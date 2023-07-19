Online ordering now available through Toast!
MJ's Eatery Philly Cheesesteaks and More
Save 20% on your entire order
SAVEBIG8290
Copied!
Individual
MJ's Famous Philly Cheesesteak
$13.50
-Steak, cheese, grilled onions and green bell peppers on a hoagie roll
Aztec Philly Cheesesteak
$14.50
-Steak, queso sauce, grilled onions and peppers on a hoagie roll
MJ's Classic Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
$13.50
-Chicken, cheese, grilled onions with cherry peppers on a hoagie roll
Pastrami Mami Sandwich
$14.25
-Pastrami, cheese and mustard on rye bread
Pita Sandwich
$13.00
-Grilled chicken breast on pita bread, cheese, tomatoes, onions and lettuce
King Philly
$12.50
-Philly steak, grilled bell peppers and onions and cheese on King's Hawaiian rolls
Appetizers
Salad
Add Chicken $2
Desserts
Extra Sides
MJ's Eatery Philly Cheesesteaks and more Location and Ordering Hours
(619) 784-5552
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 3PM