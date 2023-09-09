Menu

Beignets

3 Piece Beignets

$5.24

12 Piece Beignets

$17.24

8 Piece Mini Beignets

$6.24

Syrup

Buttercream Syrup

$1.24

Cinnamon Syrup

$1.24

Seasonal Syrup

$1.24

Drip Coffee

Hot Cafe Au Lait

$3.74+

Hot Coffee & Chicory

$3.24+

Hot Pecan Praline

$3.24+

Hot Decaf Columbian

$3.24+

Columbian

$3.99+

Hot Cocoa

$4.49+

Cold Brew

Iced Cafe Au Lait

$4.24+

Iced Coffee & Chicory

$4.24+

Iced Pecan Praline

$4.24+

Beverages

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Glass Bottle Coke

$3.24

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Spiced Apple Cider

$4.99

Retail

Jar- Buttercream Syrup

$12.99

Jar- Cinnamon Syrup

$12.99

Original Mix Set

$12.99

Mini Mix Bag

$7.99

12oz Bag Coffee & Chicory

$13.99

12oz Bag Pecan Praline

$13.99

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$24.99

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$29.99

Youth/Toddler T-Shirt

$22.99

Hoodie

$39.99

Onesie

$20.99

Hat

$18.99

Apron

$24.99

White Diner Mug

$14.99

Tumbler

$13.49

Logo Spoon

$3.99

Magnet

$2.50
Sticker

Sticker

$2.50

Christmas Gift Basket

$39.99

Frappes

Cafe Au Lait Frappe

$5.74

Pecan Praline Frappe

$5.74

Seasonal Frappe

$6.24

Vanilla Frappe (Copy)

$6.24+

Blended Latte

$5.74+

Signature Espresso

Beignet Latte

$5.04+

Buttercream Blondie

$5.04+

Cinnamon Cappuccino

$5.04+

Mo'Bay Mocha

$5.04+

Double Espresso

$3.24

Single Espresso

$1.75

Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha

$5.04

Latte

$5.04+

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.49

Hot Tea

Earl Grey

$3.00+

Hot Cinnamon

$3.00+

3rd Party Menu

Beignets

3 Piece Beignets

$6.59

12 Piece Beignets

$17.99

Syrup

Buttercream Syrup

$1.19

Cinnamon Syrup

$1.19

Seasonal Syrup

$1.19

Drip Coffee

Hot Cafe Au Lait

$4.19+

Hot Coffee & Chicory

$3.59+

Hot Pecan Praline

$3.59+

Hot Decaf Columbian

$3.59+

Cold Brew

Iced Cafe Au Lait

$4.79+

Iced Coffee & Chicory

$4.79+

Iced Pecan Praline

$4.79+

Beverages

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Glass Bottle Coke

$3.59

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.60

Sprite

$3.00

Dasani Water

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00