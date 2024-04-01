ML Steak - Chesterfield 11500 Midlothian Turnpike
Beverage
Liquor
- Belvedere$9.00+
- Cirrus$7.00+
- Grey Goose$8.00+
- Pearl$6.00+
- Titos Vodka$7.00+
- Beefeater$9.00+
- Gordons$6.00+
- Hendricks$12.00+
- Tanqueray$8.00+
- Old Overholt Rye$7.00+
- George Dickel Rye$8.00+
- Bulliet Rye$11.00+
- Uncle Nearest Rye$16.00+
- Jameson$9.00+
- 4 Rose's$12.00+
- Bowman Brothers$11.00+
- Bulleit Bourbon$10.00+
- Crown Royal$8.00+Out of stock
- Crown Royal$8.00+
- Jack Daniels$7.00+
- Jim Beam$6.00+
- Makers Mark$9.00+
- Suntory Toki Whisky$10.00+
- Uncle Nearest 1856$16.00+
- Uncle Nearest 1884$12.00+
- Whistle Pig$11.00+
- Woodford Reserve$14.00+
- Dewars White Label$10.00+
- Johnnie Black$11.00+
- Johnnie Blue$67.00+
- Don Q$6.00+
- Malibu Coconut Rum$7.00+
- Meyers'$7.00+
- Plantation 5$8.00+
- Sailor Jerry (Spiced Rum)$7.00+
- Virago$8.00+
- Bacardi Rum$9.00+
- Lunazul Blanco$6.00+
- Lunazul Reposado$6.00+
- Querondon Tequila Blanco$12.00+
- Querondon Tequila Reposado$17.00+
- Hennessy VS$12.00+
- Remy Martin 1738$16.00+
- Angostura Cocoa Bitters$9.00+
- Aperol$8.00+
- Bailey's Irish Cream$9.00+
- Cachaça$6.00+
- Campari$10.00+
- Chambord$10.00+
- Cointreau$11.00+
- Di Amore Amaretto$6.00+
- Drambuie$13.00+
- Frangelico$9.00+
- Grand Marnier$10.00+
- Peach Schnapps$6.00+
- Macchu Pisco$9.00+
- Ramazzotti$10.00+
- Singani 63$9.00+
- Kahlua$9.00
- Disaronno$11.00
- St Germain$12.00
Specialty Cocktails
- Black Wall St$14.00
- Come Back and Dance$12.00
- El Dorado$15.00
- Everything's Copacetic$14.00
- GD Rye & Honey Old Fashion$14.00
- Hail-storm Julep$13.00
- Harlem of the South$14.00
- Japanese Old- Fashion$14.00
- Lil' Pick Me Up$14.00
- Maggie's Martini$14.00
- Mezcal & Pomegranate Old-Fashion$14.00
- Rum & Molasses Old Fashion$12.00
- Spice of Life$13.00
- The Revivalist$14.00
- Titoríta$15.00
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$12.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Champagne Cocktail$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Hurricane$12.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Madras$12.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Martini$14.00
- ML Mimosa$14.00
- Mint Julep$12.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Rob Roy$12.00
- Sazerac$14.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Sidecar$17.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Whiskey Smash$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Russian$12.00
- Green Tea Shooter$12.00
- Kentucky Mule$12.00
- French 75$14.00
- Irish Coffee$12.00
- Negroni$14.00
- Bahama Mama$11.00
- Pina Coloda$12.00
- Cold Brew Martini$14.00
- Rum Punch$13.00
Wine
- Corkage Fee$25.00
- Avissi Prosecco DOC$38.00
- Domaine Carneros Brut Rose$90.00
- JC Calvet Cremant de Bordeaux Rose$58.00
- Moet Imperial Ice$195.00
- Nomine Renard Brut Champagne$95.00
- GL-Avissi Prosecco DOC$10.00
- Gl- JC Calvet Cremant de Bordeaux Brut Rose$15.00
- 2020 Moscato D’ Asti,cBeni de Batasiolo,$54.00
- 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Frenzy$38.00
- Bollini Pinot Grigio, Italy$46.00
- Cakebread Chardonnay BTB$95.00
- Hartford Court Russian River Chardonnay$54.00
- Jadot Bourgogne Blanc Unoaked Chard$50.00
- San Simeon Chardonnay, CA$42.00
- St. Supery Sauvignon Blanc, Napa$45.00
- GL- Bollini Pinot Grigio$12.00
- GL- Jadot Bourgogne Chard$13.00
- GL- San Simeon Chardonnay$11.00
- Gl-2020 Moscato D'Asti, Beni de Batasiolo$15.00
- Gl-2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Frenzy$12.00
- House White$10.00
- Peyrassol Reserve Des Templiers Rose, Provence, France$50.00
- GL-Peyrassol Reserve Des Templiers Rose, Provence, France$13.00
- 2020 Malbec, Alta Vista$46.00
- 2019 Diora Pinot Noir$46.00
- Daou Pessimist Red Blend, Paso, CA$48.00
- Roscato Sweet Red, IT$34.00
- Angeline Cabernet, CA$38.00
- Quilt Cabernet$62.00
- Enroute Pinot Noir, CA$75.00
- Montes Alpha Syrah, Chile$51.00
- Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir$60.00
- Volpaia Chianti Classico Reserva 2020$105.00
- Daou Cabernet Reserve, Paso, CA$75.00
- Bella Union, by Far Niente Cabernet Sauvignon, Nap$100.00
- Freemark Abbey Cabernet B$150.00
- Gl- Diora Pinot Nior$13.00
- Gl-2020 Malbec, Alta Vista$13.00
- GL-Angeline Cabernet, CA$10.00
- GL-Daou Pessimist Red Blend, Paso, CA$14.00
- GL-Quilt Cabernet$16.00
- GL=Roscato Sweet Red, IT$9.00
- Croft Tawny Port Reserve
Beer
Brunch Drinks
Lunch
Small Plates
- Steamed Mussels$15.00
lemongrass coconut curry, tomatoes, parsley, green onions
- Seared Yellowfin Tuna$16.00
yuzu ponzu, spicy cream, asian slaw
- Smoked Pork Bao Buns$14.00
pickled onions, asian slaw, chili sauce, boom boom sauce
- Smoked Steelhead Trout$17.00Out of stock
arugula, pickled onion, capers, alabama white sauce
- Smoked Pork Wings$20.00
smoked pork shanks, bbq, fried onions
- Roasted Cauliflower$13.00
orange chili sauce, thai basil sauce, sesame seeds, green onions
Lunch Salads
- House Greens$11.00
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onions, shredded carrots
- Kale + Romaine Caesar$12.00
fresh grana, crushed crouton
- Steak Salad$22.00
mixed greens, fired onions, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro crema
- Wedge$13.00
mixed greens, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, fried onions, buttermilk ranch
Sandwiches
- Beast Burger$22.00
blend of wagyu beef, elk, wild boar and venison, black truffle, havarti cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, herb mayo
- Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
remoulade, arugula
- Deli Club$13.00
two slices of toasted cornbread loaf, slab bacon, turkey, ham, muenster cheese, lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, avocado aioli
- ML Steak Burger$14.00
pepper crusted, bleu cheese sauce, caramelized onions, arugula
- Slab Bacon BLT$12.00
toasted cornbread loaf, lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, spicy honey, avocado aioli