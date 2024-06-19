Mobo Sushi 105 S River St
Main Menu
Bonzai Hot Appetizers
Oshitashi - Chilled Appetizers
Salads
Tsukemono - Pickle Plate
Sunomono
Hot Boxes
- Chicken Teriyaki Hot Box
Includes Miso soup, Green salad, Rice, and Sunomono salad$30.95
- Beef Teriyaki Hot Box
Icludes Miso soup, Green Salad, Rice and Sunomono Salad and your choice of Sushi or Sashimi$32.95
- Vegetable Tempura
Icludes Miso soup, Green Salad, Rice and Sunomono Salad and your choice of Sushi or Sashimi$25.95
Obanzia- Hot Meals
- Hamachi Kama
Flame broiled Yellowtail collar served on a bed of rice with savory sauce, takuan, sunomono and negi$19.95
- Sukiyaki Beef
Kettle boiled soup with beef or chicken and yam noodles with loads of vegetables$20.95
- Sukiyaki Chicken
Kettle boiled soup with beef or chicken and yam noodles with loads of vegetables$19.95
- Teriyaki Beef Dinner
Flame Broiled Beef, served with miso soup, rice, green salad, and steamed vegetables$26.95
- Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
Flame Broiled Chicken, served with miso soup, rice, green salad, and steamed vegetables$24.95
Udon
- Tori Udon
Traditional noodle soup with chicken and vegetables with udon noodles in a house made broth$14.95
- Giyuniku Udon
Succulent Beef and vegetables with udon noodles in a house made broth$15.95
- Nebayaki Udon
Beef, Shiitake mushrooms, egg, vegetable and tempura prawns with udon noodles in a house made broth served in a traditional iron pot$16.95
- Seafood Udon
Chef's choice selection of premium sushi grade seafood and vegetables with udon noodes served in a house made broth$19.95
Nigiri Sushi
- Ama Ebi
Raw sweet Prawn with Tempura Heads$12.25
- Ebi
Cooked Prawns$7.25
- Hamachi
Yellowtail$9.95
- Hotategai
Scallop$9.95
- Ikura
Salmon Roe
- Kamaboko
Japanese Fish Cake$6.25
- Kani
Cooked Snow Crab$9.95
- Katsuo
Seared Bonito Tuna$7.95
- Maguro
Tuna$9.95
- Saba
Pickled Mackerel$7.95
- Sake
Salmon - Smoked or Marinated$9.95
- Tamago
Sweet Omelet$5.95
- Tako
Boiled Octopus$8.95
- Tobiko
Flying fish Roe$7.95
- Tobiko with Qual Eggs
Flying fish roe and with qual eggs$8.95
- Unagi
Smoked fresh water Eel$10.95
- Uni
Sea Urchin (weekend only)
Deviations
- Avalanche
Tuna, Snow Crab, Mandarin Orange, Cashews, Coconut$11.95
- Ebi and the Tide
Prawns, Smoked Salmon$10.95
- Ice Nine
Yellowtail, Scallop, Smoked Salmon$12.95
- Kat in the Hat
Bonito Tuna, Scallop, Flying fish roe, Smoked Salmon$11.95
- Mobo Jewel
Prawn, Avocado, Flying Fish Roe$10.95
- Scoobi-do
Yellowtail, Salmon Roe, Prawns$12.95
- Sunrise
Tuna, Flying fish roe, Quail Eggs$13.95
- Tsunami
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, Smoked Freshwater Eel, macadamia nuts$14.95
- Wild Scallop Mania
Tuna, Scallop, Salmon Roe$13.95
Mobo Maki Maki
- Banana Slug
A premium display of double Tazuna truly a decadent delight$59.95
- Beamer
Kani, Smoked Sake, Avocado, Maguro, Tobiko$10.95
- California Roll
Kamaboko, Avocado, Tobiko$7.95
- Caterpillar
Unagi, Avocado wrapped on the outside, Two tempura black tiger shrimp and more avocado on the inside$22.50
- Corruptor
Unagi, Basil, Fresh Garlic, Macadia Nuts$10.95
- Crabby Tom
Termpura Soft Shell Crab, Yakutan, Gobo, Cashews, Smoked Tofu, Miso Mayo$13.95
- Flying Tiger
