00

Eel (Unagi)

$7.00

Shrimp (Ebi)

$5.50

Octopus (Tako)

$6.00

Salmon (Sake)

$6.00

Mackerel (Saba)

$5.50Out of stock

Red Snapper (Tai)

$7.00

Tuna (Maguro)

$7.00

White Tuna (Siro Maguro)

$7.00

Egg Custard (Tamago)

$4.50

Yellow Tail (Hamachi)

$8.00

Chef Combo

Sushi Regular

$25.00

Chef's choice of 8 assorted nigiri with California roll

Sushi Deluxe

$30.00

Chef's choice of 10 assorted nigiri with Shrimp Tempura Roll

Sashimi Regular

$30.00

Chef's choice of 12 assorted raw fish fillet. Served with sushi rice

Sahimi Deluxe

$35.00

Chef's choice of 16 assorted raw fish fillet. Served with sushi rice

Unagi Don

$25.00

Specialty Rolls

Red & Orange Roll

$16.00

Spicy salmon, asparagus, cream cheese inside, topped with tuna & salmon, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, eel sauce, red & orange tobiko

Celina Roll

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, avocado inside, topped with seared salmon, eel sauce, scallion, spicy mayo and bonito

Batavia Roll

$15.00

Miyabi Roll

$14.00

Kabuto Roll

$15.00

Crispy Jalapeno Roll

$15.00

Blue Fire Roll

$16.00

Yummy Roll

$14.00

Dream Roll

$16.00

Hiroshima Roll

$16.00

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Red Ocean Roll

$15.00

Dancing Geisha Roll

$16.00

Burgers

Miyabi Burger

$13.00

Chicken Katsu Burger

$13.00

Red Sea Burger

$15.00

Dofu Burger

$13.00

Lunch Menu

Lunch Noodles

L - Lomein

Stir fried egg noodles with carrot, onion and scallion

L - Udon

Stir fried udon noodles with broccoli, carrot, onion and zucchini

L - Yakisoba

Stir fried yakisoba noodles with cabbage, carrot, onion, scallion, spicy mayo and bonito flakes

Lunch Teriyaki

Served with vegetables, rice and soup

L - Teriyaki

Lunch Sushi Lunch Combo

L - 2 Sushi Combo

$11.95

L - 3 Sushi Combo

$13.95

Lunch Bento Box

L-Bento Chicken

$16.00

L-Bento Shrimp

$17.00

L-Bento Salmon

$19.50

L-Bento Steak

$19.00

L-Bento Chicken Katsu

$16.00