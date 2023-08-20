MiYork East Style Kitchen 46670 West Pontiac Trail
APPS
Cheese Arancini
5 pcs fried Italian style rice-balls filled with fresh mozzarella and served with marinara.
French Fries
Traditional style fried and seasoned to order.
Cajun Fries
Traditional style fried and seasoned with cajun to order.
Snow Fries
Traditional style fried and Dusted with our white cheese powder
Elote Fries
Corn and lime mayo, cotija, pickled red onions, tajin
Truffle Fries
Truffle zest seasoning, Italian parmesan, fresh herbs
Corn & Cheese Quesadilla
House cheese blend, salsa roja, sour cream
Fried Zucchini
Fry cut zucchini breaded with an Italian cheese and crumb mix and served with marinara.
SALADS
Caesar
House-made dressing, romaine lettuce, parmesan, housemade croutons
Green Works
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, avocados, farro, green goddess dressing
Antipasta
Mixed lettuce, cucumber, provolone, red onion, tomatoes, marinated peppers, kalamata olives, salamis, white wine vinaigrette
Mediterranean
Mixed lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, beets, chickpeas, feta, red wine vinaigrette
MiYorker
Mixed greens, arugula, cucumbers, pickled red onions, blue cheese, avocados. Balsamic vinaigrette croutons
PIZZA
10" Classic Cheese
13" Meatball
13" MiPepperoni
13" Mushroom Pizza
13" BBQ Chicken
13" Carne
13" Classic Cheese
Hand-tossed pizza with San marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella
13" Elote
13" Six Cheese Pizza
13" Grandmas Pizza
13" Isola Capicola
13" Margharita
13" Sausage and peppers
13" Veggie
15" BBQ Chicken
15" Carne
15" Classic Cheese
Hand-tossed pizza with San marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella
15" Elote
15" Six Cheese Pizza
15" Grandmas Pizza
15" Isola capicola
15" Margharita
15" Meatball
15" MiPepperoni
15" Mushroom Pizza
15" Sausage and peppers
15" Veggie
18" Carne
18" Grandma's Pizza
18" MiPepperoni
18" BBQ Chicken
18" Classic Cheese
Hand-tossed pizza with San marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella
18" Elote
18" Six Cheese Pizza
18" Isola capicola
18" Margherita
18" Meatball
18" Mushroom Pizza
18" Sausage and peppers
18" Veggie
CHICKEN
SANDWICHES
Cheesesteak
Thinly shaved strip steak, onions, American cheese pickled peppers hoagie roll
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Lightly breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan on a toasted hoagie roll
Meatball Sub
100% Beef meatball, marinara sauce, mozzarella ,parmesan on a toasted hoagie roll
Primo
Spicy copacola, genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, red wine vinegrette on a toasted hoagie roll
Caprese
Fresh Tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, olive oil on a toasted hoagie roll
Spicy Turkey
Calabrian chilli, pepper jack, tomato, bacon, avocado, arugula, pickled pepper
Double Smashed Burger
Certified Angus beef, smoked gouda, pickles, red onion, tomato, lettuce, M.Y sauce, brioche bun
Chopped Cheese
Certified Angus beef, smoked gouda, pickles, red onion, tomato, lettuce, hoagie bread
Chicken Sandwich
Lightly floured, Buttermilk brined chicken breast, garlic aioli, pickles
Spicy Chicken
Lightly floured, Buttermilk brined chicken breast, garlic aioli, pickled onions, arugula, hot maple.
PASTAS
Chicken Parmesan
Lightly breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, marinara sauce, parmesan
Spaghetti Marinara
Meatball
100% beef meatball, marinara sauce, spaghetti, parmesan
Palomino Rigatone
Creamy tomato sauce, Spicy sausage, roasted peppers, Calabrian chili, spinach parmesan.
Pesto Gemelli
Pine nut pesto, zucchini, mushrooms, roasted peppers, spinach.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Creamy garlic parmesane sauce, Sautéed chicken, mushrooms, spinach.
BYO Pasta
BREADS
FIVE Stuffed Cheese
Ricotta, provolone, mozzarella, smoked gouda, parmesan
Jalapeno Stuffed Cheese Bread
Ricotta, Pepper jack cheese, mozzarella, pickled jalapeños.
Truffle Cheese
Truffle ricotta, truffle cheddar mozzarella, truffle zest seasoning, parmesan.
Garlic Knots
pull-apart bread, parmesan, chili flakes, real garlic butter, oregano and snow powder
Garlic and Pecorino
Traditional style bread sticks, real garlic butter, garlic salt, fresh pecorino.