Termpura Black Tiger Shrimp, Kamoboko, Lemon, Negi, Avocado, Miso Mayo$9.95
- Holy Moly Maki
Mookie Ebi, Hamachi, Acocado$9.95
- Krazy Kat
Katsuo, Fresh Garlic, Negi, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo$8.95
- Land Shark
Unagi, Avocado, Macadamia nuts, Shiitaki mushrooms, Broiled Hamachi, Negi, Lemon, Shizo Leaves$12.95
- MacRandy Roll
Unagi, Smoked Sake, Cream Cheese, Macadamia Nuts$12.95
- Mad Dog
Katsuo, Lime, Fresh Marinated Sake, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo$9.95
- Maui Wowie
Maguro, Avocado, Macadamia nuts$12.95
- Moon Cruzer
Hotategai, Miso Mayo, Tobiko$10.95
- Negi Hama
Hamachi, Negi$10.95
- Negi Tekkashin
Maguro, Negi, Goma$10.95
- Philly Roll
Smoked Sake, Cream Cheese$10.95
- Pink Caddy
Unagi, Hamachi, Smoked Sake, Mookie Ebi, Spicy Mayo$12.95
- Presto Maki
Hamachi, Basil, Fresh Garlic, Macadamia Nuts$12.95
- Rock N Roll
Unagi, Avocado$12.95
- Rolls Royce
Kamaboko, Smoked Sake, Avocado, Gari$9.95
- Sake Kawa
Fried Salmon Skin Chopped, Lemon, Negi, Goma$9.95
- Scooter Roll
Soft Shell Crab, Gobo, Negi, Lemon, Cucumber, Tobiko, Avocado$13.95
- Shizo Fine
Saba, Avocado, Lemon, Shizo Leaves,$8.05
- Smoke Slammin
Smoked Sake, Cilantro, Lemon$9.95
- Snow Maki
Kani, Avocado$10.95
- Snowball Maki
Kani, Mandarin Orange, Cashews, Coconut$11.95
- Special K
Unagi, Smoked Sake, Lime, Cashews, Cream Cheese$11.95
- Spicy Tuna
Maguro, Spicy Tuna Chef's Mixture$10.95
- Star Struck
Hamachi, Smoked Sake, Avocado$11.95
- Stray Kat
Katsuo, Fresh Ginger, Fresh Garlic, Shizo Leaves$8.95
- Sunset Maki
Maguro, Tobiko, Shizo Leaves, Negi$10.95
- Tazuna
Our Tazuna is a Chef's Choice assortment of fish wrapped on the outside of a roll; an Extra Fancy Rainbow Roll$29.95
- Tekka Maki
Maguro rolled with Rice and Nori$9.95
- Tropi Maki
Unagi, Avocado, Macadamia Nuts$12.95
- Valhalla Maki
Fried Salmon Skin, Mookie Ebi, Cream Cheese, Shizo Leaves, Lemon, Negi, Goma$12.95
Vegetarian Rolls
- Arbo Maki
Avocado, Cashews$7.25
- Artishaw
Artichoke Hearts, Avocado, Cashew$7.50
- Avocado Roll
Avocado rolled with Rice and Nori$5.95
- Broccoli Roll
Broccoli rolled with Rice and Nori$7.00
- Crop Burning
Avocado, Cucumber, Shiitake, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo$7.95
- Emerald City
Avocado, Shiitaki, Mushrooms, Carrot, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo$7.95
- Futo Maki
Tamago, Carrot, Kampyo, Broccoli, Shiitaki Mushrooms$7.95
- Gobo Maki
Gobo, Cucumber, Avocado$7.95
- Guido
Avocado, Cream Cheese, Garlic, Basil, Macadamia Nuts$8.50
- Iron Man
Smoked Tofu, Beets, Spinach, Shizo Leaves$7.95
- Jana Roll
Tamago, Avocado, Negi, Cashews$7.95
- Kappa Maki
Cucumber rolled with Rice and Nori$5.95
- Green Dragon
A Vegetarian Tazuna$18.95
- Magic Maki
Avocado, Shiitaki Mushrooms, Macadamia Nuts, Negi, Gobo$8.95
- Miami Roll
Tempura Yam, Avocado, Lemon, Negi, Miso Mayo$8.95
- Ultimate Mushroom Maki
Shiitaki Mushroom, Negi, Shizo Leaves$7.95
- Vern Maki
Cucumber, Cilantro, Shiitaki Mushrooms, Gobo, Spicy Mayo$6.95
- Smoked Tofu Roll$7.95
- Kampyo Roll$7.95
Kids Menu
- Kids Popcorn Chicken
Tempura fried nugget size chickens served with teriyaki sauce and a bowl of rice$12.95
- Kids Popcorn Shrimp
Tempura fried bay shrimp served withTeriyaki sauce and a bowl of rice$12.95
- Kids Bento Box
Teriyaki Chicken, Beef or Veggie Tempura, Tempura Yam, Avocado, Sushi Rice and 4 pieces of Nori to make your own roll with the items provided, additional items are an additional cost$16.95
- Kids Tofu Bowl
Bowl of Rice with Tempura Tofu on top, Served with Teriyaki Sauce$10.95
Roll your own Roll
Extras
Dessert
- Ice Cream
Marianns Ice Cream assorted flavors$7.50
- Tempura Banana
Served with Marin Lemon Glaze, Sprinkled with Fresh Shizo and Macadamia Nuts$6.95
- Tempura Banana with Scoop of Ice Cream$9.95
- Tempura Ice Cream
Tempura Green Tea Ice Cream wrapped in butter pound cake, served with Mirin Lemon Glaze, whipped cream and a cherry$12.95
Specials
- Salmon Baker
Crab, Avocado, Cream Cheese in a roll with Fresh Salmon baked on top with special savory spiced mayo served with sweet sauce, tobiko and negi$19.95
- Crunch Dragon
Tempura Black Tiger Shrimp, Crab, Cucumber and Avocado in a roll covered in spicy tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo and sweet sauce$19.95
- Nor Cal
A California roll piled high with tempura popcorn shrimp, tobiko and sweet sauce$19.95
- Calamari Roll
Tempura Calamari, Avocado, Lemon, Negi and Miso mayo in a roll$12.95
- Death Star
Tuna, Basil, Garlic, Avocado, Cream Chese and Macadamia Nuts$13.95
- Surfing Asperagus
Tempura Aparagus with Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tempura Yam, topped with Salmon, Tuna, Tobiko and sweet sauce$22.95
- Mobo Wrap
Tempura Shrimp, Snow Crab, Avocado, Smoked Salmon wrapped in fresh Cabbage, served with Sweet Sauce, Tobiko, Negi$23.95
- Spicy Big Mac
this roll is Deep fried with Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Avocado and sweet sauce, tobiko and negi on top$14.95
- Hot Toad
Spicy Tuna Tempura with Macadamia Nuts and Negi$10.95
- Stuffed Jalapenos
Tempura Jalapeno stuffed with Salmon and Cream Cheese served with Siracha, Spicy Mayo, and Lemon Sauce$14.95
- Popcorn Chicken
Tempura Fried Nugget size Chicken served with teriyaki sauce and a bowl of rice$14.95
- Popcorn Shrimp
Tempura Fried Bay Shrimp served with Teriyaki sauce and a bowl of rice$14.95
- Grilled Skewered Tuna
Flame Broiled Tuna served over rive with choice of Tangy ginger sauce or peanut sauce$17.95
Old Menu Items
- Chop Saki$11.95
- Rainbow Roll$23.95
- Una-Cu$12.95
- EE Maki$11.95
- Eliminator$13.95
- R & B$13.95
- Tuesday Maki$8.95
- KT Maki$8.95
- Shizo Heavy$9.95
- Oshinko$6.95
- Sushi Rage$12.95
- Pineapple Express$23.95
- June Roll$10.95
- Spicy Scallop Burner$15.95
- Serpent Tiger$15.95
- Silver Shadows$11.95
- Udon Noodle with Broth only$11.95
- Thai 1$13.95
- Wharf to Wharf$14.95
- Spring Tide Roll$16.95
- Steamers Lane$14.95
Sashimi
Sushi Combo Plates
NA Beverage Menu
N/A Bev
- Apple Juice$5.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.50
- Coke Bottle$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cranberry$4.00
- Ginger Ale$5.00
- Grapefruit$5.00
- Hot Ginger Tea$4.50
- Hot Green Tea$3.00
- ice tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Mineral Water$4.00
- Moctail Ginger Blossom$9.00
- Moctail Mojito$9.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Pepsi$4.00
- Pineapple$5.00
- Ramune Melon$5.00
- Ramune Plain$5.00
- Ramune Strawberry$5.00
- Rootbeer Can$4.00
- Starry$4.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Soda Water$4.00
- Shirley Temple$5.00